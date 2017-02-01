₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by rem44: 2:11pm
A terrible accident happened today Sunday,Feb 26,2017 along Warri/Sapele road by Mountain of Fire Camp ground.According to reports,a black jeep jumped to the other side of the road after the driver lost control.
All passengers including serving NYSC member died on the spot.What a black Sunday!
May their souls rest in peace.Amen
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/terrible-accident-in-deltaall.html?m=1
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Lifestone(m): 2:20pm
This is heart breaking. RIP
But so long people drive recklessly without caution needless death like this won't reduce. The FRSC who are to keep the road free of reckless driving are busy collecting bribe in the cities leaving most high ways unmanned.
We as a nation must enforce our laws, reckless drivers who causes the death of others should serve jail time to serve as deterrence to other. Civil suits should be filed by the family of the injured/ deceased against the estate of the negligent driver either dead or alive, when people begin to take responsibility for their deeds, then sanity will return to our roads.
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by madridguy(m): 2:20pm
Inna lilahi waheena ilehin Rojihun.
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by STENON(f): 2:24pm
Bad news on sunday. RIP to the dead
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by DRIFTyKING(m): 2:29pm
omg
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by NotOfThis(f): 2:29pm
Na waa ooo.
May their souls rest in peace. Amen.
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Nixiepie(f): 2:34pm
Lord have mercy rip
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by marshalcarter: 2:58pm
na wa ooooo....baba GOD....na ur hand we dey ooo
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Imoy(m): 2:59pm
may their soul RIP
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by ufuosman: 3:02pm
painful death, rip to them
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Franone50: 5:55pm
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by ngoben(f): 5:56pm
rip.. another hero gone..
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by HRich(m): 5:56pm
Pity
very pity
so sad
when next Buhari call me I will tell me what happened
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Mouthgag: 5:57pm
All?
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by RataNata(m): 5:58pm
God help us all!
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Mopolchi: 5:58pm
Na waa rip
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Mopolchi: 5:58pm
Na waa rip to the dead!
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Smickymino(f): 5:59pm
Oh my goodness. May their souls rest in peace...
Seems the black jeep had no crash
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Talk2Bella(f): 5:59pm
oh lord
sometimes you don't just know what to say or type
so many corps members have lost their lives
government should please make our safety tantamount
provide us special buses with well trained drivers
security
accommodation
and make this service voluntary
just this year alone how many corps members not to talk of last year
honestly I am tired
RIP to the faithful departed and may the almighty in heaven grant there families the strength and courage to bear this painful loss
if anyone should die while serving this country something should please be donated to them by the government maybe free education for the rest of the siblings or money whatever seems right
I have a lot of things to say but what's the point the government won't do nothing
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by okunfemm(m): 5:59pm
RIP TO THE DEAD
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by CYBERCRIME(m): 5:59pm
Rip te dead
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by obiemurphy(m): 6:00pm
tears.....Rip to the dead
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by gbegemaster(m): 6:00pm
Lifestone:True words
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Valfrankie(m): 6:00pm
Jeeez.... Na Volks crumble like this? OMG... My heart goes out to the family of the casualties. This will never be our portion
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Cutehector(m): 6:00pm
Talk2Bella:hope u are not travelling upandan....
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by jideflash(m): 6:00pm
Incomplete news.
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by iyke926(m): 6:01pm
Rest in peace to the souls lost.
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Oluwolex2000(m): 6:01pm
May their soul rest in peace and accepted into heaven.. AMEN
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 6:01pm
|Re: Accident In Delta Kills All Passengers, Including NYSC Member Dead (Pics) by Iamwrath: 6:02pm
RIP Corper and others
It's always unbearable pain to loose someone like that especially for parents
