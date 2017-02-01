Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) (3930 Views)

Source: According to Dion Osagie from Edo state(sometimes resides in USA),the man pictured above was poured acid by his neighbour he has problem with.His church members allegedly abandoned him.Also,a politician who promised to help him after winning election in Edo state abandoned him after winning.He has been living with excruciating pain and needs help from the people.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/man-pours-acid-on-his-neighbour-in.html

Too Bad..



Give ur sef brain na. Common sense no tell you say ur tribalistic comments is not only insensitive but very unnecessary on this thread. Have u no empathy for ur fellow human being who is scarred and disfigured for life?

all those who are busy condemning BBN should come and help this man oh with you moral values even his church pastor and member who teaches/preaches moral values abandon him.... Smh to una







Sir many your helper find you soon.

Chaiii.....Church members wey no get fear of God







#positivevibes i was taught acid-base "solutions" all i see is "problem"#positivevibes

The church has only succeded in building structures but fail to build individuals.. Wish him well 1 Like

Sad

This is bad...





All these social churches... 1 Like

We don't get to read about things happening in the mosques only Churches,, OP me right now

Pour acid on me?! And you are alive jeez God knows i will kill you.may God help you mr

What is wrong with these people? How can you pour acid on your fellow man?!

Did he sleep with his neighbour's wife? If yes, then he deserves the acid bath; but if no, his neighbour deserves life imprisonment. My own judgement though.

This is sad.

This is pure wickedness

Pour acid on me?! And you are alive jeez God knows i will kill you.may God help you mr

Someone lend this guy a brain!! Abeg!!

Wicked people everywhere

WE ARE LIVING IN A WICKED WORLD WE ARE LIVING IN A WICKED WORLD

We don't get to read about things happening in the mosques only Churches,, OP me right now

So the only thing that pains you about this, is that Church was mentioned instead of mosque, which you would have preferred? It's amazing how some people reason.

So the only thing that pains you about this, is that Church was mentioned instead of mosque, which you would have preferred? It's amazing how some people reason. get lost get lost

Wickedness..