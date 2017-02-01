₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by metroblogger: 10:04pm On Feb 27
6 years into their marriage, the Okojies' are still waxing strong despite the marital crisis that has hit most stable celebrity marriages before now. Prince Okojie, who spoke to news telegraph correspondent disclosed that before their marriage,he had known Mercy Johnson for
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by madridguy(m): 10:07pm On Feb 27
Cc: Tonto Dike.
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by airmirthd1(f): 10:09pm On Feb 27
Thumpz up
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by VickyRotex(f): 10:22pm On Feb 27
Awwwwwwwnnnn!
I love the fact that he kept acknowledging God in their marriage. He is not pridding. #In Jennifa's voice.
Psalm 127 vs 1.
"Unless the LORD builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the guards stand watch in vain."
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by engrMikemd(m): 10:31pm On Feb 27
the poster above is not far from the truth
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by ToriBlue(f): 10:57pm On Feb 27
That's good.
I hope Mercy is also not secretly treating STD cos that's the reigning thing for these celebrities.
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by IMASTEX: 10:57pm On Feb 27
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by NNVanguard(m): 10:57pm On Feb 27
Two wise people hardly make a good marriage but when one is a fool, that marriage becomes a made in heaven.
It's unfortunate our celebrities don't no the dividing line between marriage and scripts lines.
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by jahsson(m): 10:58pm On Feb 27
Okay
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by Abudu2000(m): 10:59pm On Feb 27
Nice couple, but edo guy s handsome sha
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by Xaddy(m): 10:59pm On Feb 27
Naso... Dem don start to make mouth.. Start to invite trouble where nothing dey... No couple cannot separate... Just leave story for WAP
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:59pm On Feb 27
Aw.where are tonto dıcke,tıwa,toke,muma gee and other socıal medıa actıvısts...dıs ıs maturıty.GOD bless ur home sır
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by TINALETC3(f): 10:59pm On Feb 27
Wooooooooow
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by IpobExposed: 10:59pm On Feb 27
Nairalanders what is this thing MTN is producing for married people gud night
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by Bitojoe(m): 10:59pm On Feb 27
Its ok
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by gaburiel(m): 10:59pm On Feb 27
Tonto Dikeh: Tutorials don land.
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by Sijo01(f): 11:00pm On Feb 27
Some Edo men are born/trained to be good husbands
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by sassieconte: 11:01pm On Feb 27
God over everything...Though Mercy is 200 yards of wife material. And she does not seem like one who would need a lesson before knowing how to be a wife. Plus she has all it takes, I repeat "all it takes" to keep her man.
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by Tazmode(m): 11:01pm On Feb 27
That is good to hear, keep it together and stronger....but....
This man don lean oo, and she don expand
Omo, she gada ooo , is she related to Gaddafi?
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by afbstrategies: 11:01pm On Feb 27
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:02pm On Feb 27
So becos tonto get issues na,una don get mouth to yarn.make una be careful o...no dey make mouth
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by dinocy(m): 11:02pm On Feb 27
hmmmmm, okay, God over everything
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by emeka2847: 11:03pm On Feb 27
Madam Tonto Dikeh van you hear?
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by berrystunn(m): 11:03pm On Feb 27
Story
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by pendragon35(m): 11:03pm On Feb 27
Nice couples with matured minds,unlike that ass licker called tonto dike,messing up her personality.
A disgrace to womanhood.
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by Antoeni(m): 11:03pm On Feb 27
That is nice and mature may God continue to to bless and sustain d peace and understanding dat exist in family
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by brownies1: 11:03pm On Feb 27
Ok
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by superior494(m): 11:04pm On Feb 27
Nice one...
I always love these couples.
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by pussyAvenger: 11:04pm On Feb 27
VickyRotex:religious monkey
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by itsik(m): 11:04pm On Feb 27
Well its nice sha.
.
|Re: Prince Okojie: "How Mercy Johnson And I Settle Our Marriage Disputes" by Ujoan: 11:04pm On Feb 27
When will these yeye celebrities learn to keep their personal affairs personal?
When they start fighting now we'll start hearing of how they lied to protect the other. SMH!
Too much going on in this country, nobody really cares how many rooms you and your wife sleep in.
