₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,534 members, 3,377,656 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 01:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria (1233 Views)
Uk Used Ladies Shoes And Sandals Available / Guys Can You Rock These Sandals? / Female Wedge Shoes And Sandals For Sale (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by SpicyMimi(f): 12:41pm
Hello Nlnders,
Please I'd like to start a shoe making business soon by His Grace, and would like to know what tools or instruments I need to get for making all kinds of shoes.
Your comments would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you.
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by friendly101: 1:30pm
ok
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by officialJP: 1:30pm
ftc finally like pls
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by tofolo(m): 1:31pm
May God bless your hustle.
SpicyMimi:
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by saydfact(m): 1:31pm
SpicyMimi:
I'll advice you attend any workshop on shoe / bag making; learn a few tricks and get going.. Goodluck
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by luckygirl02(f): 1:31pm
Don't you think you need to learn it first?
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by Tazmode(m): 1:32pm
I don't have any ideas for now but I wish you good luck in your venture
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by ekojoe(m): 1:33pm
Nice.
Firstly, even before buying those items:
1. Get a brand name and logo
2. Make sure your brand name is free for a .com domain. E.g. SMshoe.com
3. Create a twitter, Facebook and instagram profile with your brand name as it's username.
4. Then you should attend a workshop. Trust me, you need it.
5. Get your business plan.
6. Start your business.
Just believe and you'll make it.
I started a fashion brand. www.facebook.com/lebehro and I'll launch in August by God's Grace.
1 Like
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by prinsam30(m): 1:33pm
google is ur friend
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by Plus234(m): 1:33pm
leather, plastic, gum, chemical, nora, fibre, shank, that is small iron, buckle, elastic and many more
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by asumo12: 1:37pm
luckygirl02:TEACHAM NA!
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by TalkingBird: 1:37pm
I am interested in this.
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by emmaoanidu: 1:37pm
Google octoxii. He might be of help to you.
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by dapolaw: 1:38pm
My brother go and learn the work before going into it.... This your question get as e be, it shows you knows near to nothing about shoe making.
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by donfemo(m): 1:39pm
if you do not know the instruments to use that simply means you don't know how to make a shoe. Learn how to make a shoe and the instruments will be the least of your worries
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by Seanherck: 1:42pm
add me up on whatssapp lemme give tips of Iterms will need 07056000042 bro....
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by bbbabes: 1:45pm
Do you know I tot about this business this morning
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by mhk043(m): 1:49pm
look for a work shop to learn and try attended seminar on that.. so that you will not cry for your money...
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by laurel03: 1:49pm
officialJP:sorry hmmmm
|Re: Shoes And Sandals Making Business In Nigeria by luckygirl02(f): 1:53pm
asumo12:I wasn't referring to you. mtcheww
(0) (Reply)
Kids Must Have,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, / Original Iman Makeup Here In Lagos / Wealth Creators' Networking Program Plus Get Up To N5m In Business Funding
Viewing this topic: repogirl(f), famiebee(f), mhk043(m), palsenator(m), Dyt(f), rocknation62(m), buygala(m), TheBatman(m), Lokoyen(m), lexyman(m), emekanairaland(m), topscorer, officialJP, princeonx, omatule2000, Berbierklaus(f), ogaprime(m), Fifabconsult, Original4u(m), shehuolayinka(m), luckygirl02(f) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17