|Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by sar33: 3:02pm
Rapper, Ruggedman on Sunday night hosted his friends in a get-together tagged, 'DinnerWithRuggedman' and he chose to have it with his personal people Tuface Idibia and wife, Annie Macaulay. He also invited the couple who used hoodies from his Twentieth September Wears Clothing line for their pre wedding shoot, Mr and Mrs Omotayo and Odun Shenaike. He took them to his favourite restaurant BL Restaurant on Younis Bashorun Victoria Island.Denollywoodreporttv wrote...
'So Ruggedybaba did DinnerWith Ruggedman last night and he chose to have it with his personal people Annie and Innocent Idibia. They go way back. He also invited the couple who used hoodies from his Twentieth September Wears Clothing line for their pre wedding shoot, Mr and Mrs Omotayo and Odun Shenaike. He took them to his favourite restaurant BL Restaurant on Younis Bashorun Victoria Island. Where Rodi and Stefan wanted to kill them with food. "It was fun spending time with my people" he said. The couple were pleasantly surprised because he didnt tell them who else would be there.
You just might be the next person or couple he invites to DinnerWithRuggedman'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-ruggedman-hosts-tuface-idibia.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by sar33: 3:02pm
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Jessicaseth(f): 3:04pm
Fine couple. Waiting for mine
1 Like
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Brown14(m): 3:04pm
Good one.
Still tryna stay relevant
5 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Brown14(m): 3:05pm
Jessicaseth:
Already thought i had the FTC spot.
Were u pass come sef
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by djlawex02(m): 3:37pm
OK
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Papikush: 3:37pm
Ruggedman it's still alive? The last time I heard about him was when he bleeped 9ice's baby mama
2 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by rattlesnake(m): 3:38pm
Ruggedman...outdated
3 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Effybaba: 3:38pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by cosmatika(m): 3:38pm
Tuface the runaway mafia
5 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by OCTAVO: 3:38pm
Cool
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:38pm
Jessicaseth:you this fine man
2 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by EmekaBlue(m): 3:38pm
ok
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by farouk2much(m): 3:38pm
coward 2baba you oganized a protest but hide your face.......
4 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by jesus500(m): 3:39pm
I campaigned thoroughly on social media for this guy's protest but unfortunately he cancelled it. I couldn't read any story that concerns him in the last 2weeks, I was terribly hurt. I don't like being disappointed that way.
3 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by hucienda: 3:39pm
RuggedyBaba you still dey?
"Whether you love me or hate me, it's peace or war."
- Ruggedman | Peace or War | Thy Album Come | 2004
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by EgunMogaji(m): 3:40pm
Na food dem dey eat so?
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by nikkypearl(f): 3:40pm
Annie's outfit is cool
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Donald7610: 3:40pm
Your era has gone
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Amarabae(f): 3:40pm
2face is such a handsome guy. Gosh, Annie is just very lucky.
1 Like
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by PUSH1(m): 3:41pm
Balling while some people is at the aboki shop queuing for dollar.
1 Like
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by olaskul(m): 3:41pm
WELLDONE.
farouk2much:
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:41pm
Check my signature for classy and affordable window blinds
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by iambabaG: 3:41pm
Biko.. Is this news?
1 Like
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Senipapa: 3:41pm
Money good o
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by youngberry001(m): 3:43pm
ok
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Mykelpato(m): 3:45pm
2baba biko chop Buhari money
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Angelinastto(f): 3:45pm
Rugged man just disappeared from the music industry. I use to crush on dude back in the day.
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by hamedollar(m): 3:45pm
I don't know why this thing is happening to me, anywhere name of 2face is being mentioned what comes to mind is 'coward'. Why?
11 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by calculator123(m): 3:50pm
2baba that chickened out..mtchew
4 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by banttieman(m): 3:53pm
Abeg wetin be peops?
Abi na me no get brain?
2 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics by Jobia(f): 3:57pm
Which one is peops again
1 Like
