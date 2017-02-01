





http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/after-19-years-of-having-9-miscarriages.html Instagram user, Kaojo, took to her Instagram page to share her testimony. According to her, she was barren for 19 years and in the midst of it all, she had 9 miscarriages and 4 IVFs. She finally conceived naturally and gave to a beautiful baby girl. Read what she wrote below;"Forever my praises shall be heard in at the nooks and crannies of the world for what the most high God has done. Just like Anna, he took my reproach away and gave me joy everlasting. I have search through eternity but they is no one I can compare with this God who makes impossible situation possible. My God who made a barren woman of 19 year sing for joy of motherhood after 9 miscarriages, 4 IVF but then gave a child naturally at the time i least expected. E ba mi pe oruko re, emi ni tin je emi ni. The one who promises and fulfills it at his own time. What can I say or how can I explain or describe this God. God your praises will always be heard from my abode. Yahweh the miracle working God.I bless your name for who you are. No matter what we might be going through know that God is in the midst of it. He might be silence but definitely working on your situation and at its own appointed time he would show forth for the glory of his name." 10 Likes 3 Shares