A girl was seen begging Wizkid to marry her on Instagram but she got no response from the Star Boy Boss Wizkid who is currently shooting True African documentary In United States.



See screen shot below.





Some girls sef

And if you check her well, she has a boy friend. 1 Like

Get ready to wait for the rest of your pathetic life

Some disgraceful ladies will beg for money, beg for food, beg to be beaten, beg for husband and keep begging for everything, what a shame 1 Like

The hustle for an already made guy is real in this our obodo Nigeria.





No Girl wants to start from the scratch with her man..

Gold diggers everywhere 2 Likes

she must be daft if she doesn't know she will end up being a baby mama. These celebrities find it difficult to stay married.

Too much bollywood and zee world telenovelas 1 Like

She go wait till she grow beards



10yrs still small

ChrisAirforce1:

Gold diggers everywhere Airforce1 be opening accounts upandan

btw, we met your son here too. btw, we met your son here too.

Na so one hopeless girl been dey beg Alex ekubo to do house wife work for am... D worst thing is dat these girls even come from well to do families

I cannot recommend a guy like that to any babe o, except a practising or retired OLOSHO



Na so she go marry am and go dey dream like the babe in the picture below.



Abeg wetin concern agbero with overload



Guys like Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Drake, Ronaldo, Lil Kesh, etc are best left unmarried o. Who wan marry a guy like Wizkid?I cannot recommend a guy like that to any babe o, except a practising or retired OLOSHONa so she go marry am and go dey dream like the babe in the picture below.Abeg wetin concern agbero with overload

emeijeh:



Airforce1 be opening accounts upandan

btw, we met your son here too. he's making me proud he's making me proud

ikp120:

emeijeh:

Too much bollywood B!TCH LIAR 4 WAITIN 4 10 GUD YRS B!TCH LIAR 4 WAITIN 4 10 GUD YRS

It's just a comment. #FrontPageByForce

This one nor be news na?

PrickGetSize:



This is no longer news, the average Nigerian girl or guy is a gold digger. Everyone is looking for quick money.



Some families would give out their daughters to the likes of wizkid because they only care about the money.

Abortions:

B!TCH LIAR 4 WAITIN 4 10 GUD YRS You seem pained... Are you a Hamburg fc fan?

Hope you are safe Hope you are safe 2 Likes 1 Share



Bunch of diamond diggers Watch as nairaland girls will avoid this threadBunch of diamond diggers

emeijeh:



You seem pained... Are you a Hamburg fc fan?

Hope you are safe

Bayern spell those guys finish o. . Even leave change for them. Bayern spell those guys finish o.. Even leave change for them.

And dis z d reasn why I sumtyms hate being female..smh

ikp120:





Bayern spell those guys finish o. . Even leave change for them. Bro... Dat match was real fun Bro... Dat match was real fun

ikp120:





Girls and money be like...



someone should help with that meme.

Topestbilly:

Girls and money be like...



someone should help with that meme. There you go bro... There you go bro... 2 Likes

PrickGetSize:



You're so right...

Tonto is smart

She perfected her game so well.



I feel for the drunk in love scammed husband.

emeijeh:



There you go bro...

Thank you! Thank you!

PrickGetSize:



Na wa o. Indeed prick get size o. Guy your prick size pass my own o. .



Na wa o. Indeed prick get size o. Guy your prick size pass my own o.With this kinda prick wey you get eh, you go fit make at least 1 million for Bet9ja every week o.

emeijeh:

Bro... Dat match was real fun I hope Bayern doesn't spell Arsenal like that o. . I hope Bayern doesn't spell Arsenal like that o. 1 Like

gold digging tinzs 1 Like

emeijeh:

Too much bollywood and zee world telenovelas wait oo na d same lady be dat? wait oo na d same lady be dat?