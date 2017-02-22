₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,977 members, 3,381,850 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps (2841 Views)
28-year-old Nigerian Man Arrested In South Africa, Drugs And Cash Seized / Abuja Doctor Who Drugs And Rapes Patients Arrested / Man Drugs And Kills Girlfriend’s Brother Over N750,000 (Graphic Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:23am
Maiduguri – The Borno command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 19 Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) for alleged drug abuse and sale in camps.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/ndlea-arrests-19-idps-illegal-drugs/
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by pedo360: 9:30am
Why dem go arrest them for codine. Leave them make they flex life small. Dem need turnup
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Keneking: 1:10pm
What of Nyaope? That brand is hotter and smoother to the vocal chords
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by unclezuma: 1:11pm
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Israelfx2(m): 1:12pm
Kk if u say so.kwontinuuuuuu
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by danielblessing(m): 1:12pm
Good job
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by AdonaiRoofing(m): 1:13pm
The security agents at the camp must know about that, let them investigate very well
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 9jakohai(m): 1:13pm
pedo360:
Hope you will help them to pay for the health problems that result from drug abuse too.....
Like codeine for example...which you think is harmless...
When a user takes an excess dose of codeine, he is subject to loss of consciousness, respiratory collapse and/or cardiac arrest. The resulting decrease in oxygenated blood to various organ systems could be quite devastating. Without enough oxygen, tissue in the brain and heart can die, leading to permanent organ damage or even death.
Source: http://drugabuse.com/library/the-effects-of-codeine-use/
But no problem....make dem flex. Make NDLEA no do their job. Na you wey go pay for their treatment in hospital
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by SWORD419: 1:13pm
kabiru chinedu i know he must be related to em
donkeys u can quote me
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by hucienda: 1:13pm
Be like some IDPs sef don join the drug crew.
cc: NCAN members.
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by MosakuAW(m): 1:13pm
They are only trying to establish a new market now
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by BUTCHCASSIDY: 1:14pm
These IDPs don suffer
Starved, malnourished, then you get bombed by your country, your women and girls are taken advantage of and when you want to use drugs to forget your sorrows you get arrested for it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Daddybright1986(m): 1:14pm
Y Muslims take all sort of drugs, but call people who drink alcohol infidels an kafiri..........still yet to understand
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by ozoebuka1(m): 1:15pm
they don't have money to rent houses but have money to buy drugs...God punish addiction!!!
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by tillaman(m): 1:16pm
Pablo ppl
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 9jakohai(m): 1:17pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
Yes...and the drugs will add more problems by damaging their bodies....which may lead to them landing in hospital with organ damage, even death.
Yes...life is painful. Abusing drugs makes it even more painful.
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Shittuakeem(m): 1:17pm
High life we live in naija
One way one other people always high on something
When the youth are not engaged, in nation building they must engage in self destruction
Idle hands Devil workshop
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 9jakohai(m): 1:18pm
Daddybright1986:
Drug abuse affects BOTH Muslims and Christians and pagans and atheists....
It is EVERYONE'S problem.
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by auntysimbiat(f): 1:18pm
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Akudinso(m): 1:19pm
said it arrested 19 pls try look for better figure of speech. however both big and small have the same consequence because small once form the big once
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 2dugged(f): 1:21pm
Na wah for this people o,so with all the problems they have,they want to include drug abuse to the list, smh
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by theway83: 1:22pm
you again
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by ehispapa(m): 1:27pm
Keneking:
Do you live in SA? this poo deals with the locals there.
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by frenzydilz(m): 1:30pm
Nawao. They are homeless among other troubles. And they can't smoke some good kush to take their minds off some of them. Give them back their drugs o. If I was in their position, kush will be my only comforter. 3 joints, 3 times daily
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by InsanePsycho(m): 1:38pm
Everyone needs a way to escape the rubbish going on in this country
#legalizeweed
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 2shur: 1:51pm
i dey vex...i no see tramadol
aboki no dey use sk wit tramadol codeine play o
1 Like
(0) (Reply)
Woman Lure Young Boy for Round Of Sex / Corned Beef Made With Human Parts- Graphics / SHOCKING: Virgin School Girl Gang-R*ped To Coma In Lagos, Left In Pool Of Blood
Viewing this topic: Cutex01(m), LifeDrama, Samdebest, Arewa12, feron17(m) and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23