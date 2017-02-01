₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,976 members, 3,390,956 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 11:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React (6633 Views)
Anita Joseph Flaunts Butt In US: "Trump Is Coming For You" - Fans React / Anita Joseph Flaunts Her Back Side In A See Through Derriere Outfit(pix / Caroline Danjuma Flaunts Curves In Tight-fitting Leather Dress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by ezychris(m): 7:48am
The endowed actress shared the photo on instagram where she displayed her assets in a body hugging gown and shoes to match, and her followers couldn't help but to lavish her with praises of her endowment.
See screenshots of comments on the photo below
http://www.ezydanielsblog.com/2017/02/actress-anita-joseph-flaunts-her-curves.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Prestywillz1(f): 7:55am
Her problem dey for her back o.... Make dem guys gada, mk them solve am.... Rikado Bank Account
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by olayinka807: 9:13am
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Jeffrey12(m): 10:57am
So...,wetin concern me.
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:57am
i love big azzes
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by SINZ(m): 10:57am
Nigerians keep reacting to shii
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Ada9103(f): 10:58am
Onnnnkkkkaaayyy
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by erico2k2(m): 10:58am
She obviously o's wearing something to enhance that curve
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Stegomiah(f): 10:58am
Ashawo
5 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Chuzzyblog2: 10:58am
soft
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by buchilino(m): 10:58am
NOW I NO Y DEY WANTED HER IN D PORN INDUSTRY
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Ifeconwaba(m): 10:59am
OK good for her
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Ijaya123: 10:59am
Of what value and consequence is this thread?
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Nateben(m): 10:59am
Please, let's stop making stupid people famous.....
Just my opinion...
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Akan(m): 10:59am
I rebuke that yansh on behalf of all toilet seats
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by yemzzy22: 10:59am
she dey wear fake botty call for her ass
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by ekwelive: 11:00am
Could dat be yansh?
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by valencia25(m): 11:00am
Been a while i comment on threads.
I am not still going to drop any comment whether this backside likes it or not.
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by AmaechiLinus(m): 11:01am
I reacted too lol
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by brownies1: 11:01am
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by oyindare(m): 11:01am
Who hip epp nowi never eat as at 11am this morning u come dey show me this omo u better go toilet go use that ur ass poo.,,
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by castrokins(m): 11:01am
You Always Find Them Near Luxury Cars
Olo...
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by phenase(m): 11:02am
chei !
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Ezedon(m): 11:02am
if I have this as my secretary I may forget my wife
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by DONSMITH123(m): 11:03am
“You will not certainly die,” the serpent said to the woman. “For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”
– Genesis 3:4-5 (NIV)
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by gemini35(m): 11:04am
Rear entry ,not bad at all,
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by Bumbae1(f): 11:04am
Nice dress like the colour
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by euchariadavid(f): 11:05am
Ezedon:Lol..
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by euchariadavid(f): 11:06am
Pretty..
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by aladon10: 11:07am
Ezedon:ya are DA kinda person who doesn't deserve a wife
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:07am
|Re: Anita Joseph Rocks A Tight Fitting Dress. Fans React by oel12(f): 11:08am
fans dey reac waka
The Best Photo Of Mercy Johnson (I Have Ever Seen) / SERIOUSLY? Was M.I Flirting with Her? / This Wonderful Brother Was Caught Sleeping In Church (photos) LOL
Viewing this topic: sdav, voiceoftruthNG, Ayooluwawamiri, dusmoh, switchlain, uzo200(m), Praktikals(m), Meetmeat(m), Kog45(m), wenimo, Babanick, aljazira, tmodeltoluene(m), jtjohn(m), stont101(m), adeadeyera(m), Bayonle10, Gadex, Major0303(m), VerAzriel, alagbasuyi(m), lawngmahan(m), adesiku(m), shakurkings(m), mhiztaexpensive(m), InHim4Him(m), Racing(m), maddest, dragonking3, mesoprogress(m), Maxdiamond, mile12crises, agobentim, Machimachi187(m), ChemicalReaction(f), Emmyginger(m), four4, Emycord, TruthFM(m), KINGDOS, tboneybone(m), muchyblink(m), phrancky(m), Amajerry83(m), rozario, Davijunson, chinma414(f), abmarine, swagkingcole(m), louismariae(m), mayorrex(m), Bolanlevivian, KingMicky3286, mekusboy4all(m), donbenie(m), Sheguama, usedcardealerph(m), Eatfucksleep(m), kunmibadmus(m), RABIUSHILE04, melow, Maxcole, conductor1, babadee1(m), Evergreen4(m), omoodeogere(m), Pebcrown(m), Papasmal(m), effrebor(m), Chinedujustin(m), Mayor75(m), eni4real(m), zazzi, kellidoo, blinxbest(m), olalekanba, florixi, Dandeson1(m), purpledrop(f) and 190 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3