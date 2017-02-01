you can now apply for your quick cash loan, group loan and travel loan with ease and little interest rate attached.



cash loans( Personal loan): At Zedvance limited we give cash loans to salary earners who are in urgent need of cash fund without collateral and guarantor. All you need to be is a salary earner, working in Lagos and earning from 100k and above and 24 hours or less after we have verified the requested documents from you, we would credit your account with the requested loan amount.



We also give travel loans to business men, salary earners and individuals who would like to process their visa application and also group loans to companies who wants to collect loan for a large number of staff.



for more information Call or Whats-app SHOLA: 08151014421 or EMAIL oluwashola.lasekan@zedvance.com



Zedvance limited

177A Ligali Ayorinde street, Victoria Island 1 Like