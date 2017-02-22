Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira Firms On Black Market After Central Bank Action - BDC Traders (9614 Views)

Most BDCs were showing only offers to sell at 510 with no bids, having sourced dollars privately at peak rates of 520 per dollar. The naira was quoted at 305.25 per dollar on the official market.



The CBN stepped up dollar sales on the interbank currency market on Tuesday, a day after it effectively devalued the naira for retail currency sales



will go back up .... same crap every time as this is not a new solution





And when he returns from London, his blind economic policy and the EFCC arrests go jack-up the naira to maybe #800 naira to 1 dollar.



BTW, I'm still wondering why UK go release Ibori to us and size Buhari INDEFINITELY Gegege.......1 dollar go hit #700 naira before Buhari go return from him indefinite "holiday"And when he returns from London, his blind economic policy and the EFCC arrests go jack-up the naira to maybe #800 naira to 1 dollar.BTW, I'm still wondering why UK go release Ibori to us and size Buhari INDEFINITELY 16 Likes

This country problem is big ooo 4 Likes

What were PDP doing right that APC cannot understand? What were PDP doing right that APC cannot understand? 10 Likes 1 Share

seun and lalasticlala should stop putting up this

inconsequential,insignificant,ineffectual,immeasurable and irrelevant decline in the exchange rate. wait till it is at least 50% drop. all this 1% drop don't mean shiiiiiiiiiii!!!!!!!!!



i am waiting till When it is 7pm, when I will put on my agbada, wear shoe and cap, then say to myself " you are the minister of power" and put my gen on 19 Likes

Open more forex, then watch dollar go "catapult" down as e catapulted up..

4th you mean?

Firm @520?

Which N510 on the black market.



They are changing it for N490 Flat nothing more. Changed a few thousands this morning.



Instead make Burea De Change dey beg me, na me dey beg "Aboki abeg add N5 now"

They said by mid next month, dollar will drop to like N300/$1.



If these policies are sustained, Nigerians will smile in the coming days and recession will be a thing of the past.







If these policies are sustained, Nigerians will smile in the coming days and recession will be a thing of the past.

confuse government confuse cbn confuse cabal ;Dconfuse government confuse cbn confuse cabal

Lmaoooo: Not because it's interesting or it's funny, that's how I laugh when I am hungry 2 Likes

It will be sabotaged again by cbn officials, banks and others 2 Likes

Please sell your dollar now.





Because this is the beginning of it depreciation...

