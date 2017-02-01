₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,661 members, 3,378,066 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump (473 Views)
|Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by CEOJAMIENAIJA: 4:00pm
Comedian, Emma oh my God and his wife Yetunde got married November last year, and his wife is heavy at the moment.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/comedian-emma-oh-my-god-and-wife.html
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by olayinka807: 4:05pm
nice one
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Deem: 5:14pm
nice
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by logs69: 5:15pm
e no concern us
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by busomma: 5:15pm
Good for them
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by luscioustrish(f): 5:15pm
Congratulations
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Rexphobia(m): 5:15pm
Sharperly
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by ToriBlue(f): 5:15pm
I love kids. Wish you safe delivery.
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by HolyCraig: 5:15pm
Nice
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by uniquealdehyde(m): 5:15pm
thank God on their behalf
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by arabaribiti: 5:15pm
Now now
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Donkunxex(m): 5:15pm
Sharp shooter
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Olowo2015(m): 5:16pm
Am happy for them
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by SalamRushdie: 5:16pm
Their baby their concern ..
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by dwos11: 5:16pm
congrats sir emmy
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Bumbae1(f): 5:16pm
Wow! She is glowing Congrats
Can see she is nice and slim ... even the baby bump not so big
Might be a boy
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by ToriBlue(f): 5:16pm
logs69:Who ask you? .
|Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by theophorus(m): 5:16pm
Okay ooo.
Isokale ayooo.
(0) (Reply)
Church Of Satan Offical Website Now Open / Get A Sugar Mummy Of Your Choice From Any Part Of Nig Within 3days. 08099582671 / Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Lawrence Nude Pics And 100 Celebrity Other Celebrities
Viewing this topic: nnanyereugo, piping, nerodenero, jarkbauer, izumcdon, nobodysmanrob(m), vuc1, glogirl(f), orimsamsam(m), Tolzeal(m), chizyann15, kinngie(m), AJvine(m), Alexk2(m), Donmoris212, BarcaBlood, Eddysound(m), thisismsworld, HolyCraig, arabaribiti, ikson(m), hawklan, Varys, SalamRushdie, dwos11, arabiana(m), patrotic9gerian, logs69, 3plet, NIKEDEEDS(m), LagosEconomist, DivineDamsel1, goldieloc(m), DeltahArmy(m), Anifowose111(m), laffwitmi, kevoh(m), luscioustrish(f), assyn(m), bayus2003, Gozieekenkwo(m), banom(m), olarwhumy6(f), Boyoorisha, theophorus(m), fergie001(m), yimikaa, Oilwell(m), ToriBlue(f), Bumbae1(f), RedboneSmith(m), BUHARIISCURSED, OBALINE, ephi123(f), munalight(f), AFULA and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10