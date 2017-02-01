Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos (2523 Views)

Ugo Franklin Matthew Is Dead (Wazobia TV Producer Cum Comedian) / Bibi Bright Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Pantless And Braless Photos / Oge Okoye & Ken Erics In Their University Days In Awka (Throwback Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



See them below:



More photos on the blog.



http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/actor-ken-erics-ugo-celebrates-birthday-with-new-photos/ Actor Ken Eric's has realeased new photos to celebrate his birthday today.See them below:More photos on the blog.

HBD to the most handsome man in Nigeria movie industry 3 Likes





Star + Actor at the same time...



Star + Actor at the same time... 3 Likes

All these "star" actors that nobody has ever heard of.

Fr. Ken... happy birthday man!

Hbd to him nd my nephew

Happy Birthday to you Boss! Congratulations!!! Enjoy the moment.

Hbd to u ken

I wish him happy birthday...



Meanwhile...

Happy birthday my celebrity crush [color=#990000][/color]Happy birthday my celebrity crushHappy birthday my celebrity crush

A Giant. Unizik Alumnus. Happy birthday

I have never had any celebrity crush...but this guy stands out...I just luv him too much...if a woman is permitted two husbands...sure he would have been my best bet after my hubby...happy birthday ken....keep been ur cool self.. 1 Like

I love this dude! He is so mature.



Happy birthday, Ken.

You shall grow in strength.



The whole world shall hear your name .



Amen 2 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday man

Hbd Ekene nwenwe... Lux fiat..

Ursino:

I love this dude! He is so mature.



Happy birthday, Ken.

You shall grow in strength.



The whole world shall hear your name .



Amen I share same character as the guy. Where is my own share of your love? I share same character as the guy. Where is my own share of your love? 1 Like 1 Share

Congrats

Onechancearmy:

All these "star" actors that nobody has ever heard of. YOUR A BUSH MAN DO U WATCH NAIJA FILM AT ALL YOUR A BUSH MAN DO U WATCH NAIJA FILM AT ALL

Onechancearmy:

All these "star" actors that nobody has ever heard of.

Bros abeg were u come from Bros abeg were u come from

alfa2016:

Actor Ken Eric's has realeased new photos to celebrate his birthday today.

See them below:



More photos on the blog.



http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/actor-ken-erics-ugo-celebrates-birthday-with-new-photos/





HBD HBD

Kingxway:

I share same character as the guy. Where is my own share of your love?

You are not as handsome as he is.



I only do fine boys. I dread nightmares! You are not as handsome as he is.I only do fine boys. I dread nightmares! 1 Like

Happy birthday!

But were is my cake?

Check out http://epubhunter.wordpress.com for free ebook downloads. You won't be disappointed.

Happy birthday to one of the most underrated actors In Nigeria.



Many more blessed years to him.



His gift shall make him stand before Kings.

swtcharissa:

I have never had any celebrity crush...but this guy stands out...I just luv him too much...if a woman is permitted two husbands...sure he would have been my best bet after my hubby...happy birthday ken....keep been ur cool self.. OLOSHO SPOTTED OLOSHO SPOTTED 1 Like

Ursino:





You are not as handsome as he is.



I only do fine boys. I dread nightmares!







I'm handsome too. Also share same height, just that I'm dark in complexion, as in typical African dark skin. Lol... thought they say black is beautiful I'm handsome too. Also share same height, just that I'm dark in complexion, as in typical African dark skin. Lol... thought they say black is beautiful

May your days be long. Happy birthday!