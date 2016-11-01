

Everybody seems to be talking about the most profitable niches but have you ask

your self which of them is not profitable, if you are a blogger who wants to make

money through Google adscence, yeah that's a very good question you should

ask before thinking about applying.

As adscence policy divers so is the money earned differs, some niches are more

profitable than others, even the pay per click even still differs.

My current day, research shows that most of the people using adscence are not

even making it, Imagine I Navigated through a blog and the owner was sharing

his current income from the blog, and I saw 2000 unique page views,

Adscence earning 160$,

Please make sure you subscribe to our news letter, by submitting your email, we

promised we wouldn't use your email for Email marketing or any spamming

related offense

Now here is my top 5 niches that are not profitable in Google adscence :





1. agricultural products and produce: Incase you are gifted or you are displaying

agricultural or natural produce in your website or blog, please don't monetize

your website with adscence, one thing you should know about adscence is that

when a visitor clicks on the banner the visitor is carried out to another website

which in Most cases can lead to the loss of the individual for ever, so just

imagine your buyers would just be clicking on the banner and that's how they

would be living your blog,so instead of monetizing your blog with adscence why

not you sell your own goods or even, look for an affiliate marketer.





2.Health: I know as you said health, your mind set pop up, but it is not the

general health niche it is those smaller niches other health like scar removal,

how to loss weight, tip on exercise, and very good list of others, but if you are

blogging on the general health, it is better you monetize your website or blog with

adscence they would pay you more than you can think. There pay per click in

health niche is relatively high, but have you bother to ask yourself why, are they

doing that, one thing you should know is that companies that are displaying there

banner needs the traffic you are selling, because monetizing your blog with

adscence is still exertly the same way of selling your traffic.





3 . lyrics blogs: if you look at my previous post you will see were I recommended

lyrics, as an hot niche, that has remained untouched every year because it has

low competition and it is easy to dominate, but I tried to figure out some facts

about this niche, and if you check how I ended my post, you will see you can use

it, to acquire adscence approval easily and then place it on your other blogs,

that's the goal of a lyrics Website, but of you are good in this niche fine, you can

also make it to be a download website and a lyrics website, but one funny thing

about this niche is that if you are having a relatively high number of page views,

you will see make a huge amount of money.





4. How to repair a phone or computer: I usually come across this type of blogs,

who are maybe engineers and a rewriting and giving tips on repairs and the rest,

it might not be only on this niche I just used this niche, so that it would serve as

a pointer of contact to other niches, like information marketers, and the rest, buy

do you know you will make a huge amount of money through affiliate marketing,

or even by rendering home services, this is one of the niches that is usually very

easy to get your adscence earning, like in 2006,i did a very good research I

created a blog for a friend, and I told him to publish 15 post of about 700 words,

being an engineer he wrote the posts within one week, and he told me he was

through, when I submitted the blog to Google adscence, I was surprised with

there respond, he came to me the next day smiling, he was accepted within 24

hours, so you should know the kind of money Google is earning from this blogs.





5. Sales of laptop : this is under a technology niche, but I decided to draft it out

because I have noticed a high number of blogs, who are writing on this niche,

like operating system related software, buy your laptop or computer, upgrading of

computers, and even how to choose or buy a Domain, so you see this are what

Many individuals have been greatly writing about, but please don't quote me

wrong, like somebody blogging on domains, don't think they can't make money

with it, there are individuals on this niche that are making cool amount of money

through this niche, one of such is SEO, this niche is a very nice niche, it was

topping other niches at the beginning of this year, but as time went on it started

going down, this niches I mentioned are nice niches that would earn you money

within a short period of Time, but one very good thing about this niche is that

you can succeed from any angle, whether as an affiliate marketer, selling of your

own books, to Google Adscence.

Conclusion :

Please don't quote me wrong there are other individuals who are making money

through adscence in one of this niches that I said are not profitable. Making

money with a website depends mostly on traffic and your write up.

Please share to make your Friends aware.

