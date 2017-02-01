Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] (10270 Views)

It sure looks like the Senegalese music icon has fallen in love with Nigerian movie stars after his two previous experience with actresses Nse Ikpe Etim and Rahama Sadau





See photos from the set below...



Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Enyinna Nwigwe is currently with music star, Akon for a new movie project in the United States. The movie also features, Limitless and Hangover star, Andrew Howard and one of the Death Eaters in Harry Potter series, Nick Moran.

I love international collaborations; in most cases, they yield good fruits.



And when I become President, I am going to make the best use of it for the benefit of the nation! 7 Likes

I think I know this producer. Is he the brother of Banky W in the wedding party? 1 Like

those guys featured in "black November" as well! The movie was madt mehn 2 Likes

All these Ipob people sef, why always them. AFONJAS will be hating soon they arrive here. Just watch 24 Likes

Igbos are indeed doing very well 2 Likes

Afonjas right now 12 Likes

Nice one

I rep FBI for those that understand.

Great



nice

Igbo? 1 Like 1 Share

Interesting

Nigerians are making us proud in every sphere inspite of our image in the international community..from sports, to entertainment, inventions and innovations, sci&tech.... 1 Like

Keneking:

Igbos Every ethnic group in Nigeria are indeed doing very well 1 Like

tribalistseun:

All these Ipob people sef, why always them. AFONJAS will be hating soon they arrive here. Just watch

The picture lol.



Nigeria is one! The picture lol.Nigeria is one! 2 Likes

His my uncle ooo







modified...



the poster above me... can lie for AFRICA I LOVE THISmodified...the poster above me... can lie for AFRICA

Pls pray this prayer Ernestly, Lord give me SENSE... 1 Like

Why always Biafra?? Ndi ofe mmmanu unu dibe oh,nke unu ga-abia! 3 Likes

I have never heard that name before.

Akon always be shooting movies and i haven't seen any. Where is the movie he invited Rahama Sadau to shoot?

Yoshy:

I rep FBI for those that understand. Full Blooded Igbo

Kudos

FreshShavedBalls:

Akon always be shooting movies and i haven't seen any. Where is the movie he invited Rahama Sadau to shoot? they are in his phone







jokes apart...there is one popular one i have here....its titled black november, film too madt they are in his phonejokes apart...there is one popular one i have here....its titled black november, film too madt

smithsydny:

His my uncle ooo

And you are my friend on nairaland. So he is my friend's uncle. I know him. And you are my friend on nairaland. So he is my friend's uncle. I know him.