₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,102 members, 3,382,213 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 05:45 PM

Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death (3674 Views)

Couple Having Sex Bathed With Acid In Kano (graphic Photo) / Man Bathes Married Lover With Acid In Oyo (graphic Pics) / Jealous Husband Baths Wife With With Acid For Leaving Him (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Islie: 3:59pm
An Ikeja High Court on Thursday sentenced a businessman, Suleiman Olalekan, to death by hanging for killing his 22-year-old wife, Chika Egbo, by bathing her with acid.

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo sentenced Olalekan to death after finding him guilty of a two-count charge of murder and grievous bodily harm.

Lawal-Akapo, while pronouncing the sentence, said: “The defendant is found guilty of murder, the defendant, Suleiman Olalekan, will be hanged by the neck until you are dead.

“May the Lord have mercy on your soul.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olalekan, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan, bowed his head and remained expressionless when the sentence was pronounced on him before a crowded courtroom.

Olalekan’s trial started at the High Court on Dec. 9, 2014.

During the trial, the prosecution led by Mr Adeniji Kazeem, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said Olalekan committed the offence on Nov. 5, 2012.

“The accused at 1.35 p.m. on the said day at Bakare Street, Ikotun, a Lagos suburb, allegedly caused the death of Chika Egbo by bathing her with acid.

“He also caused the grievous bodily harm of one Mr Sunny Daniel, a commercial motorcyclist,” he said.

According to the prosecution, the convict and the deceased got married and had a daughter, who is currently four years old.

“The accused and the deceased were having problems in their relationship; the accused lured the deceased who had moved to Enugu back to Lagos under the guise that he wanted her to visit his mother.

“When she came to Lagos, he and the deceased hailed a commercial motorcycle which was to convey them to his mother’s house.

“While the motorcycle was on motion, the accused brought out a container of acid and poured it on Egbo’s head,” he said.

According to the prosecution, Suleiman was caught while trying to flee the crime scene by passers-by and sympathisers.

“The attack left Egbo’s head badly disfigured and unrecognisable as well as leaving severe burns on her shoulders, breasts and private parts.

“Daniel, the commercial motorcyclist, was also grievously injured during the attack and almost lost an eye.

“Egbo succumbed to her injuries at the Burns Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Dec. 20, 2014,” Kazeem said.

The offence contravened Sections 221 and 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Suleiman, who pleaded not guilty during the trial on Nov. 24, 2016 and said that Egbo got doused in acid during a scuffle between him and her lover at a hotel room.

“On Nov. 5, 2012, a friend informed me that Chika was in a hotel room with a lover.

“I went to the hotel and knocked on the door and Chika opened the door and a man called Emeka was lying on the bed in the room.

“A scuffle broke out between me and Emeka; Chika and Emeka brought out acid to pour on me but Chika was injured in the acid attack.

“Daniel, the motorcyclist, was injured while conveying Chika to the hospital,” he claimed.

But Justice Lawal-Akapo, while pronouncing the verdict, debunked Suleiman’s claims.

“I closely watched the demeanour of the accused while he gave his evidence, he was panting and fidgeting. I believe his testimony was filled with falsehood.

“I believe he poured the acid on the deceased which led to her death and the three ingredients of murder have been established.

“The defendant put up the defence of provocation and strenuously admitted it in his defence.

“However, in his statement to the police when the incident was still fresh in his memory, he did not raise the issue of provocation.

“In his confessional statement, he admitted that a battery charger sold the acid to him for N1,500 after he told the battery charger that he needed the acid for an experiment.

“A scenario of provocation did not arise while they were in motion on the motorcycle.

“He also did not bring up the defence of provocation during his oral testimony,” Lawal-Akapo said.

http://thenationonlineng.net/man-bath-wife-with-acid-sentenced-to-death/

1 Like

Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by zico530(m): 3:59pm
If I were the judge, my sentence would have been death by acid.

4 Likes

Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by midehi2(f): 3:59pm
what a pity life!

1 Like

Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by datola: 4:39pm
zico530:
If I were the judge, my sentence would have been death by acid.

Hmmm.., an eye for an eye right?

I wonder where all these people get their strong minds from. The killer, the prosecutor and the judge that said he felt convinced by the way the accused was fidgeting while giving his testimony so he sentenced him to death by hanging.

May the soul of the victim rest in perfect peace.

May the child she left behind be great and fulfilled in life.

And finally may God help the men and women at the temple of justice deliver equitable judgements at all time.

Hope this serves as a big lesson to those who are contemplating on hinious crime like this.
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by brunofarad(m): 5:24pm
shocked
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Chuzzyblog2: 5:25pm
Damn!
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Keneking: 5:26pm
The battery charger should be arrested too.
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by babyfaceafrica: 5:26pm
Noted
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Gistedge(f): 5:27pm
wicked soul
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Admin401(f): 5:27pm
zico530:
If I were the judge, my sentence would have been death by acid.

That would have been a fair sentence. The man is lucky that he is going to have a quick death through the hangman noose
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by DeBlessedOne(m): 5:27pm
Okada man just wake up for morning to go hustle him daily bread only to go baff for anoda person acid.

1 Like

Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by EMERALDGIL(f): 5:28pm
death by hanging is too good for him........
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by noziz(m): 5:28pm
e clear sey the man high before e go house grin

Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by chelsea1116: 5:28pm
ndi ofe nmanu...so mch hatred for d igbo!!
may her soul rest in peace..and may God forgiv d "yoruba husband"

2 Likes

Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:29pm
RIP
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Michaelpresh(m): 5:29pm
experiment abi hope you've seen the reaction of the chemical on her





in Trump voice "rot in jail"
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Bashirfuntua(m): 5:30pm
f
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by seunlayi(m): 5:30pm
kai! this sentence is too much for someone killing somebody he once loved
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Becina(f): 5:30pm
futility of Life. Wasted for nothing.
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by theway83: 5:30pm
Ah very terrible

Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by nengibo: 5:31pm
Wickedness of the highest order...I think acid sales should become more regulated
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by spiritman5678: 5:31pm
Hi got what he deserved
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Karlman: 5:32pm
GOOD
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by dhardline(m): 5:32pm
The saddest part of all this is that the child will grow knowing her dad killed her mother and the state killed her dad. What a life she was born into. Be grateful in situations you find your self in cause some people have it far worse. Take heart little girl, the LORD will see you thru.
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by rattlesnake(m): 5:32pm
evil
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Btruth: 5:33pm
This is what anger can cause you.
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Vickiweezy(m): 5:33pm
Afonja


lipsrsealed
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Karlman: 5:33pm
YORUBA AND RITUAL KILLINGS ...marry them and you risk dying mysteriously.
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by sakalisis(m): 5:35pm
Choi
Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by link2ok22: 5:35pm
Ok

(0) (1) (Reply)

Fleek News Updates Nda Let My Son Drown "Rtd Wing Commander / Oil Price As Market Tanks Under / Pretty Lady Leaks Own Hot Unclad Photos Via Tumblr

Viewing this topic: delzbaba(m), onwardsoldier(m), mYphhiRes, nedu2000(m), Kaykay(m), lucrownt(m), AmiableJay(m), pword, EACBLAZE, natedalo, melejo, booscy(m), Realdeals(m), Fogman(m), dont8(m), Goldenboy333, olaezekalonge(m), Omooniya1, mahogany156, chikeze(m), san4u(m), frankie2K(m), Johnrake69, realoscar84, Amandianaeze, Skywalker5(m), Shakes85, cassidynca(m), profosa, Jonjerrie(m), Scetrocom, CORE(m), 377, josieboy, lilslim(m), femzey(m), SmartMugu, coolsegun2002, tamertery(m), omogidi234(m), Bimboscoo, ebukaddon, dafuturis(m), mustashfa(m), PraiseJesus24, Davepal, Gireiboy(m), teejan, Collenshy2020(m), Mathewa(m), moh2015, kpompey, Damalex4luv(m), kenx1(m), CioAngels(f), coolsalm, dowjones(m), 1miccza, Babsnip, bellong, origima, lucas12, Chickychic(f), Nascad, picsOR, Shikinah, MrPrsdent(m), ugotuf(m), ogundokun, uckennety(m), ednut1(m), femojie(m), Ximenez(m), flavourwole, Figs(m), OmoyeleTobi, sariu11(f), pagorino(m), zeeboss(m), clickwtB, oneitalia, Henryfour(m), operandus(m), Oliran(f), nabegibeg, nwabudan25, Mayorboi(m), sko(m), Haryee(m), cacapa101(m), Fiscabally(m), Artistree, benn94(m), midars07(f), etrader(m) and 186 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.