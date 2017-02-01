₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The resolve of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai to re-establish the Nigerian Army as a power house of Nigerian Sports is surely on course as the Nigerian Army Boxing Team on Saturday 25th February 2017, emerged winners of the 2017 National Open Boxing Championships. The 6-day championship took place at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.
In all, boxing teams from 20 States of the Federation, Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and 9 boxing clubs including Kanu Nwankwo, Alafin, Golden Gloves, WWBA, Abbey International, Oba Adeyemi and Bukar Tiger, participated in the event. The championship also featured 10 weight categories for male and 3 weight categories for female boxers On the whole, 209 male boxers and 42 female boxers competed for honours during the champion. In the order of merit, Nigerian Army team came First with 4 Gold, 1 Silver and 5 Bronze Medals.
Lagos State came 2nd with 3 Gold, 6 Silver and 3 Bronze Medals. Nigeria Police Force came 3rd with 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze Medals. Ogun State came 4th with 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals. You will recall that just twos weeks ago, the Nigerian Army Marathon Team had a fantastic outing at the 2nd Lagos City Marathon. With this development, the Nigerian Army team will be among the teams to represent Nigeria at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in June, and also at the World Championships in August, 2017.
