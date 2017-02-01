₦airaland Forum

Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by alfa2016: 12:41pm
Actor Ken Eric's has realeased new photos to celebrate his birthday today.
See them below:

More photos on the blog.

http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/actor-ken-erics-ugo-celebrates-birthday-with-new-photos/

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Annie939(f): 12:59pm
HBD to the most handsome man in Nigeria movie industry

3 Likes

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by unclezuma: 1:54pm
grin grin grin grin

Star + Actor at the same time...

3 Likes

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Trendset(m): 1:54pm
angry
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Onechancearmy(m): 1:55pm
All these "star" actors that nobody has ever heard of.
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Monalisa185(f): 1:55pm
Fr. Ken...cheesy happy birthday man!
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by ardeywhunmmy: 1:55pm
Hbd to him nd my nephew
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by kingfriday(m): 1:55pm
Happy Birthday to you Boss! Congratulations!!! Enjoy the moment.
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Wondermumsy: 1:57pm
Hbd to u ken
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Chuvin22(m): 1:57pm
I wish him happy birthday...

Meanwhile...

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by datimogal(f): 1:58pm
[color=#990000][/color]Happy birthday my celebrity crush kissHappy birthday my celebrity crush
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Zonacom(m): 1:58pm
A Giant. Unizik Alumnus. Happy birthday
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by swtcharissa(f): 1:58pm
I have never had any celebrity crush...but this guy stands out...I just luv him too much...if a woman is permitted two husbands...sure he would have been my best bet after my hubby...happy birthday ken....keep been ur cool self..

1 Like

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Ursino(f): 1:59pm
I love this dude! He is so mature.

Happy birthday, Ken.
You shall grow in strength.

The whole world shall hear your name .

Amen

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Kingxway: 2:00pm
Happy birthday man
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by strangest(m): 2:00pm
Hbd Ekene nwenwe... Lux fiat..
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Kingxway: 2:01pm
Ursino:
I love this dude! He is so mature.

Happy birthday, Ken.
You shall grow in strength.

The whole world shall hear your name .

Amen
I share same character as the guy. Where is my own share of your love?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by HazzanTazzan(m): 2:04pm
Congrats
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by colli247(m): 2:07pm
Onechancearmy:
All these "star" actors that nobody has ever heard of.
YOUR A BUSH MAN DO U WATCH NAIJA FILM AT ALL
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Arewa12: 2:07pm
Onechancearmy:
All these "star" actors that nobody has ever heard of.

Bros abeg were u come from
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by asha01: 2:09pm
alfa2016:
Actor Ken Eric's has realeased new photos to celebrate his birthday today.
See them below:

More photos on the blog.

http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/actor-ken-erics-ugo-celebrates-birthday-with-new-photos/


HBD
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Ursino(f): 2:11pm
Kingxway:
I share same character as the guy. Where is my own share of your love?

You are not as handsome as he is.

I only do fine boys. I dread nightmares!

1 Like

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by lilyheaven: 2:11pm
Happy birthday!
But were is my cake?
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Thevenine(m): 2:13pm
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by enemmo(f): 2:13pm
Happy birthday to one of the most underrated actors In Nigeria.

Many more blessed years to him.

His gift shall make him stand before Kings.
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by dview001(m): 2:16pm
swtcharissa:
I have never had any celebrity crush...but this guy stands out...I just luv him too much...if a woman is permitted two husbands...sure he would have been my best bet after my hubby...happy birthday ken....keep been ur cool self..
OLOSHO SPOTTED

1 Like

Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Kingxway: 2:18pm
Ursino:


You are not as handsome as he is.

I only do fine boys. I dread nightmares!



I'm handsome too. Also share same height, just that I'm dark in complexion, as in typical African dark skin. Lol... thought they say black is beautiful
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Desdola(m): 2:19pm
May your days be long. Happy birthday!
Re: Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Onechancearmy(m): 2:19pm
colli247:
YOUR A BUSH MAN DO U WATCH NAIJA FILM AT ALL

I have very high standards so naturally I don't bother myself with Nollywood.

