Hello Nlnders,

Please I'd like to start a shoe making business soon by His Grace, and would like to know what tools or instruments I need to get for making all kinds of shoes.

Your comments would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.

SpicyMimi:

Thank you. May God bless your hustle.

I'll advice you attend any workshop on shoe / bag making; learn a few tricks and get going.. Goodluck I'll advice you attend any workshop on shoe / bag making; learn a few tricks and get going.. Goodluck

Don't you think you need to learn it first?

I don't have any ideas for now but I wish you good luck in your venture





Firstly, even before buying those items:



1. Get a brand name and logo

2. Make sure your brand name is free for a .com domain. E.g. SMshoe.com

3. Create a twitter, Facebook and instagram profile with your brand name as it's username.



4. Then you should attend a workshop. Trust me, you need it.



5. Get your business plan.



6. Start your business.



Just believe and you'll make it.



Firstly, even before buying those items:

1. Get a brand name and logo

2. Make sure your brand name is free for a .com domain. E.g. SMshoe.com

3. Create a twitter, Facebook and instagram profile with your brand name as it's username.

4. Then you should attend a workshop. Trust me, you need it.

5. Get your business plan.

6. Start your business.

Just believe and you'll make it.

I started a fashion brand. www.facebook.com/lebehro and I'll launch in August by God's Grace.

leather, plastic, gum, chemical, nora, fibre, shank, that is small iron, buckle, elastic and many more

luckygirl02:

TEACHAM NA! TEACHAM NA!

I am interested in this.

Google octoxii. He might be of help to you.

My brother go and learn the work before going into it.... This your question get as e be, it shows you knows near to nothing about shoe making.

if you do not know the instruments to use that simply means you don't know how to make a shoe. Learn how to make a shoe and the instruments will be the least of your worries

add me up on whatssapp lemme give tips of Iterms will need 07056000042 bro....

Do you know I tot about this business this morning

look for a work shop to learn and try attended seminar on that.. so that you will not cry for your money...

officialJP:

