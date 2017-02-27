₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,621 members, 3,389,753 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 07:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos (8951 Views)
Charly Boy And Daughter Dominique In Fierce New Photos / Anna Banner Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday (Photo) / Charly Boy's Daughter, Dominique Oputa In Fierce Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by WhiteHouseNaija: 3:48pm
The ex beauty queen and mother of one showed off major cleavage in these fierce new photos from a photoshoot.
See more after the cut...
https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/27/anna-banner-serves-major-cleavage-in-fierce-new-pictures/
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Davash222(m): 3:50pm
Una go corrupt person finish for this Nairaland.
9 Likes
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by cassidy1996(m): 4:38pm
second hand product, but still kind of fresh..........
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by corperscorner: 6:05pm
Flavour's left over.....
Afonja Interpretation: Ajeku Flavour
Ti a ba mu eleyi ni ilu ibadan. A ma do Obo Re faya.
O ma pariwo bi aja to bugije. A ma ti oko buruku bo nidi. Obo Re si ma ja tue tue bi aso akisa.
Oryan Re nkor? A ma fe te pa. A ma fun bi Oryan ewure to fe da miliki
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by mamatayour(f): 6:06pm
Beautiful
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Costello559(m): 6:06pm
Awwwww vaseline crew, una dun get contract
1 Like
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 6:07pm
Nah Amadioha go judge that guy called Flavour, he just 2 of Nigerias hottest women turn them to "second hand" material, still put them for "hibernate", he just be like person way dey use Bentley run taxi
3 Likes
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by holamiday(m): 6:07pm
Young beauty without brains, messed up by a hemp smoking irresponsible dread-wearing body-builder.
TRAGIC!
2 Likes
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by fasho01(m): 6:07pm
So how is this news please?
Not educative nor informative. Entertaining? Zero
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:07pm
Rubbish ABI na lubbish aka zombism
1 Like
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by awesomet1(m): 6:07pm
wash off the make-up lets see
2 Likes
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Jalubarika(m): 6:08pm
Flavoured meat.
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Berbierklaus(f): 6:08pm
Yes she is very beautiful and a young mother.
To all those typing second hand blah blah blah,up there, y'all fools.
Some of you have aborted or have a girl abort for you,some of you,your sisters are baby mamas or you are even baby mamas. Some of you,your mother have different kids for different fathers,but since its a faceless forum now,every is a saint,calling other people all sorts of name.
Bloody Hypocrites
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by adeadeyera(m): 6:10pm
Davash222:
I just taya sef
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by unclezuma: 6:10pm
2 Likes
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by KINGwax007(m): 6:10pm
Flavor don count score for your body...shift abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by yabatown: 6:12pm
JOBLESSNESS IS A SERIOUS PROBLEM FOR THIS PROFESSIONAL BABY MAMA
SHE IS JUST BRAINLESS AND CLUELESS, NO OTHER AMBITION BUT TO TAKE PICTURES AND FLAUNT
DISGRACE TO ALL HARD WORKING WOMEN
3 Likes
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Crowny11(f): 6:12pm
holamiday:
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
yepaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
1 Like
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Kobicove(m): 6:12pm
Her 'assets' are still in good shape
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by ugofr(f): 6:13pm
fine girl
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Tynasparks(f): 6:13pm
Beautiful
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by OCTAVO: 6:13pm
OK.
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Olajay3700(m): 6:13pm
Nairaland giving us erection upandan. Chai
1 Like
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by 0b10010011: 6:14pm
Tokunbo!
Belgium used!
Secondhand!
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by messenger4891: 6:14pm
what i saw is a Lady that exposed a palm karnel as a breast in a bid to attract whom she normally attract, @flavour.shikena
1 Like
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Pasidon(m): 6:15pm
But.. Must they always show breast.. Even when d ara don fall finish
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Arsenalholic(m): 6:17pm
...Seriously, I don't know why... But I prefer this lady way more in her natural state. I have a huge crush on her, but when she puts on these heavy make up I go just tire.
I no say e no concern me, so make I just jejely waka commot here.
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by konora: 6:19pm
mamatayour:
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by shutupareyouGOD: 6:21pm
Why are women termed second hand cuz they have a child with someone that they loved whereas the so called man is still hot cake . If she had aborted it, would you all know. I pity women sha.
In my next life ill still like to come as a man.
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by TheBlessedMAN(m): 6:21pm
Berbierklaus:its obvious u are typing from Experience...
4 Likes
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by PhilAmadeus: 6:21pm
corperscorner:lollzzzz ahaaaaa bro abeg....take chill pills.....edakun e shannu ikunle abiyamo....ema do faya....
|Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Virus777: 6:23pm
Her breast don fall yakata. Her pikin don suck am finish.
Whitney Houston Divorces Bobby Brown / A Poor Man Shouldn’t Even Think Of Admiring My Picture -lizzy Gold / Daddy Showkey Attacked By Assassins
Viewing this topic: BodManBm(m), flickyness, africanusvu, salt1, nastydamus(m), inspired4real, adegoody(m), evy1(m), Rapunzel001, tmanuelle, Meta4element(m), eyinjuege, Omoyeni3601, RangeCars(m), MickyMozay(m), obosirow, Lucialovely(f), initiate, queenitee(f), chosby(m), leofab(f), Poshbrown(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14