http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/comedian-emma-oh-my-god-and-wife.html Comedian, Emma oh my God and his wife Yetunde got married November last year, and his wife is heavy at the moment.

nice one

nice

e no concern us

Good for them

Congratulations

Sharperly

I love kids. Wish you safe delivery.

Nice

thank God on their behalf

Now now

Sharp shooter

Am happy for them

Their baby their concern ..

congrats sir emmy



Can see she is nice and slim ... even the baby bump not so big

Might be a boy Wow! She is glowing CongratsCan see she is nice and slim ... even the baby bump not so bigMight be a boy

logs69:

e no concern us Who ask you? . Who ask you?