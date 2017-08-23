Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Who is a Christian? and how do I know I am saved? (1447 Views)

When the lord God Almighty called his children from hell beneath, Christ Jesus was the first to be raised from the dead, before us. Because you need to realise that before the coming of Christ we were dead and buried in our trespasses and sin







Ephesians 2:1 And you has the Almighty God quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins; 2:2 Wherein in time past you walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now is working in the children of disobedience:









Next time you hear about Christianity, just realise that in the original senses of the matter, they died and was raised together with Christ Jesus. But he is firstborn from dead.





Christians are not just some religious folks who have stopped doing this and that, in the light of the lord God Almighty wisdom and judgement, they came out from the grave and hell. The headquarters of Satan the devil.





If you say I want to be a Christian right now, it won't be your own will to do so, someone whom you can not see right now, but would begin to experience the moment you begin to live by trusting him and living for him, has called you to hear his voice.





It's never anyone's will to be a Christian. We are called, chosen and ordained by CHRIST to bear fruit and keep this tradition for ever and more.



The great thing about Christianity is the good work it is born to accomplish on earth and in the world to come.





Acts 10:38 How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.



10:39 And we are witnesses of all things which CHRIST JESUS did both in the land of the Jews, and in Jerusalem; whom they slew and hanged on a tree: 10:40 Him God raised up the third day, and shewed him openly; 10:41 Not to all the people, but unto witnesses chosen before of God, even to us, who did eat and drink with him after he rose from the dead.



10:42 And he commanded us to preach unto the people, and to testify that it is he which was ordained of God to be the Judge of quick and dead. 10:43 To him give all the prophets witness, that through his name whosoever believeth in him shall receive remission of sins.





These words of scriptures confirms and clarifies what I have been struggling to paint here. If you would read with complete attention and not studying to argue.



Let me tell you something that probably you have never heard of, the devil the enemy of your soul, what I mean by that is that he is committed to stealing your soul, not only that.



But to destroy it, all of your senses, reasoning, thoughts and feelings and emotions. And to finally kill and mortar you on earth. I mean dust to dust.



His duty is to keep you off from seeing what the lord God Almighty is doing through Christ Jesus, to bring you up to the very place of resurrection.





The truth I bring to those of us who have accepted that the lord God Almighty raised Christ Jesus from the dead, should always and never forget that we were raised together with Christ and seated together with Christ Jesus in the heavenly realms.





But, that is not experience by you because of limitations of your knowledge and understanding in affairs of truth.



Grow in grace and in the knowledge of the LORD CHRIST JESUS and of God Almighty.



To conclude, realise resurrection from your dead works, those things which have so influence you greatly on the negatively points. Not by your power or by your might, but by my Spirit says the lord God Almighty.





It's not our thoughts to be born a Christian, it's by the will and pleasures of the lord God Almighty that we are his dear children. Amen

Good morning cc lalasticlala

Prayers multiplied abundantly,

.

Why does your God let people who worship him die young and wallow in poverty? Because he is a fake.



Better you all open your eyes to see the truth the quicker you are to achieve full immortality. 1 Like

Nice one

lightblazingnow:

Do you find yourself still equally yoked with the lust of the flesh fighting against the spirit of God in you as you deduced from the portion quoted by you?



Ephesians 2:1 And you has the Almighty God quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins; 2:2 Wherein in time past you walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now is working in the children of disobedience:



Then you want ask for the Holy Spirit to direct you.



You know what your goal is ask God in prayer and fasting



Let the Our Fathers will be done



Demigods666:

Why does your God let people who worship him die young and wallow in poverty? Because he is a fake.



Better you all open your eyes to see the truth the quicker you are to achieve full immortality.

My dear, how can you ask question and give yourself an answer at the same time.. Isn't it wise for you to wait for an answer? I know That its what an intelligent individual will do...

My dear, how can you ask question and give yourself an answer at the same time.. Isn't it wise for you to wait for an answer? I know That its what an intelligent individual will do...

It's a rethorical question Mr wise one, even you with all your intelligence couldn't see that? how delightful

Can one truly believe without coming to the end of self?

'By the law is the knowledge of sin'

'for the law is a school master (tutor) to bring us unto Christ'.

How can you come to the end of self so you can believe truly? By trying with every single breath to keep the law without being permissive about it, this desire will make you even go beyond what is written down cause your conscience now becomes a judge to you. You'll stop doing things that every other person sees as 'doesn't matter' just so you can please God. Only a deep sincerity to do this things will you be able to come to that point where you understand that you can do nothing on your own,then the cry will come 'who will deliver me from the body of this death? '

Now You have come to the end of self, believing is now made possible.

