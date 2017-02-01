₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Ifexxy(m): 2:08pm
Instagram user, Kaojo, took to her Instagram page to share her testimony. According to her, she was barren for 19 years and in the midst of it all, she had 9 miscarriages and 4 IVFs. She finally conceived naturally and gave to a beautiful baby girl. Read what she wrote below;
"Forever my praises shall be heard in at the nooks and crannies of the world for what the most high God has done. Just like Anna, he took my reproach away and gave me joy everlasting. I have search through eternity but they is no one I can compare with this God who makes impossible situation possible. My God who made a barren woman of 19 year sing for joy of motherhood after 9 miscarriages, 4 IVF but then gave a child naturally at the time i least expected. E ba mi pe oruko re, emi ni tin je emi ni. The one who promises and fulfills it at his own time. What can I say or how can I explain or describe this God. God your praises will always be heard from my abode. Yahweh the miracle working God.
I bless your name for who you are. No matter what we might be going through know that God is in the midst of it. He might be silence but definitely working on your situation and at its own appointed time he would show forth for the glory of his name."
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Berbierklaus(f): 2:18pm
wow
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Franky826(m): 2:19pm
village people now
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Amarabae(f): 2:22pm
What a miracle.
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Ifexxy(m): 5:54pm
lalasticlala, seun
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by OoniOfIfe: 7:25pm
Hope they didn't blame the little children in Calabar for that 9 Miscarriages?!
Glory be to Dog
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Tazmode(m): 7:26pm
Congratulations, patience has its rewards, and she got hers, a beautiful one
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by flawlessT(f): 7:26pm
When God is involved... It happen this way
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:26pm
I make my neighbour a point of contact... I want to carry baby na
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Bumbae1(f): 7:26pm
Fab news! Her enemies will be crying
Side chics waiting to be second wife . Will be wailing
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Naomi222: 7:26pm
Praise God
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by abike12(f): 7:26pm
Big testimony. Congrats to her!
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Young03: 7:27pm
somebody shout halleluja
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by optional1(f): 7:28pm
Glory be to God.
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 7:29pm
When God opens your page.....it will be like other people don't have the same God you have....thank your Father for taking aways the sorrows of this lady,..I tap toher testimony
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by OLAFIMIX: 7:29pm
congrat, Lord be praise.
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by steppin: 7:29pm
Alleluia somebody!
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by ajanma2(m): 7:30pm
.
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by BabieGhagha(f): 7:31pm
Allah is great!
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by unilagfreshest(m): 7:31pm
Something is telling me its through surrogate mum... anyway congrats.
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by lielbree: 7:31pm
God time is the best. Never give up
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by optional1(f): 7:32pm
Young03:
Hallelujaaaa
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by passyhansome(m): 7:33pm
The Family relations now
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by sagitariusbaby(m): 7:33pm
This God is too good, all glory, honour, praise, adoration and worship be to him alone. May this testimony spread forth to as many who are believing God for the fruit of the womb in Jesus name
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by sagitariusbaby(m): 7:33pm
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by mamatayour(f): 7:33pm
Thank u Jesus
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by anytaij: 7:34pm
thanks be to God , i tap into this testimony for my 9ibour AMEN!
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by kingthreat(m): 7:35pm
Thank God, Thank God
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by Boboforthegirls: 7:35pm
Village wicked people don
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by ajalawole(m): 7:36pm
9miscarriage 4 failed IVF
e be like say some village people don tire on top her matter
|Re: After 19 Years Of Having 9 Miscarriages And 4 IVF, Lady Conceives Naturally by kidman96(m): 7:36pm
Bumbae1:
ajalawole:
Boboforthegirls:
it could have been natural. stop blaming innocent people.
