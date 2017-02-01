₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,977 members, 3,381,850 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) (3930 Views)
|Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by jonhemma11: 2:00pm
According to Dion Osagie from Edo state(sometimes resides in USA),the man pictured above was poured acid by his neighbour he has problem with.His church members allegedly abandoned him.Also,a politician who promised to help him after winning election in Edo state abandoned him after winning.He has been living with excruciating pain and needs help from the people.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/man-pours-acid-on-his-neighbour-in.html
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by jonhemma11: 2:00pm
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by jonhemma11: 2:00pm
jonhemma11:more
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 2:06pm
as the president of NCAN.....
in Hon Patrick obahiagbon's voice.... I am not maniacally bewildered by the actions of these Afonja Ninjas who are busy, gallivanting and juncating within the metropolis of Nigeria, looking for the most efficient opprobrium to bath this country into.... it's extremely sardonic.....
have been looking for trouble since morning na im make I type this... come beat me if e too pain you... someone can not play with you... I dey house...
sips yam juice
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Igbouwanile(m): 2:14pm
Too Bad..
Moniker ontop u fast oh! u 1st book space
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by apcmustwin: 2:14pm
benedictnsi:Give ur sef brain na. Common sense no tell you say ur tribalistic comments is not only insensitive but very unnecessary on this thread. Have u no empathy for ur fellow human being who is scarred and disfigured for life?
8 Likes
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by optional1(f): 2:14pm
oboi
all those who are busy condemning BBN should come and help this man oh with you moral values even his church pastor and member who teaches/preaches moral values abandon him.... Smh to una
Sir many your helper find you soon.
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 2:14pm
Chaiii.....Church members wey no get fear of God
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Epositive(m): 2:15pm
i was taught acid-base "solutions" all i see is "problem"
#positivevibes
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by thestevens: 2:15pm
The church has only succeded in building structures but fail to build individuals.. Wish him well
1 Like
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 2:16pm
Sad
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:16pm
This is bad...
Blacks Are So Lazy.
They "Abbreviate " Abbreviated Words.
BMW : BM
DSTV : DS
ETV : E
MAN UTD : 6
Droped dead when i read dis
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 2:16pm
All these social churches...
1 Like
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Boboforthegirls: 2:17pm
We don't get to read about things happening in the mosques only Churches,, OP me right now
.
1 Like
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Eleganza33(f): 2:18pm
Pour acid on me?! And you are alive jeez God knows i will kill you.may God help you mr
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:19pm
What is wrong with these people? How can you pour acid on your fellow man?!
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by venai(m): 2:19pm
Did he sleep with his neighbour's wife? If yes, then he deserves the acid bath; but if no, his neighbour deserves life imprisonment. My own judgement though.
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:19pm
This is sad.
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Angelinastto(f): 2:19pm
This is pure wickedness
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Boboforthegirls: 2:20pm
Eleganza33:Esther how are you doing
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Chukwu945: 2:20pm
hmmmmn
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by STANPASQUAL(m): 2:20pm
benedictnsi:
Someone lend this guy a brain!! Abeg!!
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by swtman: 2:21pm
Wicked people everywhere
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Eleganza33(f): 2:22pm
Boboforthegirls:me kwa Esther? Abeg oga am no Esther
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Boboforthegirls: 2:23pm
Eleganza33:lol sorry
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by TUNSBOYLE(m): 2:23pm
WE ARE LIVING IN A WICKED WORLD
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by dustmalik: 2:25pm
Boboforthegirls:So the only thing that pains you about this, is that Church was mentioned instead of mosque, which you would have preferred? It's amazing how some people reason.
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by EzigboNwanma(f): 2:25pm
:
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Boboforthegirls: 2:27pm
dustmalik:get lost
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Elle277(f): 2:30pm
Wickedness..
|Re: Man Pours Acid On His Neighbour In Edo, Church Members Abandon Him (Photos) by Eleganza33(f): 2:33pm
Boboforthegirls:ok
Receive Goods Worth Of $500 For FREE!!! / Mtn Free Browsing Megabite Magic Sim 2015-2016 (for Real) / Pretty Lady Leaks Own Hot Nak*d Photos Via Tumblr
Viewing this topic: seangy4konji, TwentyOnePilots(m), shigopd111(m), rossyc(f), Tymixgold, oobinna, IsraelNoah, Smartbinidude, blackky187(m), Jetemmy, 2222jjjj, dadee007(m), purpledferanmi1, succes4u, pillowcase, jeffcole(m), Rickrux0, wableo, Adexvicky(f), Aristo3146(m), alamscolo(m), Toluhbodeh, etoroh, sunnymighty(m), bodubaba24, Danimighty7(m), Mpanyi, nybol(m), jonhemma11, olugalaxy(m), Maxdiamond, Millichamp(m), anthonyezeoke(m), mygee33(m), engrelvis(m), benkenmusical, maballack(m), osas800(m), crisycent, firstlady01(f), Morounofolu, Elisean(m), Hernyolar(f), Darey207(m), ajanma2(m), operi05, davelon(m), Ursino(f), Sadrey1(m), barecy4real, elshanAutos, baesheska(f), sexyjennik(f), TITOBIGZ(m), oketoyinboshola(m), Emmatee22(m), Fodavs(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), fxskye and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6