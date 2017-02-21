₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by iliyande(m): 12:49pm
11 Benefits Nigerians Could Enjoy From Cbn's New FOREX Policy
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/224109-11-benefits-nigerians-enjoy-cbns-new-forex-policy.html
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by madridguy(m): 12:50pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by auntysimbiat(f): 1:02pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by dancocity(m): 1:36pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by NNVanguard(m): 1:36pm
Trial and Error government and administration of hardship and untold deception.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by tribalistseun: 1:36pm
Buhari ban all these rule to destroy Nigeria economy.
After things have gone bad for businesses, he's now doing a U-turn
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Emekamex(m): 1:36pm
It seems with each policy, the naira tends to further depreciate. Having several exchange rates is doing more damages than solutions.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Tokziby: 1:37pm
This is a very welcome development if they are to adhere and monitor the policy because its these banks that in-turn give forex to Bureau De change and sell at higher prices. Hence, the banks should be monitored in order not to frustrate the policy
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by HarveySpecter1: 1:37pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by sexyjob(m): 1:37pm
This looks promising. But I fear corruption in the banks.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Iceman2017(m): 1:37pm
Hope not just for the rich
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by simplemach(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by tofolo(m): 1:37pm
1$=N1? this is what we want.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by tillaman(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by law001(m): 1:38pm
I'm not an economist but I can boldly say that this country's doom started from the bad forex policy earlier implemented.
This could be another plot too...
Harden forex, prices goes up, then recession, then blame JONATHAN for looting
...
Then revert to old policy, then prices goes down, we exit recession, then people praise Buhari for taking us to the promised land.
...
Then 2019, we go back to hardship and recession.
Ask Oshoimole if I'm wrong.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Donsmol(m): 1:38pm
anything that is gonna work for this country is needed
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by nonny158(m): 1:38pm
I hope the invisible hands that are always working against the efficient implementation of the CBN's policies do not interplay to make this well thought out policy ineffective.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Lasskeey: 1:38pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by REDDEVILS1(m): 1:38pm
Ok oh let hope this one works out
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by kingsjoe2020: 1:39pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Nairaboi(m): 1:39pm
na only gramner upon grammer i just dey see, abeg make una leave story tell us if na 1 dollar to 1 naira. . .
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by JustinSlayer69: 1:39pm
I sincerely hope this works...
I have a feeling Sanusi at the helm would have better managed these forex issues than Emefiele.
PMB has failed woefully with the economy, no matter his anti-corruption efforts. it would always be on record it was under his watch things got this
bad.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Metobime(m): 1:39pm
Anoda trial and error
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Jonjerrie(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by Youpele52: 1:41pm
I wish this policy came a year earlier naira wouldn't have plummeted this much.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by plaetton: 1:41pm
Another BULLSHIT.
It seems every week we have a new forex policy.
Which of the many fake forex policies has ever worked ?
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by checkolatunji: 1:41pm
Could this be what Finance Minister was telling us about taking out BDC? Let's wait and see.
This is exactly how it is done in UAE.
We keep our fingers crossed as we hope for a better naija.
God Bless Naija
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by immsroyal: 1:42pm
well atleast this will reduce dollar scarcity to a certain %. if these policies are implemented to the later.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by akanbiaa(m): 1:43pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by pat077: 1:44pm
I hope it works out this time.
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by officialJP: 1:45pm
do anything doable to mak things better
|Re: Benefits Of CBN's New FOREX Policy by gnykelly(m): 1:46pm
adesiji what is your take.
