Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos

Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos

Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by WhiteHouseNaija: 3:48pm



The ex beauty queen and mother of one showed off major cleavage in these fierce new photos from a photoshoot.

See more after the cut...







Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Davash222(m): 3:50pm
Una go corrupt person finish for this Nairaland. shocked

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by cassidy1996(m): 4:38pm
second hand product, but still kind of fresh..........
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by corperscorner: 6:05pm
Flavour's left over.....

Afonja Interpretation: Ajeku Flavour

Ti a ba mu eleyi ni ilu ibadan. A ma do Obo Re faya.

O ma pariwo bi aja to bugije. A ma ti oko buruku bo nidi. Obo Re si ma ja tue tue bi aso akisa.

Oryan Re nkor? A ma fe te pa. A ma fun bi Oryan ewure to fe da miliki

grin

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by mamatayour(f): 6:06pm
Beautiful
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Costello559(m): 6:06pm
Awwwww vaseline crew, una dun get contract

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 6:07pm
Nah Amadioha go judge that guy called Flavour, he just 2 of Nigerias hottest women turn them to "second hand" material, still put them for "hibernate", he just be like person way dey use Bentley run taxi angry angry

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by holamiday(m): 6:07pm
Young beauty without brains, messed up by a hemp smoking irresponsible dread-wearing body-builder.

TRAGIC!

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by fasho01(m): 6:07pm
So how is this news please?
Not educative nor informative. Entertaining? Zero

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:07pm
Rubbish ABI na lubbish aka zombism

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by awesomet1(m): 6:07pm
wash off the make-up lets see

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Jalubarika(m): 6:08pm
Flavoured meat.
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Berbierklaus(f): 6:08pm
Yes she is very beautiful and a young mother.

To all those typing second hand blah blah blah,up there, y'all fools.
Some of you have aborted or have a girl abort for you,some of you,your sisters are baby mamas or you are even baby mamas. Some of you,your mother have different kids for different fathers,but since its a faceless forum now,every is a saint,calling other people all sorts of name.

Bloody Hypocrites

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by adeadeyera(m): 6:10pm
Davash222:



Una go corrupt person finish for this Nairaland. shocked

I just taya sef
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by unclezuma: 6:10pm
grin grin grin grin

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by KINGwax007(m): 6:10pm
Flavor don count score for your body...shift abeg

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by yabatown: 6:12pm
JOBLESSNESS IS A SERIOUS PROBLEM FOR THIS PROFESSIONAL BABY MAMA

SHE IS JUST BRAINLESS AND CLUELESS, NO OTHER AMBITION BUT TO TAKE PICTURES AND FLAUNT


DISGRACE TO ALL HARD WORKING WOMEN

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Crowny11(f): 6:12pm
holamiday:
Young beauty without brains, messed up by a hemp smoking irresponsible body-builder?

TRAGIC!



Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

yepaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Kobicove(m): 6:12pm
Her 'assets' are still in good shape grin
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by ugofr(f): 6:13pm
fine girl
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Tynasparks(f): 6:13pm
Beautiful
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by OCTAVO: 6:13pm
OK.
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Olajay3700(m): 6:13pm
Nairaland giving us erection upandan. Chai

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by 0b10010011: 6:14pm
Tokunbo!

Belgium used!

Secondhand!
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by messenger4891: 6:14pm
what i saw is a Lady that exposed a palm karnel as a breast in a bid to attract whom she normally attract, @flavour.shikena

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Pasidon(m): 6:15pm
But.. Must they always show breast.. Even when d ara don fall finish
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Arsenalholic(m): 6:17pm
...Seriously, I don't know why... But I prefer this lady way more in her natural state. I have a huge crush on her, but when she puts on these heavy make up I go just tire.

I no say e no concern me, so make I just jejely waka commot here.
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by konora: 6:19pm
mamatayour:
Beautiful
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by shutupareyouGOD: 6:21pm
Why are women termed second hand cuz they have a child with someone that they loved whereas the so called man is still hot cake . If she had aborted it, would you all know. I pity women sha.
In my next life ill still like to come as a man.
Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by TheBlessedMAN(m): 6:21pm
Berbierklaus:
Yes she is very beautiful and a young mother.

To all those typing second hand blah blah blah,up there, y'all fools.
Some of you have aborted or have a girl abort for you,some of you,your sisters are baby mamas or you are even baby mamas. Some of you,your mother have different kids for different fathers,but since its a faceless forum now,every is a saint,calling other people all sorts of name.

Bloody Hypocrites
its obvious u are typing from Experience...

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by PhilAmadeus: 6:21pm
corperscorner:
Flavour's left over.....

Afonja Interpretation: Ajeku Flavour

Ti a ba mu eleyi ni ilu ibadan. A ma do Obo Re faya.

O ma pariwo bi aja to bugije. A ma ti oko buruku bo nidi. Obo Re si ma ja tue tue bi aso akisa.

Oryan Re nkor? A ma fe te pa. A ma fun bi Oryan ewure to fe da miliki

grin
lollzzzz ahaaaaa bro abeg....take chill pills.....edakun e shannu ikunle abiyamo....ema do faya....

Re: Anna Banner In Fierce New Photos by Virus777: 6:23pm
Her breast don fall yakata. Her pikin don suck am finish.

