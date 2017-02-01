Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Woman Wore A Nude Outfit To Metro FM Award In South Africa (9260 Views)

Oh Mine, See What A 37years Old Woman Wore To The Beach That Got People Talking / 2016 City People Entertainment Award In Pictures / Adekunle Gold Drawing His Award In His House (Pics &Vid ) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photo-see-what-woman-wore-to-music.html The woman was spotted at the 16th annual Metro FM Awards held yesterday night Feb. 26th in Durban, South Africa.

crazy

Towncrier247:

crazy

And she will talk about women abuse. 5 Likes

Nonsense!!! I have a Bleep but I won't give..



See thigh like victor anichebe's own!!! Yuck! 7 Likes 1 Share

Cant begin to explain the tackiness of this 1 Like

Women and Trash are two of a kind

mmmmh

Are you sure this is not a scene from that ibo film i watch yesterday. 4 Likes

I'm dead. . .Chai Ayeeleee oooo ibo siooo.



damn! Responsible mum abusing motherhooddamn!

indeed, many are mad, few are roamy.who knows... she maybe under the influence of hard substance suspected to be Oshogbo weed. 3 Likes

Intense Foolishness.

Brain disorder 1 Like

Chai! !!

I am very ready to give a fu..vk on this one.

I sometimes dont blame guys that sees ladies as a sex mate only...

TPAND:

Women and Trash are two of a kind Some women and thrash you obviously meant to type. Some women and thrash you obviously meant to type.

TPAND:

SOME Women and Trash are two of a kind Corrected.

Michellla:

corrected.

Artistree:



Some women and thrash you obviously meant to type.

Thank you ladies Thank you ladies

refiner:

I sometimes dont blame guys that sees ladies as a sex mate only...



Here you are! My path crossed you, not you crossing my path, tonight. We only say that thing when we are angry. Besides, most women use sex as a means of controlling men.



You might have observed that marriages in which both parties are illiterates usually last. Those partners always quarrel with each other, but still won't part ways, because such concepts like abuse or domestic violence have no meaning to them. In my culture, a mother will send back her daughter to the man's house even if the man is a feral omnivore.



I have never promoted my novels, but after attacking you, people have been asking me for download links... Here you are! My path crossed you, not you crossing my path, tonight. We only say that thing when we are angry. Besides, most women use sex as a means of controlling men.You might have observed that marriages in which both parties are illiterates usually last. Those partners always quarrel with each other, but still won't part ways, because such concepts like abuse or domestic violence have no meaning to them. In my culture, a mother will send back her daughter to the man's house even if the man is a feral omnivore.I have never promoted my novels, but after attacking you, people have been asking me for download links... 1 Like

Na cultural dance things.

waxxydude:

Are you sure this is not a scene from that ibo film i watch yesterday. What's the meaning of Ibo film?



Are you that dull? What's the meaning of Ibo film?Are you that dull? 2 Likes 1 Share

B2Spirits:







Here you are! My path crossed you, not you crossing my path, tonight. We only say that thing when we are angry. Besides, most women use sex as a means of controlling men.



You might have observed that marriages in which both parties are illiterates usually last. Those partners always quarrel with each other, but still won't part ways, because such concepts like abuse or domestic violence have no meaning to them. In my culture, a mother will send back her daughter to the man's house even if the man is a feral omnivore.



I have never promoted my novels, but after attacking you, people have been asking me for download links...

Woaw...u crossed my path this time around...



U are correct tho but it hurt when u realize u are condemned for the sins of someone else...i know a good number of guys that are gonna come to a conclusion that ladies are just to be used and dumped cos they av nothing else to offer apart from their body and ofcos u ain't exempted!



Oh woaw...so i was a blessing in disguise?...oya comman pay your tithe Woaw...u crossed my path this time around...U are correct tho but it hurt when u realize u are condemned for the sins of someone else...i know a good number of guys that are gonna come to a conclusion that ladies are just to be used and dumped cos they av nothing else to offer apart from their body and ofcos u ain't exempted!Oh woaw...so i was a blessing in disguise?...oya comman pay your tithe

refiner:





Woaw...u crossed my path this time around...



U are correct tho but it hurt when u realize u are condemned for the sins of someone else...i know a good number of guys that are gonna come to a conclusion that ladies are just to be used and dumped cos they av nothing else to offer apart from their body and ofcos u ain't exempted!



Oh woaw...so i was a blessing in disguise?...oya comman pay your tithe

Cite that chapter and verse in Genesis that wrote about tithe, and I will gladly surrender the tenth of my increase.



Now it's better you don't pass this test, because I'm a pastor, and my God go wife you for me sharpally. If you try using Google, God sees you. Cite that chapter and verse in Genesis that wrote about tithe, and I will gladly surrender the tenth of my increase.Now it's better you don't pass this test, because I'm a pastor, and my God go wife you for me sharpally. If you try using Google, God sees you.

waxxydude:

Are you sure this is not a scene from that ibo film i watch yesterday.

Yes it is the scene from the ibo movie you watch and READ THIS Nairaland DOES'NT GIVE A FUCCK Igbo hater we don see una pretty gals,Clawies Yes it is the scene from the ibo movie you watch and READ THIS Nairaland DOES'NT GIVE A FUCCK Igbo hater we don see una pretty gals,Clawies 4 Likes

B2Spirits:





Cite that chapter and verse in Genesis that wrote about tithe, and I will gladly surrender the tenth of my increase.



Now it's better you don't pass this test, because I'm a pastor, and my God go wife you for me sharpally. If you try using Google, God sees you.

...i am not a bible person oo but one thing i am very sure of is that money is involved..who no like money?



Oya sharpaly bring your tithe or i will take back my blessing ...i am not a bible person oo but one thing i am very sure of is that money is involved..who no like money?Oya sharpaly bring your tithe or i will take back my blessing 1 Like

refiner:





...i am not a bible person oo but one thing i am very sure of is that money is involved..who no like money?



Oya sharpaly bring your tithe or i will take back my blessing lol cute dp lol cute dp

SA again

Iranu abacha.... This is a used up "pesin"

Nah dere type dey say......

I could only laugh. That Time has come. Happening is what we expect now