₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,102 members, 3,382,213 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 05:45 PM

Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral - Pets - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral (8381 Views)

Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral / Shocking Video Of A Woman Breastfeeding Her Dog That Has Gone Viral / Puppy Goes For Two Million Dollars! That's One Hot Dog! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Towncrier247: 11:15am
This photo went viral after it was shared on twitter by @1voryy. Narrating what prompted the unusual breastfeeding, he wrote:

"So my dog died and she had just had pups. So they were hungry and my aunt decided to do this to try and help them."

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/viral-photo-of-woman-breastfeeding-puppy.html

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Towncrier247: 11:15am
end time

1 Like

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Chikelue2000(m): 11:27am
Dis aunty must be a joke.

1 Like

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Bumbae1(f): 11:28am
shocked disgusting!

6 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by OYAY(m): 11:31am
This is insanity of highest order,what is the correlation between carnivores And omnivores? Truthfully the Armageddon is at hand!!!

5 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by jworos(m): 11:31am
Aunt ko undecided
So you can't get milk from a shop

10 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by prettythicksme(m): 11:32am
Aunty must b mad!

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by zadok60: 11:34am
prettythicksme:
Aunty must b mad!
2.0 madness grin

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by rainerboy1010: 11:45am
prettythicksme:
Aunty must b mad!


infact na


maddest.03

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Gistedge(f): 11:51am
madness (beta version)

1 Like

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by IamJix: 11:52am
Please she needs rehabilitation....

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Finest641(f): 11:54am
Towncrier247:
This photo went viral after it was shared on twitter by @1voryy. Narrating what prompted the unusual breastfeeding, he wrote:
"So my dog died and she had just had pups. So they were hungry and my aunt decided to do this to try and help them."
crazy
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by obiorathesubtle: 12:27pm



On the other hand..

The dogs might grow resistant to diseases that they're naturally resistant to..

Or they might be a little more intelligent than other dogs..


Either way.. I've seen weird in my life before.. But this.. This isn't weird.. This is crazy..

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by L0velyn(f): 12:31pm
i have the disgusting video on my phone. .
The puppy na pro for sUcking...
guys dey learn work for the puppy side grin

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by DIKEnaWAR: 1:45pm
L0velyn:
i have the disgusting video on my phone. .

The puppy na pro for sUcking...

guys dey learn work for the puppy side grin




How do you know how guy's suck? Don tell me you have had yours sucked before. Not when I am beginning to have plans for you.

6 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by ToriBlue(f): 1:52pm
Ugly Tip.
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by L0velyn(f): 2:16pm
DIKEnaWAR:




How do you know how guy's suck? Don tell me you have had yours sucked before. Not when I am beginning to have plans for you.
plans ke shocked lol
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Olateef(m): 5:10pm
we've lost it
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by SuperSuave(m): 5:10pm
shocked

I just dey imagine say the dog use teeth hold the Tip..na die be dat

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by katniss(f): 5:11pm
Nonsense!
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by wittyt98(m): 5:11pm
And some guy or man is still gonna suck that thing?

lord I give up!

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by blaqroy: 5:11pm
That is how they have been sharing sickness
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by amebo101: 5:12pm
ok
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by Launcher: 5:12pm
You couldn't buy milk & feeder or dog feed? & she will give the same breast to her baby embarassed
I hope the dog won't die self.........see as the black region for the bleast full up.

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by DONSMITH123(m): 5:12pm
lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by biggerboyc(m): 5:12pm
3D madness. This kind thing dey make me hate women sometimes
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by poyet(m): 5:13pm
See wetin some guys dey hunger for. Now this aunt come dey give this puppy.
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by YOUNGrapha(m): 5:13pm
Bumbae1:
shocked disgusting!
disgus wetin cry cry kunle wey dey suck ur own him better pass the puppy embarassed embarassed
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by ibkgab001: 5:13pm
Imagine
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by wemmieslim(f): 5:13pm
Your Aunt is Mad, not sorry to say.
Re: Photo Of A Lady Breastfeeding A Puppy Goes Viral by brunofarad(m): 5:13pm
I think she needs a job asap

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Fantastic Boerboel Puppies Are Available From The Son Of Janieka Neef Gert. / What Is This Called In English And Your Dialect? / Solid Adult Male Boerboel Looking For A New Home.

Viewing this topic: lammie21(m), Exceller(m), Donchucky(m), GOFON(m), lillaowow(m), Ajimmyco(m), atikubaba(m), Giel, Brytawon(m), hakinze00(m), hardtruth09, cyberdurable(m), bensowe(m), azibit, Baltazarcus(m), Nulax1003, yande007, sugarbeesmith(m), senorova(m), Kathyl, Principe(m), Goldmaxx(m), Gebbson007(m), Danielnino00(m), Jacks14, Ayoj, OHCOMEON, Ayima, abescom, Chregor(m), DerKaiser, Phage(m), money121(m), 4Gsmokei(m), nakwe(m), samsamgo, ToriBlue(f), Crysallis(m), abfan(m), sagio09, femimailbox(m), sexfabregas(m), VanLucius(m), Shegzy8(m), element4(m), yemaldo(m), Teemoney11(m), Bayonle10, likethat(m), Edijana2015(m), GreatZaza(m), Isaac060(m), chukslawrence(m), yashman, Godsblessing(m), oscaruzie(m), AbuEzeFemi(m), obioraval(m), Misterdhee1(m), andi78(m), abali47(m), adamscuti(m), bodmas119(m), Ododoeye0020(m), AleAirHub(m), SwingzProsper(m), peterock100, akrufus08(m), goldkikiola, haryorbarmie83(m), weedtheweeds, Mickyboiz, Mznaett(f), andreawills96(f), benny4wax(m), mustybay(m), dammyluv911(f), Airborne02, Geronimo77, akpamfet(m), kendeville and 196 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.