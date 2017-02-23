₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Islie: 3:59pm
An Ikeja High Court on Thursday sentenced a businessman, Suleiman Olalekan, to death by hanging for killing his 22-year-old wife, Chika Egbo, by bathing her with acid.
http://thenationonlineng.net/man-bath-wife-with-acid-sentenced-to-death/
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by zico530(m): 3:59pm
If I were the judge, my sentence would have been death by acid.
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by midehi2(f): 3:59pm
what a pity life!
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by datola: 4:39pm
zico530:
Hmmm.., an eye for an eye right?
I wonder where all these people get their strong minds from. The killer, the prosecutor and the judge that said he felt convinced by the way the accused was fidgeting while giving his testimony so he sentenced him to death by hanging.
May the soul of the victim rest in perfect peace.
May the child she left behind be great and fulfilled in life.
And finally may God help the men and women at the temple of justice deliver equitable judgements at all time.
Hope this serves as a big lesson to those who are contemplating on hinious crime like this.
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by brunofarad(m): 5:24pm
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Chuzzyblog2: 5:25pm
Damn!
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Keneking: 5:26pm
The battery charger should be arrested too.
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by babyfaceafrica: 5:26pm
Noted
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Gistedge(f): 5:27pm
wicked soul
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Admin401(f): 5:27pm
zico530:
That would have been a fair sentence. The man is lucky that he is going to have a quick death through the hangman noose
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by DeBlessedOne(m): 5:27pm
Okada man just wake up for morning to go hustle him daily bread only to go baff for anoda person acid.
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by EMERALDGIL(f): 5:28pm
death by hanging is too good for him........
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by noziz(m): 5:28pm
e clear sey the man high before e go house
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by chelsea1116: 5:28pm
ndi ofe nmanu...so mch hatred for d igbo!!
may her soul rest in peace..and may God forgiv d "yoruba husband"
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:29pm
RIP
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Michaelpresh(m): 5:29pm
experiment abi hope you've seen the reaction of the chemical on her
in Trump voice "rot in jail"
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Bashirfuntua(m): 5:30pm
f
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by seunlayi(m): 5:30pm
kai! this sentence is too much for someone killing somebody he once loved
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Becina(f): 5:30pm
futility of Life. Wasted for nothing.
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by theway83: 5:30pm
Ah very terrible
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by nengibo: 5:31pm
Wickedness of the highest order...I think acid sales should become more regulated
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by spiritman5678: 5:31pm
Hi got what he deserved
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Karlman: 5:32pm
GOOD
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by dhardline(m): 5:32pm
The saddest part of all this is that the child will grow knowing her dad killed her mother and the state killed her dad. What a life she was born into. Be grateful in situations you find your self in cause some people have it far worse. Take heart little girl, the LORD will see you thru.
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by rattlesnake(m): 5:32pm
evil
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Btruth: 5:33pm
This is what anger can cause you.
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Vickiweezy(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by Karlman: 5:33pm
YORUBA AND RITUAL KILLINGS ...marry them and you risk dying mysteriously.
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by sakalisis(m): 5:35pm
Choi
|Re: Man Bath Wife With Acid, Sentenced To Death by link2ok22: 5:35pm
Ok