And also don't forget to Comment your views.



http://everydayniche.blogspot.co.ke/2016/11/top-5-most-unprofitable-niches.html?m=1 Hello welcome to my Today, blog post,Everybody seems to be talking about the most profitable niches but have you askyour self which of them is not profitable, if you are a blogger who wants to makemoney through Google adscence, yeah that's a very good question you shouldask before thinking about applying.As adscence policy divers so is the money earned differs, some niches are moreprofitable than others, even the pay per click even still differs.My current day, research shows that most of the people using adscence are noteven making it, Imagine I Navigated through a blog and the owner was sharinghis current income from the blog, and I saw 2000 unique page views,Adscence earning 160$,Please make sure you subscribe to our news letter, by submitting your email, wepromised we wouldn't use your email for Email marketing or any spammingrelated offenseNow here is my top 5 niches that are not profitable in Google adscence :1. agricultural products and produce: Incase you are gifted or you are displayingagricultural or natural produce in your website or blog, please don't monetizeyour website with adscence, one thing you should know about adscence is thatwhen a visitor clicks on the banner the visitor is carried out to another websitewhich in Most cases can lead to the loss of the individual for ever, so justimagine your buyers would just be clicking on the banner and that's how theywould be living your blog,so instead of monetizing your blog with adscence whynot you sell your own goods or even, look for an affiliate marketer.2.Health: I know as you said health, your mind set pop up, but it is not thegeneral health niche it is those smaller niches other health like scar removal,how to loss weight, tip on exercise, and very good list of others, but if you areblogging on the general health, it is better you monetize your website or blog withadscence they would pay you more than you can think. There pay per click inhealth niche is relatively high, but have you bother to ask yourself why, are theydoing that, one thing you should know is that companies that are displaying therebanner needs the traffic you are selling, because monetizing your blog withadscence is still exertly the same way of selling your traffic.3 . lyrics blogs: if you look at my previous post you will see were I recommendedlyrics, as an hot niche, that has remained untouched every year because it haslow competition and it is easy to dominate, but I tried to figure out some factsabout this niche, and if you check how I ended my post, you will see you can useit, to acquire adscence approval easily and then place it on your other blogs,that's the goal of a lyrics Website, but of you are good in this niche fine, you canalso make it to be a download website and a lyrics website, but one funny thingabout this niche is that if you are having a relatively high number of page views,you will see make a huge amount of money.4. How to repair a phone or computer: I usually come across this type of blogs,who are maybe engineers and a rewriting and giving tips on repairs and the rest,it might not be only on this niche I just used this niche, so that it would serve asa pointer of contact to other niches, like information marketers, and the rest, buydo you know you will make a huge amount of money through affiliate marketing,or even by rendering home services, this is one of the niches that is usually veryeasy to get your adscence earning, like in 2006,i did a very good research Icreated a blog for a friend, and I told him to publish 15 post of about 700 words,being an engineer he wrote the posts within one week, and he told me he wasthrough, when I submitted the blog to Google adscence, I was surprised withthere respond, he came to me the next day smiling, he was accepted within 24hours, so you should know the kind of money Google is earning from this blogs.5. Sales of laptop : this is under a technology niche, but I decided to draft it outbecause I have noticed a high number of blogs, who are writing on this niche,like operating system related software, buy your laptop or computer, upgrading ofcomputers, and even how to choose or buy a Domain, so you see this are whatMany individuals have been greatly writing about, but please don't quote mewrong, like somebody blogging on domains, don't think they can't make moneywith it, there are individuals on this niche that are making cool amount of moneythrough this niche, one of such is SEO, this niche is a very nice niche, it wastopping other niches at the beginning of this year, but as time went on it startedgoing down, this niches I mentioned are nice niches that would earn you moneywithin a short period of Time, but one very good thing about this niche is thatyou can succeed from any angle, whether as an affiliate marketer, selling of yourown books, to Google Adscence.Conclusion :Please don't quote me wrong there are other individuals who are making moneythrough adscence in one of this niches that I said are not profitable. Makingmoney with a website depends mostly on traffic and your write up.Please share to make your Friends aware.And also don't forget to Comment your views.