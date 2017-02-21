Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy (2099 Views)

CBN New Policy On Seized ATM Cards / CBN New Forex Rate Policy Announced / CBN's New Rules On ATM Operations In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

11 Benefits Nigerians Could Enjoy From Cbn's New FOREX Policy



The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Monday unveiled a new foreign exchange, FOREX, policy. The policy is to increase availability of FOREX to ease the difficulties Nigerians encounter in funding foreign exchange transactions.



Here are 11 benefits the new policy is expected to bring to Nigerians if efficiently implemented.



1. FOREX to be provided directly to Nigerians through deposit money banks.;



2. CBN to fund personal and business travels;



3. FOREX for school fees by Nigerian students to be paid directly to specified institutions through banks;



4. Medical bills by Nigerians to be paid directly to the specified hospitals abroad through the banks;



5. All retail transactions to be settled at a rate not exceeding 20 per cent above the prevailing inter-bank market rate.



6. Banks to receive FOREX to be sold to customers commensurate with their demand per week;



7. Supply of FOREX to retail end-users to be sustained by the CBN;



8. CBN’s forward sales tenor significantly reduced from the current maximum cycle of 180 days, to no more than 60 days from the date of transaction;



9. Banks to open FOREX retail outlets at major airports to ease travelers’ burden and ensure settlement on transactions;



10. Give priority FOREX allocation to the manufacturing sector;



11. Allocation/utilisation rules on commercial banks removed.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/224109-11-benefits-nigerians-enjoy-cbns-new-forex-policy.html

Ok

Hmmmm

Noted

Trial and Error government and administration of hardship and untold deception. 3 Likes

Buhari ban all these rule to destroy Nigeria economy.



After things have gone bad for businesses, he's now doing a U-turn 2 Likes

It seems with each policy, the naira tends to further depreciate. Having several exchange rates is doing more damages than solutions. 2 Likes

This is a very welcome development if they are to adhere and monitor the policy because its these banks that in-turn give forex to Bureau De change and sell at higher prices. Hence, the banks should be monitored in order not to frustrate the policy

Hh

This looks promising. But I fear corruption in the banks. 1 Like

Hope not just for the rich

Ok

1$=N1? this is what we want. 2 Likes

Hmmm

I'm not an economist but I can boldly say that this country's doom started from the bad forex policy earlier implemented.



This could be another plot too...



Harden forex, prices goes up, then recession, then blame JONATHAN for looting

...

Then revert to old policy, then prices goes down, we exit recession, then people praise Buhari for taking us to the promised land.

...

Then 2019, we go back to hardship and recession.



Ask Oshoimole if I'm wrong. 1 Like

anything that is gonna work for this country is needed

I hope the invisible hands that are always working against the efficient implementation of the CBN's policies do not interplay to make this well thought out policy ineffective.

1 Like

Ok oh let hope this one works out

iliyande:

will the supply of the one million dollars be sustainable we dey watch o



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/224109-11-benefits-nigerians-enjoy-cbns-new-forex-policy.html



na only gramner upon grammer i just dey see, abeg make una leave story tell us if na 1 dollar to 1 naira. . .

I sincerely hope this works...





I have a feeling Sanusi at the helm would have better managed these forex issues than Emefiele.





PMB has failed woefully with the economy, no matter his anti-corruption efforts. it would always be on record it was under his watch things got this



bad.

Anoda trial and error

o

I wish this policy came a year earlier naira wouldn't have plummeted this much.

Another BULLSHIT.

It seems every week we have a new forex policy.

Which of the many fake forex policies has ever worked ?

Could this be what Finance Minister was telling us about taking out BDC? Let's wait and see.



This is exactly how it is done in UAE.



We keep our fingers crossed as we hope for a better naija.



God Bless Naija

well atleast this will reduce dollar scarcity to a certain %. if these policies are implemented to the later.

Hmmmm

I hope it works out this time.

do anything doable to mak things better