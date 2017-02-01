₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by AbuadStudent(m): 4:14pm
Scientists at the University of Ilorin and their counterparts at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), are finalising arrangements to develop an improved rice variety with medicinal potentials against cancer.
http://punchng.com/unilorin-abuad-to-develop-medicinal-rice/
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 4:38pm
Better By Far University
6 Likes
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by BUHARIISCURSED: 6:01pm
I am a product of BETTER BY FAR
5 Likes
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Arewa12: 6:01pm
Issoke
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by olajay86(m): 6:01pm
Nice development
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by godfrey01: 6:01pm
Hope the rice will cure fever and blood pressure
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by unclezuma: 6:02pm
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by olaolulazio(m): 6:02pm
When will Adekunle Ajasin university scientist try this kinda thing?
I wan port ooo
1 Like
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Claroo(m): 6:02pm
BUHARIISCURSED:Who ask you
5 Likes
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by DannyJ19(m): 6:03pm
K
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by bhouze(m): 6:03pm
ok we are waiting na
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Olalekanbanky1(m): 6:04pm
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Lasskeey: 6:04pm
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by celestialAgent(m): 6:04pm
Dindinrin people
Whatever happens to technical development. Rice is no big deal, we are okay with the non medicinal rice.
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 6:05pm
Crap.
Rice against cancer?
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Statsocial: 6:05pm
Afe babalola is one university to watch out for. It seems unilorin is now trying to collaborate with private unis like CU and ABUAD since ASUU kicked in sanctions which does nt allow public universities carry out research work with it.
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Decryptor(m): 6:06pm
How many MoUs have been signed in the past without fruition? Develop the medicinal rice first and let's see...jokers!
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by seribroo56(m): 6:06pm
Waste of time other university around the world are merging to create new inventions, here in Nigeria its for rice. What a shame
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by officialJP: 6:08pm
Next
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by richard870(m): 6:10pm
The way people experiment with food these days all in the name of recognition is extremely DANGEROUS!
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by anjowaka510: 6:15pm
good development
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Haute: 6:17pm
celestialAgent:
You really cannot unfvck what has been fvcked, which is your brain.
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by SalamRushdie: 6:18pm
good news but there is no way that rice can ever have anti cancer propoerties
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by kaluxy007: 6:19pm
why not do the job first before making noise
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Segadem(m): 6:25pm
medi what?
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by ikemesit4477: 6:29pm
AbuadStudent:until when it comes to reality!
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by tosyne2much(m): 6:34pm
Make dem hurry up maa see something chop
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Mandesz(m): 6:34pm
seribroo56:another mannerless man saying wot he knows how to say best. sth like dix is done in US n other advanced countries' institutions. u refuse to let ur ignorance leaves u
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by MykOnyxo(m): 6:49pm
The advert go be like...
Eat this rice three times in a day to help heal your depression in this recession.
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by celestialAgent(m): 6:49pm
Haute:Lame. Ass eater!
|Re: Unilorin, ABUAD To Develop Medicinal Rice by Haute: 6:51pm
celestialAgent:
That would be you.
