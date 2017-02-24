₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,736 members, 3,384,046 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 03:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User (18323 Views)
South Africans Blast Nigerians On Facebook: "Nigerians Must Be Deported" / Federal Government Approves Guns For Airport Security Officers / Nigerians In Pretoria, Sunnyside, South Africa Suffering. (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by papaejima1: 12:31pm
A south Africa based pastor and former Nigerian Footballer pastor Idah Peterside reports that a stand-off is currently on-going now in Pretoria South Africa as Nigerians have refused to run away from the South Africans who are matching against them.
The Nigerians are reportedly also carrying guns and ready to repel the hostile South Africans.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10208258955060678&id=1507116246
https://twitter.com/IdahPeterside
1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by zuchyblink(m): 12:33pm
The government is indirectly in support of this. Don't they have security in that country?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by acenazt: 12:35pm
Gallant Nigerians. Those Worthless SANS are sick in the Head Abeg Waste Them Silly Lazy Morons
23 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by afroniger: 12:35pm
This is getting serious o. Make dem leave that country before things get really ugly for them because they are definitely outnumbered. Seems those South Africans are baying for Nigerian blood.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by papaejima1: 12:38pm
Sincerely I support them.
You can't always be running from your attackers. Stand your ground, then attack them in return.
Asari Dokubo once said that Peace can only come when there is a balance of force.
If you know that you won't return if you come attacking me, then you'd think twice before coming.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Horus(m): 12:42pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgzUYpccpDM
South Africa Attacks: Nigerian Mission Visits Affected Nigerians
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Keneking: 12:52pm
But where is lalasticlala now? There is standoff in Pretoria
As reported in BBC, there are other nationals involved in this engagement Somalians etc.
But my chest beating brothers would not come out ......too fearful
Amazing standoff
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Cadamlk: 12:52pm
Now it is getting messy. Good for them. You dont think you have monopoly violence.
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Nukualofa: 12:58pm
Umu igbo always protecting themselves anywhere.
I recall how we did it against those hausa in Kaduna 2001 riots in Enugu road that they have to know that ife eji abu nwafor aburu ife njakiri
36 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by AliWoods: 1:01pm
Okay... The last resort but not even close to a solution.
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by allfriends(m): 1:08pm
I now hate south Africa.. Useless country .. Lazy citizens
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by victorvezx(m): 1:10pm
Nukualofa:Shut up, ethnic bigot. They are talking about Nigerians carrying Guns to defend themselves and u automatically think they are igbos
82 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Jabioro: 1:13pm
I like that,by the time three drops and many wounded others go pick race... How quickly South Africa forget history, even present situation in Nigeria no fear them.. Abi them know no say Nigeria get cheapest suicide carrier ..by the time they have it their government can handle it..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by mykelmeezy(m): 1:13pm
the fact remains Nigeria has a bigger stake to lose here generally compared to SA
if dstv go you bbn fans will have to go back to pornhub ya know
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Horus(m): 1:13pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoKRf8uuOxM
We are f***ing tired' – machete-wielding foreigner shouts during heated standoff in Pretoria
Stand-off In Pretoria South Africa: Nigerians and Foreigner Confront South Africans With Weapons
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by oluwayimika123: 1:20pm
I hope dis wont lead to war
I will ctually blame dier security operatives dey re supposed to b on top of dis b4 it escalates beyond repairs.
The reverse is d case here our own police force is already issuing warnings to dose d@ might want 2 attack any of South Africans Investment here and i'm very sure very soon security personels will b deployed 2 guard some of dier investments here and directors
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by LecciGucci: 1:23pm
Very very good
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Horus(m): 1:25pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3__B9XQMKo
UPDATE: Chaos erupts at the anti-illegal immigrant march in Pretoria
Chaos has erupted between locals and foreign nationals in Pretoria where an anti-illegal immigrants march is under way. A short while ago police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by vedaxcool(m): 1:26pm
The government should do more as it will harm their image and interest in the long run.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Nukualofa: 1:28pm
victorvezx:Ukwu gbajie gi ebe ahu
The same Nigerians are oline spewing nonsense that it's the igbos that are causing problems there.
Do you want me to dig up posts from omenkalive and his brigades
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Austin4lif: 1:32pm
Nukualofa:we are still treating their fvk up. They can not try sabo and gonin gora, umu igbo still dey runs things in northern Nigerian.
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by Nukualofa: 1:36pm
victorvezx:Run away from my mentions
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by nwabobo: 1:38pm
You don't mess with IPOBs any where.
He who price market must pay.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by nwabobo: 1:39pm
Nukualofa:
Before nko? Has it not happened before?
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by MyGeneration: 1:46pm
We are watching
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by HiddenShadow: 1:47pm
victorvezx:
Afonjas always complaining
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by wristbangle(m): 1:50pm
Well, I don't blame them for standing against their right.
