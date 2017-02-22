₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by gimbayaro(m): 2:00pm
Nigeria's Naira firmed 1.1 percent to 510 on the black market on Wednesday, bureau de change (BDC) traders said, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) started to supply dollars for retail transactions in a bid to narrow the spread with the official exchange rate.
Most BDCs were showing only offers to sell at 510 with no bids, having sourced dollars privately at peak rates of 520 per dollar. The naira was quoted at 305.25 per dollar on the official market.
The CBN stepped up dollar sales on the interbank currency market on Tuesday, a day after it effectively devalued the naira for retail currency sales
Read more at http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/naira-firms-on-black-market-after-central-bank-action-bdc-traders/186405.html
cc: seun,mynd44 and lalasticlala
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by lanruma001: 2:06pm
will go back up .... same crap every time as this is not a new solution
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Aburi001: 2:17pm
Gegege.......1 dollar go hit #700 naira before Buhari go return from him indefinite "holiday"
And when he returns from London, his blind economic policy and the EFCC arrests go jack-up the naira to maybe #800 naira to 1 dollar.
BTW, I'm still wondering why UK go release Ibori to us and size Buhari INDEFINITELY
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by KingAfo(m): 2:17pm
CBN firms naira..pfffff nonsense..Naira that is lose like Cossy's P---Y
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by purpledferanmi1: 2:17pm
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Giftedanoit(f): 2:17pm
This country problem is big ooo
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by MabraO: 2:17pm
Nothing new under d sun
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by emmanuelgon: 2:18pm
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Pidgin2(f): 2:18pm
What were PDP doing right that APC cannot understand?
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by ekanDamie: 2:18pm
seun and lalasticlala should stop putting up this
inconsequential,insignificant,ineffectual,immeasurable and irrelevant decline in the exchange rate. wait till it is at least 50% drop. all this 1% drop don't mean shiiiiiiiiiii!!!!!!!!!
BTW
i am waiting till When it is 7pm, when I will put on my agbada, wear shoe and cap, then say to myself " you are the minister of power" and put my gen on
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Smhart1(f): 2:18pm
And it will lose by #20
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by dacovajnr: 2:18pm
Na wen Naira Turn bwest wey dey firm
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by omanifrank(m): 2:19pm
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Costello559(m): 2:19pm
Open more forex, then watch dollar go "catapult" down as e catapulted up..
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Clone2020(m): 2:19pm
If you are in the US or have relatives in the US trying to send money to naija, I will exchange the funds at 430/$, simply deposit into my US bank account and receive instant funding into your Nigerian account. Don't bother with western Union and co, they exchange at 375/$ with fees and the exchange rate drops to around 345/$.
See my contact below..
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by KingAfo(m): 2:19pm
purpledferanmi1:4th you mean?
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by ELPablochapo: 2:20pm
Firm @520?
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by LoveJesus87(m): 2:20pm
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Ask4Info: 2:21pm
Which N510 on the black market.
They are changing it for N490 Flat nothing more. Changed a few thousands this morning.
Instead make Burea De Change dey beg me, na me dey beg "Aboki abeg add N5 now"
They said by mid next month, dollar will drop to like N300/$1.
If these policies are sustained, Nigerians will smile in the coming days and recession will be a thing of the past.
Click LIke for Acting President Osibanjo and Share for President Buhari.
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by wazobaaa: 2:21pm
confuse government confuse cbn confuse cabal ;Dconfuse government confuse cbn confuse cabal
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Ayoswit(f): 2:22pm
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by 2kass(m): 2:22pm
Lmaoooo: Not because it's interesting or it's funny, that's how I laugh when I am hungry
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by Firstcitizen: 2:22pm
It will be sabotaged again by cbn officials, banks and others
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by AngelicBeing: 2:22pm
Please sell your dollar now.
Because this is the beginning of it depreciation...
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by LoveJesus87(m): 2:23pm
purpledferanmi1:wake up
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by olatex25(m): 2:23pm
purpledferanmi1:u are forth though
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by VickyRotex(f): 2:23pm
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by horlanrewaju11: 2:23pm
|Re: Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders by unclezuma: 2:24pm
Any positive effect on naira master card payment ?
