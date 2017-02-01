₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
THE senate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA and it’s Academic Staff Union of the Universities, ASUU, weekend disagreed over the removal of the embattled Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola, who is standing trial over alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds.
ASUU dissociated itself from the position of the senate which despite being arraigned in court on a nine-count charge of fraud still wants the Vice Chancellor to continue in office.
The union’s position was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. Bola Oniya. who said the position of the institutions Senate should not be misconstrued as ASUU’s position.
The FUTA Senate had resolved at its meeting last Wednesday, that no machinery or process should be put in place under any guise to remove the vice chancellor from office or compel him to proceed on leave.
This was contained in a circular signed by the registrar and secretary of the Senate, Dr (Mrs) Modupe Ajayi.
Ajaji said that since the allegations levelled against him are already before a court of competent jurisdiction and he has been able to keep the system running in spite of the current situation, he should not be removed or compelled to proceed on leave.
But Oniya, in a statement said “This is to inform the general public that the attention of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) FUTA Branch has been drawn to the widely published resolution of the Senate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure stating inter alia: “No machinery or process should be put in place under any guise to remove the Vice-Chancellor from office or compel him to proceed on leave”
“ASUU, FUTA Branch, in line with the Union’s principle, has maintained neutrality since the commencement of this crisis and still remains so.
“The union therefore wishes to state emphatically that the above position of Senate is not the position of the union and should not be misconstrued as such.”
Prof Daramola and the institution Bursar, Emmanuel Oresegun were last week dragged before an High Court sitting in Akure by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over a nine count charge.
|Re: Alleged Fraud: FUTA Senate, ASUU Disagree Over Vc’s Removal by searchng4love: 4:06am
If he's found guilty by the court he should resign and face the consequences.... However I don't support any back door agenda to remove the man simply because he's an Ekiti indigene and not from Ondo state.
|Re: Alleged Fraud: FUTA Senate, ASUU Disagree Over Vc’s Removal by dammy13(m): 7:26am
|Re: Alleged Fraud: FUTA Senate, ASUU Disagree Over Vc’s Removal by olaolulazio(m): 7:29am
|Re: Alleged Fraud: FUTA Senate, ASUU Disagree Over Vc’s Removal by linkers: 7:31am
Those vice chancellors can be so corrupt
|Re: Alleged Fraud: FUTA Senate, ASUU Disagree Over Vc’s Removal by oluwadare26(m): 7:34am
Is like the Futa senate body are mad...is it not this same Futa senate that expelled students that was involved in internet fraud even before they were arraigned in court. The Senate should also do the needful if they don't want wahala from the students.
|Re: Alleged Fraud: FUTA Senate, ASUU Disagree Over Vc’s Removal by Mrdecent(m): 7:44am
|Re: Alleged Fraud: FUTA Senate, ASUU Disagree Over Vc’s Removal by pointone22(f): 7:44am
[/color][color=#000099]Pls FUTA management we paid for school hostel in this academic session n wasn't given any hostel ##18,090 n we haven't been refunded. Ooooooooooooooooo.
|Re: Alleged Fraud: FUTA Senate, ASUU Disagree Over Vc’s Removal by markson48(m): 7:55am
Corruption and Nigerians are like 5 and 6. In other climes he would honourably resign