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by orisa37: 1:57pm
This is African New Style Foreign Relations
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by BlaqCoffee109(f): 1:57pm
mykelmeezy:on the contrary.. Nigeria will gain instead,as these SA companies in connivance with corrupt gouernment officials to outdo indigenously owned companies will give way for Nigerian owned/local contents.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User by MyGeneration: 2:03pm
This mumu south Africans dont know that our head is hotter than their own...
4 Likes
How Do I Travel From Nigeria To Italy / Facing Deportation, What To Expect On Arrival? / Ryanair Airline Booking In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: apcmustwin, savagefinder1, Ekykool(m), Musampa73(m), Khayil(m), EndoNigeria, Naavah(f), qudusayinla, vincent10(m), SUMIC247(m), treazure1(m), stinechykee, ndiko, Awoo88, signified, judeofgod(m), samwayne154(m), Emeritusseun(m), soulhighman(m), jamebex(m), fasho01(m), goldbim(f), heydora, AAU88, mencer(m), solasalako(m), lielbree, AKYEMITE(m), Geedhey(m), Farrang, Expl0rers, JideJamez(m), sejhn, anjowaka510, sagacious2016, balancediet(m), boyo123(m), Lapeywilliams(m), Aikon, johnjose68, somez(m), Abiolabalogun(m), abhosts(m), thickmass, Life4Varnity, ipodstinks, stev120(m), orobs93(m), kelvinreality, mastermose, lukrauf(m), aristocratic(m), humble007(m), infinitemiles, lilking12(m), eventsms(m), uzoclinton(m), Rockyrascal(m), Felibaby(f), Olamipapa(m), auxioneer(m), akfeas(m), nobilie, kashala90(m), ahmedee, unclekev(m), badtlimo, lilprinze, engrajoo1(m), princetiwo(m), SIRmuel86(m), Fingesi(m), simplygreat(m), am0s(m), holythug(m), DimFemmy(m), iamlynn(f), Enoquin(f), amicdan(m), curiositymaster, fabella(m), kowade, PapaZeus(m), aluko360(m), Olayimikami, hilaomo(m), irepnaija4eva(m), Dessy17(m), OMOLEMONDAY(m), coolegbo(m), kelicaweb(m), PROVERBZ(m), papaejima1, DeeManD(m), tabontabon, IBNgemini, bodefakorede(m), Temptee101(m), vintage01, eyinjuege, djgroove(m), diogonwa(f), Fweshspice(m), obasaga1(m), Raydans, lexio(m), AnaCheks(m), Naftalai, surdik(m), hohafrank, sibdiibrahim(m), ikukuhero, GoodDieYoung, petrov10, Aigbehis(m), lordixon, onyepapa(m), kogiguy(m), Kapose, konkonbilo(m), ikenwa4lyf, RealLordZeus(m), emeruemp(m), Kaycee625(m), CuteMorriz, bravehost4u(m), Tolluu1, devvland(m), blaqoracle, nicerichard05, waksman(m), Egunje, nairaland20, Baroba(m), akereconfi, indomienoodles(m), mayana(m), obc, okonsua(m), olayinka63, blkmum700, DrAbbey1(m), YaksonFCA(m), feeshoy, charliboy654(m), Alanzazani, DonBenny77, daeujo, oxyG, MrMystrO(m), cowleg(m), dammie4j(m), kissval1388(m), Ajibel(m), vicjinny(m), Jollly2, Agunechibeya, iamord(m), Ogunleti01, NAMDOSKY30(m), darkenkach(m), tushd(m), notttty(m), Stooi76(m), DeHEIGHTS, writers100(m), lammie21(m), Tunchi101(m), victorvezx(m), Manufor(m), ExplicitConnect(m), paulchucks, concacid, ebyjoyken(f), tumababa(m), ssogundele, neolboy(m), saintaustine(m), Sexyjigga(m), Kevten, brainpulse, jeje123(m), yanmiri(f), wura2020, GOZILLA(m), yungmill(m), posiedon(m), bykebyke(m), donManopuzo, tunax5loon(m), obiseq, sagitariusbaby(m), gowis, Palk(m), komekn(m), Banjo24, MRLANNISTER(m), muyitech, maipeople(m), Rashdimuh, Chilexeve, donnypool, Kayodemichael(m), giditalk, mechanics(m), dbynonetwork, Statsocial, martynz50(m), jeffcole(m), gsmphoneseller, saintol, ZACHIE, KanayoZeus, stockbear, Mammangaddafi(m), edi287, cue64, ZainabOs(f), ksalaah, codemaniacs, kyce(m), kido24(m), lukasa, Phonefanatic, Plaintainboy, musajohn80, ManTiger(m), samuel19222(m), kachimor, okpobe and 307 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14