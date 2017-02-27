₦airaland Forum

The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by BIDOO(m): 8:45pm
As a Christian, I am taking the prayer for President Buhari's health to the Sultan's palace in Sokoto because his death will cause troubles to Nigeria's democracy. When the president returns, his government will continue to fluctuate, this is almost certain. Buhari has a good vision for this country, but his health condition is his bane.

He will be back in approximately three months.

At the moment, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is doing really well and can do better but will have a lot of challenges because there will be a lot of political games that will be played with the position. The right people to do it will be held to ransom.

Right now, the Lord has given me some names of people that will take Nigeria forward, but I am not revealing them just yet. Those jostling now are not even part of them. Let us pray that we do not disintegrate as a nation.


Primate Ayodele believes that President Buhari will be back in the next three months.
The Lord told me that there is a need to act on the presidency because, like I told you some months ago, there is a curse on the seat of the president since the time of Tafawa Balewa, and if this is not reversed, there is no one who will not have one misfortune or another. The people in power should take note.

Fridays and Sundays should be dedicated to prayers for the Villa and this is the role of all religious leaders in the country.

2019 will break northern Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress. Makarfi will not get justice at the Supreme Court while Atiku will return to the PDP and most of the people there who want to contest will not get a ticket. The former vice president may not achieve his mission there because Sheriff has a mission.

I see a new party, a kind of strong alliance is coming; it is neither PDP nor APC.

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by NaWetinDey(m): 8:49pm
Odi egwu

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by Ten12(m): 8:51pm
Dis is more of a political calculation dan prophesy....saying my mind anyway i can't question de prophet

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by saintikechi(m): 8:51pm
Nigeria's next President is gonna come from Biafra

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by cheruv: 8:52pm
cheesy
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by Emycord: 8:56pm
saintikechi:
Nigeria's next President is gonna come from Biafra
bro we are not interested anymore

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by saintikechi(m): 8:59pm
Emycord:
bro we are not interested anymore

me too

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:02pm
if its not ATIKU, baba go and sleep sad

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by cappyLEE200(m): 9:08pm
To back it up, i had this vision too"2019,a man will definitely become the president of this country, a man...not woman o#Boundary limit"

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by iPrevail(m): 9:17pm
This one won't shut up now and concentrate on his church business centre. When tomorrow comes and his guess work fails he'll deny ever saying this.

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by sleeknick(m): 9:43pm
That igbo na quality one. grin

Well, he is a primate. What does he know grin

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by phyllosilicate(m): 9:45pm
How easy is it to be a prophet,

If you predict sorry prophesy and it happened, you would take the glory.


If you predict sorry prophesy and it didn't come to pass you would also take the glory. After all your prayer made the prophesy not to come to pass.
Head or tail you win.

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by shamecurls(m): 9:45pm








#Lobatan







Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by HAH: 9:45pm
Attention seeker kawai

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by plainol(m): 9:45pm
Maybe London
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by Bitojoe(m): 9:45pm
Only the best should emerge
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by Enemyofpeace: 9:46pm
saintikechi:
Nigeria's next President is gonna come from Biafra

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by Flexherbal(m): 9:46pm
Dpme of these things are confusing.
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by mazizitonene(m): 9:46pm
him no show u how we go take comot for recession......get steady power.....or make 1 dollar = 1 naira

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by Ezedon(m): 9:46pm
I hope they never pay you
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by Sisqoman(m): 9:47pm
Vision Or What
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by rattlesnake(m): 9:47pm
everyday God shows u things
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by abbaapple(m): 9:47pm
Y always pastor's huh? I Don tire for Dis fake pastors matter.
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by EYIBLESSN(m): 9:47pm
Ten12:
Dis is more of a political calculation dan prophesy....saying my mind anyway i can't question de prophet


You are not making sense either. Must you say something ?


At least it is not necessary you talk. Reason before you say anything. Don't be personal about this. but make amend.
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by ChappyChase(m): 9:47pm
This Bros is now talking too much! undecided undecided

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by talk2rotman(m): 9:47pm
we don hear
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by themonk(m): 9:48pm
Who doesnt know a new party would emerge. People are already tired of APC and PDP.

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by Ever8054: 9:48pm
Emycord:
bro we are not interested anymore
who go dash Una sef?...d man dey talk him own...

Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by yedidiah(m): 9:48pm
I am sure my name is top on that list of Next leaders.
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by ceevictor(m): 9:48pm
This is not prophecy but likely a political calculation. As for Makarfi victory is sure at d Apex court
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by gbegemaster(m): 9:49pm
This is a joke
Re: The Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria Next President Will Come From - Primate Ayo by enyemy(m): 9:49pm
All these people ehn! They no go keep quite.