The Holy Spirit will now bear witness with your spirit that you are now a child of God because you have believed from the HEART that form of doctrine given to you.



Christianity is an experience,you can't give what you don't have. Only be experience will you fully understand this for Christ has come to save to the uttermost.

Christianity is not a Religon...

It's being Christ like. It means being a replica of Christ. Read Acts 11:19-26 . That explains wat the disciples did and the first time they were called christians.



Finally, A Christian is not a Sinner and a Sinner is not a Christian.



GOD ALMIGHTY GIVE US UNDERSTANDING...AMEN

Why does your God let people who worship him die young and wallow in poverty? Because he is a fake.



Better you all open your eyes to see the truth the quicker you are to achieve full immortality.



My God is a God of Principle.

He hav given men keys to operate.

If as a Christian you fail to use those keys or law of the kingdom. Then you have disobey. Remember, ignorance is not an excuse



God's people are destroy for lack of knowledge.



However, his mercies are new every morning.

If you truly ask for mercy, he will send a (believer or apostle)man to you that will guide you out of your trouble.



My bro

Listen,

My God is a God of Principle.

He hav given men keys to operate.

If as a Christian you fail to use those keys or law of the kingdom. Then you have disobey. Remember, ignorance is not an excuse

God's people are destroy for lack of knowledge.

However, his mercies are new every morning.

If you truly ask for mercy, he will send a (believer or apostle)man to you that will guide you out of your trouble.

We are here to help you.

Why does your God let people who worship him die young and wallow in poverty? Because he is a fake.



Better you all open your eyes to see the truth the quicker you are to achieve full immortality.

WHERE IS YOUR SENSE WHERE IS YOUR SENSE

WHERE IS YOUR SENSE

Where is yours? Where is yours?

You don't!. just assume, believe, pretend, conclude or Agree! you are A christian or saved. crazy isn't it?

My bro

Listen,

My God is a God of Principle.

He hav given men keys to operate.

If as a Christian you fail to use those keys or law of the kingdom. Then you have disobey. Remember, ignorance is not an excuse



God's people are destroy for lack of knowledge.



However, his mercies are new every morning.

If you truly ask for mercy, he will send a (believer or apostle)man to you that will guide you out of your trouble.



We are here to help you.

What about people who believed soooooo much in him and he let them die?



There was a strong Christian in my former compound this was before u became a Christian.



She was soo prayerful, she vowed never to be with any man but to worship God with no distraction, every morning she preaches the word of God, she does good, help people, pray for the sick. She was a genuine Christian.



She was my good friend



But where did it get her?



She died in a motor accident bro.



There is no time she doesn't pray.



So mehn.



What about people who believed soooooo much in him and he let them die?

There was a strong Christian in my former compound this was before u became a Christian.

She was soo prayerful, she vowed never to be with any man but to worship God with no distraction, every morning she preaches the word of God, she does good, help people, pray for the sick. She was a genuine Christian.

She was my good friend

But where did it get her?

She died in a motor accident bro.

There is no time she doesn't pray.

So mehn.

Bleep it.

Romans10:8 But what does it say? “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart” e (that is, the word of faith which we preach): 9 that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Where is yours?

YOUR COMMENT IS CLEARLY AN INDICATION THAT YOU ARE A LUCIFER INCANATE

Where is yours?

YOUR COMMENT IS CLEARLY AN INDICATION THAT YOU ARE A LUCIFER INCANATE

Where is yours?

YOUR COMMENT IS CLEARLY AN INDICATION THAT YOU ARE A LUCIFER INCANATE

Steps to salvation:



Acknowledge that you are a sinner

Confess your sins.

Ask God for forgiveness from your heart

Promised him never to go back

Ask him to help you not to go back

Pray in the name of Jesus.



Join a Good Church that will help you grow.



Watch your life grow from:

A natural man -- To a canal man -- To a fully spiritual man.



The aim of any Christian is to be a spiritual man, fully working in the supernatural on earth.

You work as if Satan does not exist. Because you are in charge.



Sickness free life

Oppress free life

No lack and want, God supply all



Hope of spending eternity With God

YOUR COMMENT IS CLEARLY AN INDICATION THAT YOU ARE A LUCIFER INCANATE

So?