Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos (8951 Views)

Charly Boy And Daughter Dominique In Fierce New Photos / Anna Banner Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday (Photo) / Charly Boy's Daughter, Dominique Oputa In Fierce Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







The ex beauty queen and mother of one showed off major cleavage in these fierce new photos from a photoshoot.



See more after the cut...















https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/27/anna-banner-serves-major-cleavage-in-fierce-new-pictures/ The ex beauty queen and mother of one showed off major cleavage in these fierce new photos from a photoshoot.See more after the cut...

Una go corrupt person finish for this Nairaland. 9 Likes

second hand product, but still kind of fresh..........





Afonja Interpretation: Ajeku Flavour



Ti a ba mu eleyi ni ilu ibadan. A ma do Obo Re faya.



O ma pariwo bi aja to bugije. A ma ti oko buruku bo nidi. Obo Re si ma ja tue tue bi aso akisa.



Oryan Re nkor? A ma fe te pa. A ma fun bi Oryan ewure to fe da miliki



Flavour's left over.....Afonja Interpretation: Ajeku FlavourTi a ba mu eleyi ni ilu ibadan. A ma do Obo Re faya.O ma pariwo bi aja to bugije. A ma ti oko buruku bo nidi. Obo Re si ma ja tue tue bi aso akisa.Oryan Re nkor? A ma fe te pa. A ma fun bi Oryan ewure to fe da miliki 6 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful

Awwwww vaseline crew, una dun get contract 1 Like

Nah Amadioha go judge that guy called Flavour, he just 2 of Nigerias hottest women turn them to "second hand" material, still put them for "hibernate", he just be like person way dey use Bentley run taxi 3 Likes

Young beauty without brains, messed up by a hemp smoking irresponsible dread-wearing body-builder.



TRAGIC! 2 Likes

So how is this news please?

Not educative nor informative. Entertaining? Zero 2 Likes 3 Shares

Rubbish ABI na lubbish aka zombism 1 Like

wash off the make-up lets see 2 Likes

Flavoured meat.

Yes she is very beautiful and a young mother.



To all those typing second hand blah blah blah,up there, y'all fools.

Some of you have aborted or have a girl abort for you,some of you,your sisters are baby mamas or you are even baby mamas. Some of you,your mother have different kids for different fathers,but since its a faceless forum now,every is a saint,calling other people all sorts of name.



Bloody Hypocrites 14 Likes 2 Shares

Davash222:







Una go corrupt person finish for this Nairaland.

I just taya sef I just taya sef





2 Likes

Flavor don count score for your body...shift abeg 2 Likes

JOBLESSNESS IS A SERIOUS PROBLEM FOR THIS PROFESSIONAL BABY MAMA



SHE IS JUST BRAINLESS AND CLUELESS, NO OTHER AMBITION BUT TO TAKE PICTURES AND FLAUNT





DISGRACE TO ALL HARD WORKING WOMEN 3 Likes

holamiday:

Young beauty without brains, messed up by a hemp smoking irresponsible body-builder?



TRAGIC!





Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa



yepaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayepaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 1 Like

Her 'assets' are still in good shape

fine girl

Beautiful

OK.

Nairaland giving us erection upandan. Chai 1 Like

Tokunbo!



Belgium used!



Secondhand!

what i saw is a Lady that exposed a palm karnel as a breast in a bid to attract whom she normally attract, @flavour.shikena 1 Like

But.. Must they always show breast.. Even when d ara don fall finish

...Seriously, I don't know why... But I prefer this lady way more in her natural state. I have a huge crush on her, but when she puts on these heavy make up I go just tire.



I no say e no concern me, so make I just jejely waka commot here.

mamatayour:

Beautiful

Why are women termed second hand cuz they have a child with someone that they loved whereas the so called man is still hot cake . If she had aborted it, would you all know. I pity women sha.

In my next life ill still like to come as a man.

Berbierklaus:

Yes she is very beautiful and a young mother.



To all those typing second hand blah blah blah,up there, y'all fools.

Some of you have aborted or have a girl abort for you,some of you,your sisters are baby mamas or you are even baby mamas. Some of you,your mother have different kids for different fathers,but since its a faceless forum now,every is a saint,calling other people all sorts of name.



Bloody Hypocrites its obvious u are typing from Experience... 4 Likes

corperscorner:

Flavour's left over.....



Afonja Interpretation: Ajeku Flavour



Ti a ba mu eleyi ni ilu ibadan. A ma do Obo Re faya.



O ma pariwo bi aja to bugije. A ma ti oko buruku bo nidi. Obo Re si ma ja tue tue bi aso akisa.



Oryan Re nkor? A ma fe te pa. A ma fun bi Oryan ewure to fe da miliki



lollzzzz ahaaaaa bro abeg....take chill pills.....edakun e shannu ikunle abiyamo....ema do faya.... lollzzzz ahaaaaa bro abeg....take chill pills.....edakun e shannu ikunle abiyamo....ema do faya....