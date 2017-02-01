This is heart breaking. RIP But so long people drive recklessly without caution needless death like this won't reduce. The FRSC who are to keep the road free of reckless driving are busy collecting bribe in the cities leaving most high ways unmanned. We as a nation must enforce our laws, reckless drivers who causes the death of others should serve jail time to serve as deterrence to other. Civil suits should be filed by the family of the injured/ deceased against the estate of the negligent driver either dead or alive, when people begin to take responsibility for their deeds, then sanity will return to our roads.

oh lord



sometimes you don't just know what to say or type



so many corps members have lost their lives



government should please make our safety tantamount



provide us special buses with well trained drivers



security



accommodation



and make this service voluntary



just this year alone how many corps members not to talk of last year



honestly I am tired



RIP to the faithful departed and may the almighty in heaven grant there families the strength and courage to bear this painful loss



if anyone should die while serving this country something should please be donated to them by the government maybe free education for the rest of the siblings or money whatever seems right



I have a lot of things to say but what's the point the government won't do nothing 4 Likes