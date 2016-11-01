₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by emmyrexy1(m): 6:23am
Hello welcome to my Today, blog post,
Everybody seems to be talking about the most profitable niches but have you ask
your self which of them is not profitable, if you are a blogger who wants to make
money through Google adscence, yeah that's a very good question you should
ask before thinking about applying.
As adscence policy divers so is the money earned differs, some niches are more
profitable than others, even the pay per click even still differs.
My current day, research shows that most of the people using adscence are not
even making it, Imagine I Navigated through a blog and the owner was sharing
his current income from the blog, and I saw 2000 unique page views,
Adscence earning 160$,
Now here is my top 5 niches that are not profitable in Google adscence :
1. agricultural products and produce: Incase you are gifted or you are displaying
agricultural or natural produce in your website or blog, please don't monetize
your website with adscence, one thing you should know about adscence is that
when a visitor clicks on the banner the visitor is carried out to another website
which in Most cases can lead to the loss of the individual for ever, so just
imagine your buyers would just be clicking on the banner and that's how they
would be living your blog,so instead of monetizing your blog with adscence why
not you sell your own goods or even, look for an affiliate marketer.
2.Health: I know as you said health, your mind set pop up, but it is not the
general health niche it is those smaller niches other health like scar removal,
how to loss weight, tip on exercise, and very good list of others, but if you are
blogging on the general health, it is better you monetize your website or blog with
adscence they would pay you more than you can think. There pay per click in
health niche is relatively high, but have you bother to ask yourself why, are they
doing that, one thing you should know is that companies that are displaying there
banner needs the traffic you are selling, because monetizing your blog with
adscence is still exertly the same way of selling your traffic.
3 . lyrics blogs: if you look at my previous post you will see were I recommended
lyrics, as an hot niche, that has remained untouched every year because it has
low competition and it is easy to dominate, but I tried to figure out some facts
about this niche, and if you check how I ended my post, you will see you can use
it, to acquire adscence approval easily and then place it on your other blogs,
that's the goal of a lyrics Website, but of you are good in this niche fine, you can
also make it to be a download website and a lyrics website, but one funny thing
about this niche is that if you are having a relatively high number of page views,
you will see make a huge amount of money.
4. How to repair a phone or computer: I usually come across this type of blogs,
who are maybe engineers and a rewriting and giving tips on repairs and the rest,
it might not be only on this niche I just used this niche, so that it would serve as
a pointer of contact to other niches, like information marketers, and the rest, buy
do you know you will make a huge amount of money through affiliate marketing,
or even by rendering home services, this is one of the niches that is usually very
easy to get your adscence earning, like in 2006,i did a very good research I
created a blog for a friend, and I told him to publish 15 post of about 700 words,
being an engineer he wrote the posts within one week, and he told me he was
through, when I submitted the blog to Google adscence, I was surprised with
there respond, he came to me the next day smiling, he was accepted within 24
hours, so you should know the kind of money Google is earning from this blogs.
5. Sales of laptop : this is under a technology niche, but I decided to draft it out
because I have noticed a high number of blogs, who are writing on this niche,
like operating system related software, buy your laptop or computer, upgrading of
computers, and even how to choose or buy a Domain, so you see this are what
Many individuals have been greatly writing about, but please don't quote me
wrong, like somebody blogging on domains, don't think they can't make money
with it, there are individuals on this niche that are making cool amount of money
through this niche, one of such is SEO, this niche is a very nice niche, it was
topping other niches at the beginning of this year, but as time went on it started
going down, this niches I mentioned are nice niches that would earn you money
within a short period of Time, but one very good thing about this niche is that
you can succeed from any angle, whether as an affiliate marketer, selling of your
own books, to Google Adscence.
Conclusion :
Please don't quote me wrong there are other individuals who are making money
through adscence in one of this niches that I said are not profitable. Making
money with a website depends mostly on traffic and your write up.
Please share to make your Friends aware.
And also don't forget to Comment your views.
http://everydayniche.blogspot.co.ke/2016/11/top-5-most-unprofitable-niches.html?m=1
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by virus05(m): 7:31am
.
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by Expl0rers: 7:31am
Silly talk
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by Chrisozone: 7:32am
Only in Nigeria you will see a poor man selling a book titled "how to be successful".
Have you achieved any of what you wrote?
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by oladayo63(m): 7:33am
I have nothing to say...
Abeg, who go buy this space?
Op, correct your title!
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by directonpc(m): 7:33am
Ad what?
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by ourkobo(m): 7:33am
.
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by sakalisis(m): 7:35am
Ok
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by tosyne2much(m): 7:36am
Hmmm
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by NaijaTechGuy: 7:37am
You're totally wrong - 100%. What determines whether a niche is profitable depends on two things - the keyword and the traffic source. If you have a lot of traffic from US, Canada, Italy, etc. You'll certainly make a decent amount of money with just a few clicks. Don't call any niche unprofitable.
And please with all due respect, try to work on your grammar. I barely understood half of what you wrote.
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by talksankey: 7:37am
Very Educative thanks......
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by Jiang: 7:38am
lol, All i keep seeing is "please dont quote me wrong", its like the op is afraid of us.
And who told you agricultural blogs dont make money with adsense, did u try it or you just observe, google & read some1 elses write up, then shove it on our face
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by ITbomb(m): 7:38am
It is Google Adsense not Google adscence
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by kindklemz(m): 7:38am
Who is this Op self.
You don smoke this early morning ni?
Kwontinu!
|Re: Top 5 Most Unprofitable Niches For Google Adscence by webincomeplus(m): 7:47am
OP, you're damn wrong, especially about your numbers 2, 4, and 5. All those niches attract good-paying ads.
You see, if you're targeting a Nigerian audience, there's no niche that can fetch you any reasonable CPC at the moment because most Nigerian advertisers are hesitant about Adwords campaigns due to the dollar price. That's why many of the ads floated on Nigerians blogs are foreign ads that people will most likely not click on. And the few ads related to Nigeria have CPCs as low as $0.03.
If you're targeting a foreign audience and have most or virtually all of your traffic coming from countries like US, UK, Canada, South Africa, etc., you'll always attract high-CPC ads, regardless of your niche. That's because Adsense ads are not served based on content alone. They're also served based on visitor location and interests.
