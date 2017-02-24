Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User (18323 Views)

South Africans Blast Nigerians On Facebook: "Nigerians Must Be Deported" / Federal Government Approves Guns For Airport Security Officers / Nigerians In Pretoria, Sunnyside, South Africa Suffering. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)



The Nigerians are reportedly also carrying guns and ready to repel the hostile South Africans.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10208258955060678&id=1507116246



https://twitter.com/IdahPeterside A south Africa based pastor and former Nigerian Footballer pastor Idah Peterside reports that a stand-off is currently on-going now in Pretoria South Africa as Nigerians have refused to run away from the South Africans who are matching against them.The Nigerians are reportedly also carrying guns and ready to repel the hostile South Africans. 1 Share

The government is indirectly in support of this. Don't they have security in that country? 28 Likes 1 Share

Gallant Nigerians. Those Worthless SANS are sick in the Head Abeg Waste Them Silly Lazy Morons 23 Likes

This is getting serious o. Make dem leave that country before things get really ugly for them because they are definitely outnumbered. Seems those South Africans are baying for Nigerian blood. 25 Likes 1 Share

Sincerely I support them.

You can't always be running from your attackers. Stand your ground, then attack them in return.



Asari Dokubo once said that Peace can only come when there is a balance of force.

If you know that you won't return if you come attacking me, then you'd think twice before coming. 28 Likes 2 Shares



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgzUYpccpDM



South Africa Attacks: Nigerian Mission Visits Affected Nigerians





As reported in BBC, there are other nationals involved in this engagement Somalians etc.



But my chest beating brothers would not come out ......too fearful



Amazing standoff But where is lalasticlala now? There is standoff in PretoriaAs reported in BBC, there are other nationals involved in this engagement Somalians etc.But my chest beating brothers would not come out ......too fearfulAmazing standoff 1 Like

Now it is getting messy. Good for them. You dont think you have monopoly violence.

Umu igbo always protecting themselves anywhere.





I recall how we did it against those hausa in Kaduna 2001 riots in Enugu road that they have to know that ife eji abu nwafor aburu ife njakiri 36 Likes

Okay... The last resort but not even close to a solution.

I now hate south Africa.. Useless country .. Lazy citizens 4 Likes

Nukualofa:

Umu igbo always protecting themselves anywhere.





I recall how we did it against those hausa in Kaduna 2001 riots in Enugu road that they have to know that ife eji abu nwafor aburu ife njakiri Shut up, ethnic bigot. They are talking about Nigerians carrying Guns to defend themselves and u automatically think they are igbos Shut up, ethnic bigot. They are talking about Nigerians carrying Guns to defend themselves and u automatically think they are igbos 82 Likes 8 Shares

I like that,by the time three drops and many wounded others go pick race... How quickly South Africa forget history, even present situation in Nigeria no fear them.. Abi them know no say Nigeria get cheapest suicide carrier ..by the time they have it their government can handle it.. 2 Likes 1 Share

the fact remains Nigeria has a bigger stake to lose here generally compared to SA





if dstv go you bbn fans will have to go back to pornhub ya know 12 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoKRf8uuOxM



We are f***ing tired' – machete-wielding foreigner shouts during heated standoff in Pretoria



Stand-off In Pretoria South Africa: Nigerians and Foreigner Confront South Africans With Weapons 2 Likes

I hope dis wont lead to war



I will ctually blame dier security operatives dey re supposed to b on top of dis b4 it escalates beyond repairs.



The reverse is d case here our own police force is already issuing warnings to dose d@ might want 2 attack any of South Africans Investment here and i'm very sure very soon security personels will b deployed 2 guard some of dier investments here and directors 4 Likes

Very very good 1 Like



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3__B9XQMKo



UPDATE: Chaos erupts at the anti-illegal immigrant march in Pretoria



Chaos has erupted between locals and foreign nationals in Pretoria where an anti-illegal immigrants march is under way. A short while ago police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters Chaos has erupted between locals and foreign nationals in Pretoria where an anti-illegal immigrants march is under way. A short while ago police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters

The government should do more as it will harm their image and interest in the long run. 2 Likes

victorvezx:



Shut up, ethnic bigot. They are talking about Nigerians carrying Guns to defend themselves and u automatically think they are igbos Ukwu gbajie gi ebe ahu





The same Nigerians are oline spewing nonsense that it's the igbos that are causing problems there.





Do you want me to dig up posts from omenkalive and his brigades Ukwu gbajie gi ebe ahuThe same Nigerians are oline spewing nonsense that it's the igbos that are causing problems there.Do you want me to dig up posts from omenkalive and his brigades 13 Likes 1 Share

Nukualofa:

Umu igbo always protecting themselves anywhere.





I recall how we did it against those hausa in Kaduna 2001 riots in Enugu road that they have to know that ife eji abu nwafor aburu ife njakiri we are still treating their fvk up. They can not try sabo and gonin gora, umu igbo still dey runs things in northern Nigerian. we are still treating their fvk up. They can not try sabo and gonin gora, umu igbo still dey runs things in northern Nigerian. 10 Likes

victorvezx:



Shut up, ethnic bigot. They are talking about Nigerians carrying Guns to defend themselves and u automatically think they are igbos Run away from my mentions Run away from my mentions 5 Likes

You don't mess with IPOBs any where.



He who price market must pay. 7 Likes

Nukualofa:

nwunye nkita ga aragbuo gi taa

Before nko? Has it not happened before? Before nko? Has it not happened before?

We are watching

victorvezx:



Shut up, ethnic bigot. They are talking about Nigerians carrying Guns to defend themselves and u automatically think they are igbos



Afonjas always complaining Afonjas always complaining 9 Likes

Well, I don't blame them for standing against their right.

This is African New Style Foreign Relations

mykelmeezy:

the fact remains Nigeria has a bigger stake to lose here generally compared to SA





if dstv go you bbn fans will have to go back to pornhub ya know on the contrary.. Nigeria will gain instead,as these SA companies in connivance with corrupt gouernment officials to outdo indigenously owned companies will give way for Nigerian owned/local contents. on the contrary.. Nigeria will gain instead,as these SA companies in connivance with corrupt gouernment officials to outdo indigenously owned companies will give way for Nigerian owned/local contents. 14 Likes 1 Share