Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by CEOJAMIENAIJA: 4:00pm
Comedian, Emma oh my God and his wife Yetunde got married November last year, and his wife is heavy at the moment.

Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by olayinka807: 4:05pm
nice one
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Deem: 5:14pm
nice
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by logs69: 5:15pm
e no concern us
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by busomma: 5:15pm
Good for them
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by luscioustrish(f): 5:15pm
Congratulations
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Rexphobia(m): 5:15pm
Sharperly
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by ToriBlue(f): 5:15pm
I love kids. Wish you safe delivery.
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by HolyCraig: 5:15pm
Nice
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by uniquealdehyde(m): 5:15pm
thank God on their behalf
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by arabaribiti: 5:15pm
Now now
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Donkunxex(m): 5:15pm
Sharp shooter
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Olowo2015(m): 5:16pm
Am happy for them
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by SalamRushdie: 5:16pm
Their baby their concern ..
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by dwos11: 5:16pm
congrats sir emmy
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by Bumbae1(f): 5:16pm
Wow! She is glowing Congrats
Can see she is nice and slim ... even the baby bump not so big
Might be a boy cheesy
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by ToriBlue(f): 5:16pm
logs69:
e no concern us
Who ask you? tongue.
Re: Comedian, Emma Oh My God And Wife Expecting First Child, See Baby Bump by theophorus(m): 5:16pm
Okay ooo.

Isokale ayooo.

