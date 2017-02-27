As a Christian, I am taking the prayer for President Buhari's health to the Sultan's palace in Sokoto because his death will cause troubles to Nigeria's democracy. When the president returns, his government will continue to fluctuate, this is almost certain. Buhari has a good vision for this country, but his health condition is his bane.



He will be back in approximately three months.



At the moment, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is doing really well and can do better but will have a lot of challenges because there will be a lot of political games that will be played with the position. The right people to do it will be held to ransom.



Right now, the Lord has given me some names of people that will take Nigeria forward, but I am not revealing them just yet. Those jostling now are not even part of them. Let us pray that we do not disintegrate as a nation.





The Lord told me that there is a need to act on the presidency because, like I told you some months ago, there is a curse on the seat of the president since the time of Tafawa Balewa, and if this is not reversed, there is no one who will not have one misfortune or another. The people in power should take note.



Fridays and Sundays should be dedicated to prayers for the Villa and this is the role of all religious leaders in the country.



2019 will break northern Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress. Makarfi will not get justice at the Supreme Court while Atiku will return to the PDP and most of the people there who want to contest will not get a ticket. The former vice president may not achieve his mission there because Sheriff has a mission.



I see a new party, a kind of strong alliance is coming; it is neither PDP nor APC.

