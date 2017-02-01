₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by sar33: 3:36pm
Try and dump refuse here and see what will happen.See warning na!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-what-is-written-on-this-church.html
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:37pm
Say to the righteous it is well
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Onechancearmy: 3:39pm
What if pastor pikin mistakenly drop wrapper of Gala wey im dey chop, shey the curse go catch am?
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 3:39pm
Psychopaths
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Oyind17: 3:40pm
Na so na
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by ufuosman: 3:40pm
People they
1 Like
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 5:04pm
Does anyone have that Tinubu's teeth picture?
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by slimpoppa(m): 5:04pm
Strong thing
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by MrHighSea: 5:04pm
Curse expert church
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by ejosh4(m): 5:04pm
.
sarrki:.
U mean say pple way dey troway dustbin in front of church den righteous abbi?..Shey den fit come throw dustbin for your house door and untop DAT u go still bless dem??
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by manchester1: 5:04pm
end time church. abi the church no get name and address
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by DirtyGold: 5:05pm
What am I doing on this end time church thread sef?
What's tha business?
1 Like
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Ptown: 5:05pm
Where is the gate?
2 Likes
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Haute: 5:05pm
Chai! Endtime signpost.
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Khaynet(m): 5:05pm
And its a church ?
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Chuknovski: 5:05pm
I agree
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by babym7681(f): 5:05pm
it's well.
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 5:05pm
Mind Game!
1 Like
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Btruth: 5:06pm
It is well.
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by agborohq52(m): 5:06pm
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by julianbeautytips(f): 5:06pm
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by wengerly(m): 5:06pm
I'm so glad that God doesn't "dump refuse in people's lives"...
1 Like
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 5:06pm
Rubbish church
Thunder fire the pastor
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by EngrBouss(m): 5:06pm
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by luscioustrish(f): 5:09pm
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by laughterboi(m): 5:09pm
Lol í ½í¸ í ½í¸ í ½í¸ í ½í¸ í ½í¸
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 5:11pm
refuse of GOD
ahbeg ah need am
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 5:11pm
Dayummm
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 5:13pm
Yoruba will say "were ni a nfi wo were" using madness to cure madness
2 Likes
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 5:14pm
to use the tithe they collect in purchasing a waste bin for the people os impossible but tomorrow they go dey claim turn the other cheek .... Hypocrisy in motion
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by 2sydoflyf(m): 5:14pm
Just tie red cloth round the premises, that will be more effective.
|Re: No Refuse Dump Church Signpost (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL: 5:16pm
I'm not sure this church knows what she preaches!!!
