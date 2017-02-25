₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 6:51pm
A girl was seen begging Wizkid to marry her on Instagram but she got no response from the Star Boy Boss Wizkid who is currently shooting True African documentary In United States.
See screen shot below.
Some girls sef
And if you check her well, she has a boy friend.
1 Like
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Onechancearmy: 6:57pm
Get ready to wait for the rest of your pathetic life
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Mjshexy(m): 6:59pm
Some disgraceful ladies will beg for money, beg for food, beg to be beaten, beg for husband and keep begging for everything, what a shame
1 Like
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 7:02pm
The hustle for an already made guy is real in this our obodo Nigeria.
No Girl wants to start from the scratch with her man..
Gold diggers everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by falconey: 7:04pm
she must be daft if she doesn't know she will end up being a baby mama. These celebrities find it difficult to stay married.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by emeijeh(m): 7:08pm
Too much bollywood and zee world telenovelas
1 Like
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Younghustler1: 7:08pm
She go wait till she grow beards
10yrs still small
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by emeijeh(m): 7:09pm
ChrisAirforce1:Airforce1 be opening accounts upandan
btw, we met your son here too.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by dingbang(m): 7:10pm
Na so one hopeless girl been dey beg Alex ekubo to do house wife work for am... D worst thing is dat these girls even come from well to do families
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ikp120(m): 7:11pm
Who wan marry a guy like Wizkid? I cannot recommend a guy like that to any babe o, except a practising or retired OLOSHO
Na so she go marry am and go dey dream like the babe in the picture below.
Abeg wetin concern agbero with overload
Guys like Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Drake, Ronaldo, Lil Kesh, etc are best left unmarried o.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 7:12pm
emeijeh:he's making me proud
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by PrickGetSize(m): 7:13pm
ikp120:Most girls won't mind. It's his money they're in love with, not Wizkid himself.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Abortions: 7:14pm
emeijeh:B!TCH LIAR 4 WAITIN 4 10 GUD YRS
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by naijaboiy: 7:14pm
It's just a comment. #FrontPageByForce
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by SINZ(m): 7:17pm
This one nor be news na?
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ikp120(m): 7:17pm
PrickGetSize:
No be the same thing Tonto Dike do with Churchill when she dey look for the money?
Now she don dey run from the maga
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Backinfront(m): 7:17pm
This is no longer news, the average Nigerian girl or guy is a gold digger. Everyone is looking for quick money.
Some families would give out their daughters to the likes of wizkid because they only care about the money.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by emeijeh(m): 7:18pm
Abortions:You seem pained... Are you a Hamburg fc fan?
Hope you are safe
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Younghustler1: 7:21pm
Watch as nairaland girls will avoid this thread
Bunch of diamond diggers
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ikp120(m): 7:23pm
emeijeh:
Bayern spell those guys finish o. . Even leave change for them.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Geraldyne(f): 7:27pm
And dis z d reasn why I sumtyms hate being female..smh
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by emeijeh(m): 7:27pm
ikp120:Bro... Dat match was real fun
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by PrickGetSize(m): 7:31pm
ikp120:I knew the marriage is a scam from the very beginning. She's bent on robbing Churchill the legal way. No cool-headed man can live with a weed-smoking, sex-crazed lady like Tonto Dike. Her target was to have the dude's child first, then bolt; and she has succeeded. The mudslinging on social media is to gain attention and sympathy from people so that when she starts making demands for child support they'll join voices with her. Just watch as the events unfold. Tonto is going to make cool millions from this fake marriage.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Topestbilly(m): 7:31pm
Girls and money be like...
someone should help with that meme.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by emeijeh(m): 7:33pm
Topestbilly:There you go bro...
2 Likes
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 7:37pm
PrickGetSize:
You're so right...
Tonto is smart
She perfected her game so well.
I feel for the drunk in love scammed husband.
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by Topestbilly(m): 7:39pm
emeijeh:
Thank you!
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ikp120(m): 7:47pm
PrickGetSize:
Na wa o. Indeed prick get size o. Guy your prick size pass my own o. .
With this kinda prick wey you get eh, you go fit make at least 1 million for Bet9ja every week o. .
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ikp120(m): 7:50pm
emeijeh:I hope Bayern doesn't spell Arsenal like that o. .
1 Like
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by lefulefu(m): 7:52pm
gold digging tinzs
1 Like
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by lefulefu(m): 7:55pm
emeijeh:wait oo na d same lady be dat?
|Re: "Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 7:57pm
Lol
