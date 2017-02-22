₦airaland Forum

NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:23am
Maiduguri – The Borno command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 19 Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) for alleged drug abuse and sale in camps.

The Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Ona Ogilegwu, a lawyer, stated this in an interview in Maiduguri.

He said the suspects were arrested on 1 February this year during a raid by men of the command.

Ogilegwu said the suspects were nabbed in Bakkasi and Mogolis IDPs camps in the Maiduguri metropolis.

He said that illicit substances like cannabis sativa, rophenol, and diazepam, benylin with codeine, suck and Die solution and several other substances, were seized from them.

“You will recall that the command had embarked a massive sensitisation campaign in almost all the IDPs camps here in Maiduguri in December, because of the growing increase of drug abuse among IDPs,” he said.

He said the command had visited Dalori camp, Bakassi, Teachers village, Mogolis and Dikwa IDPs camps in the state capital to warn them against the dangers of illicit drug use.

” After we warned them, they still didn’t listen. So we decided to use our powers to fish them out.

“It will interest you to know that none of the camps in the state capital is free from the nefarious drug activities. Allowing these activities to go unchecked will spell doom to the society”, he said.

Those arrested with large quantity of drugs would be prosecuted while the ones with a negligible quantity would be counselled and released, Ogilegwu added.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/ndlea-arrests-19-idps-illegal-drugs/

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by pedo360: 9:30am
Why dem go arrest them for codine. Leave them make they flex life small. Dem need turnup
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Keneking: 1:10pm
What of Nyaope? That brand is hotter and smoother to the vocal chords grin

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by unclezuma: 1:11pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Israelfx2(m): 1:12pm
Kk if u say so.kwontinuuuuuu
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by danielblessing(m): 1:12pm
Good job
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by AdonaiRoofing(m): 1:13pm
The security agents at the camp must know about that, let them investigate very well

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 9jakohai(m): 1:13pm
pedo360:
Why dem go arrest them for codine. Leave them make they flex life small. Dem need turnup

Hope you will help them to pay for the health problems that result from drug abuse too.....

Like codeine for example...which you think is harmless...

When a user takes an excess dose of codeine, he is subject to loss of consciousness, respiratory collapse and/or cardiac arrest. The resulting decrease in oxygenated blood to various organ systems could be quite devastating. Without enough oxygen, tissue in the brain and heart can die, leading to permanent organ damage or even death.

Source: http://drugabuse.com/library/the-effects-of-codeine-use/

But no problem....make dem flex. Make NDLEA no do their job. Na you wey go pay for their treatment in hospital
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by SWORD419: 1:13pm
grin grin grin kabiru chinedu i know he must be related to em

donkeys u can quote me
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by hucienda: 1:13pm
Be like some IDPs sef don join the drug crew.

cc: NCAN members.

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by MosakuAW(m): 1:13pm
grin They are only trying to establish a new market now tongue
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by BUTCHCASSIDY: 1:14pm
These IDPs don suffer
Starved, malnourished, then you get bombed by your country, your women and girls are taken advantage of and when you want to use drugs to forget your sorrows you get arrested for it.

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Daddybright1986(m): 1:14pm
Y Muslims take all sort of drugs, but call people who drink alcohol infidels an kafiri..........still yet to understand

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by ozoebuka1(m): 1:15pm
they don't have money to rent houses but have money to buy drugs...God punish addiction!!!
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by tillaman(m): 1:16pm
Pablo ppl

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 9jakohai(m): 1:17pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
These IDPs don suffer
Starved, malnourished, then you get bombed by your country, your women and girls are taken advantage of and when you want to use drugs to forget your sorrows you get arrested for it.

Yes...and the drugs will add more problems by damaging their bodies....which may lead to them landing in hospital with organ damage, even death.

Yes...life is painful. Abusing drugs makes it even more painful.
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Shittuakeem(m): 1:17pm
High life we live in naija


One way one other people always high on something

When the youth are not engaged, in nation building they must engage in self destruction


Idle hands Devil workshop

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 9jakohai(m): 1:18pm
Daddybright1986:
Y Muslims take all sort of drugs, but call people who drink alcohol infidels an kafiri..........still yet to understand

Drug abuse affects BOTH Muslims and Christians and pagans and atheists....

It is EVERYONE'S problem.
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by auntysimbiat(f): 1:18pm
COCAINE WARNING: Never help anybody to hold anything at the airport

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by Akudinso(m): 1:19pm
said it arrested 19 pls try look for better figure of speech. however both big and small have the same consequence because small once form the big once
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 2dugged(f): 1:21pm
Na wah for this people o,so with all the problems they have,they want to include drug abuse to the list, smh

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by theway83: 1:22pm
you again
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by ehispapa(m): 1:27pm
Keneking:
What of Nyaope? That brand is hotter and smoother to the vocal chords grin

Do you live in SA? this poo deals with the locals there.
Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by frenzydilz(m): 1:30pm
Nawao. They are homeless among other troubles. And they can't smoke some good kush to take their minds off some of them. Give them back their drugs o. If I was in their position, kush will be my only comforter. 3 joints, 3 times daily tongue

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by InsanePsycho(m): 1:38pm
Everyone needs a way to escape the rubbish going on in this country

#legalizeweed

Re: NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps by 2shur: 1:51pm
i dey vex...i no see tramadol
aboki no dey use sk wit tramadol codeine play o

