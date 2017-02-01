



'So Ruggedybaba did DinnerWith Ruggedman last night and he chose to have it with his personal people Annie and Innocent Idibia. They go way back. He also invited the couple who used hoodies from his Twentieth September Wears Clothing line for their pre wedding shoot, Mr and Mrs Omotayo and Odun Shenaike. He took them to his favourite restaurant BL Restaurant on Younis Bashorun Victoria Island. Where Rodi and Stefan wanted to kill them with food. "It was fun spending time with my people" he said. The couple were pleasantly surprised because he didnt tell them who else would be there.

You just might be the next person or couple he invites to DinnerWithRuggedman'





Source: Rapper, Ruggedman on Sunday night hosted his friends in a get-together tagged, 'DinnerWithRuggedman' and he chose to have it with his personal people Tuface Idibia and wife, Annie Macaulay. He also invited the couple who used hoodies from his Twentieth September Wears Clothing line for their pre wedding shoot, Mr and Mrs Omotayo and Odun Shenaike. He took them to his favourite restaurant BL Restaurant on Younis Bashorun Victoria Island.Denollywoodreporttv wrote...'So Ruggedybaba did DinnerWith Ruggedman last night and he chose to have it with his personal people Annie and Innocent Idibia. They go way back. He also invited the couple who used hoodies from his Twentieth September Wears Clothing line for their pre wedding shoot, Mr and Mrs Omotayo and Odun Shenaike. He took them to his favourite restaurant BL Restaurant on Younis Bashorun Victoria Island. Where Rodi and Stefan wanted to kill them with food. "It was fun spending time with my people" he said. The couple were pleasantly surprised because he didnt tell them who else would be there.You just might be the next person or couple he invites to DinnerWithRuggedman'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-ruggedman-hosts-tuface-idibia.html?m=1 3 Likes