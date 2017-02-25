Land is very cheap when you buy from omo Onile but the trouble you face after full payment of the land is unquantifiable.



You don't pay developmental levy when you buy from omo Onile, but the type of trouble they cause when you want to start building is not small and as a matter of fact you might even spend times two of the price you bought the land



Real estate developers give you the advantage of paying on installment. Up to 6 months or even more in some cases.



You can't try that with Omonile. They take their money outright.



Real estate companies gives you the advantage of buying while you wait, that is you can buy now and develop in ten years in as much as you clear the area regularly.



Real estate companies perfect land titles. But nothing concerns Omonile with title. You are on your own!



Buy land from Omonile and don't take possession immediately, they may sell to 5 other people.



There is an organized layout for every estate which makes them beautiful and organized and moreover, secured.



I hope you now know better.