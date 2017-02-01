₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by TunezBlog: 12:54pm
Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Enyinna Nwigwe is currently with music star, Akon for a new movie project in the United States. The movie also features, Limitless and Hangover star, Andrew Howard and one of the Death Eaters in Harry Potter series, Nick Moran.
It sure looks like the Senegalese music icon has fallen in love with Nigerian movie stars after his two previous experience with actresses Nse Ikpe Etim and Rahama Sadau
See photos from the set below...
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Destined2win: 12:55pm
I love international collaborations; in most cases, they yield good fruits.
And when I become President, I am going to make the best use of it for the benefit of the nation!
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by BossLadyF(f): 1:00pm
I think I know this producer. Is he the brother of Banky W in the wedding party?
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by YESpParticipant: 1:24pm
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by veekid(m): 2:17pm
those guys featured in "black November" as well! The movie was madt mehn
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by tribalistseun: 2:17pm
All these Ipob people sef, why always them. AFONJAS will be hating soon they arrive here. Just watch
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Keneking: 2:17pm
Igbos are indeed doing very well
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Grafixnuel(m): 2:18pm
Afonjas right now
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Zaki500(m): 2:18pm
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by brunofarad(m): 2:18pm
Nice one
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Afritechs: 2:18pm
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Yoshy: 2:19pm
I rep FBI for those that understand.
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Dinocarex(m): 2:19pm
Great
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by menwongo(m): 2:21pm
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Chuzzyblog2: 2:21pm
nice
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Pecca(m): 2:22pm
Igbo?
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by ajuwarhodes(f): 2:22pm
Interesting
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Damilare6293: 2:23pm
Nigerians are making us proud in every sphere inspite of our image in the international community..from sports, to entertainment, inventions and innovations, sci&tech....
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by AngelicBeing: 2:23pm
Keneking:
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by menwongo(m): 2:24pm
tribalistseun:
The picture lol.
Nigeria is one!
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by smithsydny(m): 2:27pm
His my uncle ooo
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by fufuNegusi(m): 2:27pm
I LOVE THIS
modified...
the poster above me... can lie for AFRICA
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Damilare6293: 2:28pm
Pls pray this prayer Ernestly, Lord give me SENSE...
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Nofuckgiven: 2:31pm
Why always Biafra?? Ndi ofe mmmanu unu dibe oh,nke unu ga-abia!
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Vickiweezy(m): 2:50pm
I have never heard that name before.
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by FreshShavedBalls(m): 2:51pm
Akon always be shooting movies and i haven't seen any. Where is the movie he invited Rahama Sadau to shoot?
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by Hemanwel(m): 3:00pm
Yoshy:Full Blooded Igbo
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by generaluthman: 3:12pm
Kudos
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by henrixx(m): 3:25pm
FreshShavedBalls:they are in his phone
jokes apart...there is one popular one i have here....its titled black november, film too madt
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by slap1(m): 3:25pm
smithsydny:
And you are my friend on nairaland. So he is my friend's uncle. I know him.
|Re: Akon And Enyinna Nwigwe Shooting New Movies [PICS] by smithsydny(m): 3:26pm
slap1:
