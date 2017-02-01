



ASUU dissociated itself from the position of the senate which despite being arraigned in court on a nine-count charge of fraud still wants the Vice Chancellor to continue in office.



The union’s position was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. Bola Oniya. who said the position of the institutions Senate should not be misconstrued as ASUU’s position.



The FUTA Senate had resolved at its meeting last Wednesday, that no machinery or process should be put in place under any guise to remove the vice chancellor from office or compel him to proceed on leave.



This was contained in a circular signed by the registrar and secretary of the Senate, Dr (Mrs) Modupe Ajayi.



Ajaji said that since the allegations levelled against him are already before a court of competent jurisdiction and he has been able to keep the system running in spite of the current situation, he should not be removed or compelled to proceed on leave.



But Oniya, in a statement said “This is to inform the general public that the attention of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) FUTA Branch has been drawn to the widely published resolution of the Senate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure stating inter alia: “No machinery or process should be put in place under any guise to remove the Vice-Chancellor from office or compel him to proceed on leave”



“ASUU, FUTA Branch, in line with the Union’s principle, has maintained neutrality since the commencement of this crisis and still remains so.



“The union therefore wishes to state emphatically that the above position of Senate is not the position of the union and should not be misconstrued as such.”



Prof Daramola and the institution Bursar, Emmanuel Oresegun were last week dragged before an High Court sitting in Akure by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over a nine count charge.



