Scientists at the University of Ilorin and their counterparts at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), are finalising arrangements to develop an improved rice variety with medicinal potentials against cancer.



A report in the University of Ilorin Bulletin on Monday stated that this was the outcome of the collaboration between the two institutions for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Feb. 2.



According to the report, the N50 million project would be carried out over a four-year period and expected to be funded from the National Research Fund of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TET-Fund).



It said that the project was aimed at enhancing the well-being of rice farmers and improving the health conditions of consumers in the country.



“The main research collaborators include Prof. Samuel Onasanya, Education Technology and Training Expert, University of Ilorin; Dr Michael Awolola, Industrial Chemist, University of Ilorin and Prof. Amos Onasanya, a Biochemist, Geneticist and Molecular Plant Pathologist.



“Others are ABUAD dons like Prof. Olarotimi Ojo, a Chemist, and Dr Phillip Okiki, an Animal Health Expert, among others,’’ it said.



The report quoted the Vice-Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Prof. Michael Ajisafe, as saying that the MoU with University of Ilorin was the 13th the institution signed with other universities.



“ We are happy to partner with Unilorin, which is the most peaceful university in the country and we are sure that based on its antecedents, the partnership will work,” he said.



It also quoted the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Technology and Innovations, University of Ilorin, as saying research collaboration was in pursuit of the university’s sustained bid for all-round development of the nation’s education system.



“The country stands to gain a lot from it,” he said.

http://punchng.com/unilorin-abuad-to-develop-medicinal-rice/

Hope the rice will cure fever and blood pressure

When will Adekunle Ajasin university scientist try this kinda thing?



BUHARIISCURSED:

I am a product of BETTER BY FAR Who ask you

ok we are waiting na

Whatever happens to technical development. Rice is no big deal, we are okay with the non medicinal rice.

Rice against cancer?

Afe babalola is one university to watch out for. It seems unilorin is now trying to collaborate with private unis like CU and ABUAD since ASUU kicked in sanctions which does nt allow public universities carry out research work with it.

How many MoUs have been signed in the past without fruition? Develop the medicinal rice first and let's see...jokers!

Waste of time other university around the world are merging to create new inventions, here in Nigeria its for rice. What a shame

The way people experiment with food these days all in the name of recognition is extremely DANGEROUS!

good development

Dindinrin people



Whatever happens to technical development. Rice is no big deal, we are okay with the non medicinal rice.

You really cannot unfvck what has been fvcked, which is your brain.

good news but there is no way that rice can ever have anti cancer propoerties

why not do the job first before making noise





until when it comes to reality!

seribroo56:

another mannerless man saying wot he knows how to say best. sth like dix is done in US n other advanced countries' institutions. u refuse to let ur ignorance leaves u

The advert go be like...



Eat this rice three times in a day to help heal your depression in this recession.

Haute:





Lame. Ass eater!