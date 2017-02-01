Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral (8381 Views)

"So my dog died and she had just had pups. So they were hungry and my aunt decided to do this to try and help them."



This photo went viral after it was shared on twitter by @1voryy. Narrating what prompted the unusual breastfeeding, he wrote:"So my dog died and she had just had pups. So they were hungry and my aunt decided to do this to try and help them."

end time 1 Like

Dis aunty must be a joke. 1 Like

disgusting! disgusting! 6 Likes

This is insanity of highest order,what is the correlation between carnivores And omnivores? Truthfully the Armageddon is at hand!!! 5 Likes



So you can't get milk from a shop Aunt koSo you can't get milk from a shop 10 Likes

Aunty must b mad! 3 Likes

Aunty must b mad! 2.0 madness 2.0 madness 3 Likes

Aunty must b mad!



infact na





maddest.03 infact namaddest.03 3 Likes

madness (beta version) 1 Like

Please she needs rehabilitation.... 3 Likes

"So my dog died and she had just had pups. So they were hungry and my aunt decided to do this to try and help them."







On the other hand..



The dogs might grow resistant to diseases that they're naturally resistant to..



Or they might be a little more intelligent than other dogs..





Either way.. I've seen weird in my life before.. But this.. This isn't weird.. This is crazy.. 3 Likes



The puppy na pro for sUcking...

guys dey learn work for the puppy side i have the disgusting video on my phone. .The puppy na pro for sUcking...guys dey learn work for the puppy side 3 Likes

i have the disgusting video on my phone. .



The puppy na pro for sUcking...



guys dey learn work for the puppy side









How do you know how guy's suck? Don tell me you have had yours sucked before. Not when I am beginning to have plans for you. How do you know how guy's suck? Don tell me you have had yours sucked before. Not when I am beginning to have plans for you. 6 Likes

How do you know how guy's suck? Don tell me you have had yours sucked before. Not when I am beginning to have plans for you. plans ke lol plans kelol

we've lost it





I just dey imagine say the dog use teeth hold the Tip..na die be dat I just dey imagine say the dog use teeth hold the Tip..na die be dat 1 Like 1 Share

Nonsense!

And some guy or man is still gonna suck that thing?



lord I give up!

That is how they have been sharing sickness

ok



I hope the dog won't die self.........see as the black region for the bleast full up. You couldn't buy milk & feeder or dog feed? & she will give the same breast to her babyI hope the dog won't die self.........see as the black region for thefull up.

2 Likes

3D madness. This kind thing dey make me hate women sometimes

See wetin some guys dey hunger for. Now this aunt come dey give this puppy.

Bumbae1:

disgusting! disgus wetin kunle wey dey suck ur own him better pass the puppy disgus wetinkunle wey dey suck ur own him better pass the puppy

Imagine

Your Aunt is Mad, not sorry to say.