|Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Towncrier247: 11:15am
This photo went viral after it was shared on twitter by @1voryy. Narrating what prompted the unusual breastfeeding, he wrote:
"So my dog died and she had just had pups. So they were hungry and my aunt decided to do this to try and help them."
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/viral-photo-of-woman-breastfeeding-puppy.html
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Towncrier247: 11:15am
end time
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Chikelue2000(m): 11:27am
Dis aunty must be a joke.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Bumbae1(f): 11:28am
disgusting!
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by OYAY(m): 11:31am
This is insanity of highest order,what is the correlation between carnivores And omnivores? Truthfully the Armageddon is at hand!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by jworos(m): 11:31am
Aunt ko
So you can't get milk from a shop
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by prettythicksme(m): 11:32am
Aunty must b mad!
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by zadok60: 11:34am
prettythicksme:2.0 madness
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by rainerboy1010: 11:45am
prettythicksme:
infact na
maddest.03
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Gistedge(f): 11:51am
madness (beta version)
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by IamJix: 11:52am
Please she needs rehabilitation....
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Finest641(f): 11:54am
Towncrier247:crazy
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by obiorathesubtle: 12:27pm
On the other hand..
The dogs might grow resistant to diseases that they're naturally resistant to..
Or they might be a little more intelligent than other dogs..
Either way.. I've seen weird in my life before.. But this.. This isn't weird.. This is crazy..
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by L0velyn(f): 12:31pm
i have the disgusting video on my phone. .
The puppy na pro for sUcking...
guys dey learn work for the puppy side
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by DIKEnaWAR: 1:45pm
L0velyn:
How do you know how guy's suck? Don tell me you have had yours sucked before. Not when I am beginning to have plans for you.
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by ToriBlue(f): 1:52pm
Ugly Tip.
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by L0velyn(f): 2:16pm
DIKEnaWAR:plans ke lol
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Olateef(m): 5:10pm
we've lost it
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by SuperSuave(m): 5:10pm
I just dey imagine say the dog use teeth hold the Tip..na die be dat
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by katniss(f): 5:11pm
Nonsense!
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by wittyt98(m): 5:11pm
And some guy or man is still gonna suck that thing?
lord I give up!
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by blaqroy: 5:11pm
That is how they have been sharing sickness
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by amebo101: 5:12pm
ok
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Launcher: 5:12pm
You couldn't buy milk & feeder or dog feed? & she will give the same breast to her baby
I hope the dog won't die self.........see as the black region for the bleast full up.
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by DONSMITH123(m): 5:12pm
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by biggerboyc(m): 5:12pm
3D madness. This kind thing dey make me hate women sometimes
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by poyet(m): 5:13pm
See wetin some guys dey hunger for. Now this aunt come dey give this puppy.
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by YOUNGrapha(m): 5:13pm
Bumbae1:disgus wetin kunle wey dey suck ur own him better pass the puppy
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by ibkgab001: 5:13pm
Imagine
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by wemmieslim(f): 5:13pm
Your Aunt is Mad, not sorry to say.
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by brunofarad(m): 5:13pm
I think she needs a job asap
1 Like
