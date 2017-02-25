₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,102 members, 3,385,081 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 07:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile (293 Views)
The End Of Omo Onile In Lagos? / The 10 Commandments Of Buying Land In Nigeria / Which Are The Genuine Real Estate Companies In Lagos? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by michtemmy: 2:20am
Land is very cheap when you buy from omo Onile but the trouble you face after full payment of the land is unquantifiable.
You don't pay developmental levy when you buy from omo Onile, but the type of trouble they cause when you want to start building is not small and as a matter of fact you might even spend times two of the price you bought the land
Real estate developers give you the advantage of paying on installment. Up to 6 months or even more in some cases.
You can't try that with Omonile. They take their money outright.
Real estate companies gives you the advantage of buying while you wait, that is you can buy now and develop in ten years in as much as you clear the area regularly.
Real estate companies perfect land titles. But nothing concerns Omonile with title. You are on your own!
Buy land from Omonile and don't take possession immediately, they may sell to 5 other people.
There is an organized layout for every estate which makes them beautiful and organized and moreover, secured.
I hope you now know better.
1 Like
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by Chrisozone: 7:40am
So its true that nothing works in Nigeria...
Have been in Nigeria since I joined Nairaland I have never been the first to comment.
Now I traveled out and it came to past!!
Wow!!! God bless Nigeria.
God bless Nairaland
From "Mauritius"
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by lonelydora(m): 7:40am
It is safer to buy from real estate firm than omo onile.
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by michresa(m): 7:40am
truth
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by Joythah(m): 7:40am
Please itemize
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by BlueLORD: 7:41am
A modern storey building of two master apartments (down floor, 2 bedroom each); and one presidential suite (top floor, 3 bedroom). It is well furnished with the state-of-the-art furniture, equipment and gadgets, at a choice location in Warri, Delta State.
call 08091114072, 08115897261. omafelco@gmail.com
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by unclezuma: 7:41am
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by Kennitrust: 7:41am
(different comment):
pray for ur President health
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by Mr2kay2: 7:42am
Can someone tell me an area in lagos where i can purchase land for 300k?
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by Kennitrust: 7:43am
Mr2kay2:for under flyover
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by AngelicBeing: 7:44am
Kennitrust:
|Re: Benefits Of Buying Properties From Real Estate Companies Rather Than Omo Onile by oshoa: 7:47am
Mr2kay2:
Contact me on 08060064824
(0) (Reply)
Investment Opportunity,it Work Best For Nigerians / Why Information Technology (it) In Your Business? / Cheap Lettings In Egbeda, Idimu
Viewing this topic: stevebond007(m), Kennitrust, georgesegun87, AngelicBeing, Friedweed, Carmal90(m), Primus9(m), Durosure(m), alsudaes1(m), Seaen(m), marksburg, segun0001, johnpepe1(m), johnca(m), oshoa, jjagz and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18