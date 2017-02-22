Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps (2841 Views)

Maiduguri – The Borno command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 19 Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) for alleged drug abuse and sale in camps.



The Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Ona Ogilegwu, a lawyer, stated this in an interview in Maiduguri.



He said the suspects were arrested on 1 February this year during a raid by men of the command.



Ogilegwu said the suspects were nabbed in Bakkasi and Mogolis IDPs camps in the Maiduguri metropolis.



He said that illicit substances like cannabis sativa, rophenol, and diazepam, benylin with codeine, suck and Die solution and several other substances, were seized from them.



“You will recall that the command had embarked a massive sensitisation campaign in almost all the IDPs camps here in Maiduguri in December, because of the growing increase of drug abuse among IDPs,” he said.



He said the command had visited Dalori camp, Bakassi, Teachers village, Mogolis and Dikwa IDPs camps in the state capital to warn them against the dangers of illicit drug use.



” After we warned them, they still didn’t listen. So we decided to use our powers to fish them out.



“It will interest you to know that none of the camps in the state capital is free from the nefarious drug activities. Allowing these activities to go unchecked will spell doom to the society”, he said.



Those arrested with large quantity of drugs would be prosecuted while the ones with a negligible quantity would be counselled and released, Ogilegwu added.

Why dem go arrest them for codine. Leave them make they flex life small. Dem need turnup

What of Nyaope? That brand is hotter and smoother to the vocal chords 1 Like

Kk if u say so.kwontinuuuuuu

Good job

The security agents at the camp must know about that, let them investigate very well



Why dem go arrest them for codine. Leave them make they flex life small. Dem need turnup

Hope you will help them to pay for the health problems that result from drug abuse too.....



Like codeine for example...which you think is harmless...



When a user takes an excess dose of codeine, he is subject to loss of consciousness, respiratory collapse and/or cardiac arrest. The resulting decrease in oxygenated blood to various organ systems could be quite devastating. Without enough oxygen, tissue in the brain and heart can die, leading to permanent organ damage or even death.

But no problem....make dem flex. Make NDLEA no do their job. Na you wey go pay for their treatment in hospital Hope you will help them to pay for the health problems that result from drug abuse too.....Like codeine for example...which you think is harmless...Source: http://drugabuse.com/library/the-effects-of-codeine-use/ But no problem....make dem flex. Make NDLEA no do their job. Na you wey go pay for their treatment in hospital

Be like some IDPs sef don join the drug crew.



cc: NCAN members. 1 Like

These IDPs don suffer

Starved, malnourished, then you get bombed by your country, your women and girls are taken advantage of and when you want to use drugs to forget your sorrows you get arrested for it. 1 Like 1 Share

Y Muslims take all sort of drugs, but call people who drink alcohol infidels an kafiri..........still yet to understand 2 Likes

they don't have money to rent houses but have money to buy drugs...God punish addiction!!!

Pablo ppl 1 Like

These IDPs don suffer

Starved, malnourished, then you get bombed by your country, your women and girls are taken advantage of and when you want to use drugs to forget your sorrows you get arrested for it.

Yes...and the drugs will add more problems by damaging their bodies....which may lead to them landing in hospital with organ damage, even death.



Yes...and the drugs will add more problems by damaging their bodies....which may lead to them landing in hospital with organ damage, even death.



Yes...life is painful. Abusing drugs makes it even more painful.

High life we live in naija





One way one other people always high on something



When the youth are not engaged, in nation building they must engage in self destruction





Idle hands Devil workshop 1 Like

Y Muslims take all sort of drugs, but call people who drink alcohol infidels an kafiri..........still yet to understand

Drug abuse affects BOTH Muslims and Christians and pagans and atheists....



Drug abuse affects BOTH Muslims and Christians and pagans and atheists....



It is EVERYONE'S problem.

said it arrested 19 pls try look for better figure of speech. however both big and small have the same consequence because small once form the big once

Na wah for this people o,so with all the problems they have,they want to include drug abuse to the list, smh 1 Like

What of Nyaope? That brand is hotter and smoother to the vocal chords

Do you live in SA? this poo deals with the locals there.

Nawao. They are homeless among other troubles. And they can't smoke some good kush to take their minds off some of them. Give them back their drugs o. If I was in their position, kush will be my only comforter. 3 joints, 3 times daily 1 Like

Everyone needs a way to escape the rubbish going on in this country



#legalizeweed