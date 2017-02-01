₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,175 members, 3,391,659 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 05:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) (4187 Views)
Chris Okotie Celebrates His 58th Birthday Today / Reigning Queen Esther At Chris Okotie's Household Of God Church / Chris Okotie Celebrates His 57th Birthday Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by ebosie11(f): 3:14pm
The Founder and General Overseer of the Household of God Church, Pastor Chris Okotie celebrated 30th anniversary of his church members.He anointed and bless his church members at the event.
See photos above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/pastor-chris-okotie-celebrates-30th.html
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by ebosie11(f): 3:14pm
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by okunfemm(m): 3:29pm
congrats to him
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by Speedyconnect5: 3:49pm
god of men
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by oel12(f): 4:11pm
this showman pastor
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by voicelez: 4:11pm
Happy anniversary pastor... Do you still see the vision of you becoming Nig president
Yahoo(G) boys with bible
1 Like
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:11pm
Congratulations pastor okotie
Make your office/home look beautiful. Check my signature for affordable and durable window blinds
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by slurryeye: 4:12pm
Swagman pastor
I have a family member that used to live in Oregun, according to him, he said Okotie has better interpersonal relationship with people than Oyakhilome
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by nony43(m): 4:12pm
Happy Anniversary sir, more grammer to your dictionary
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by policy12: 4:13pm
Hmmm I wan to talk but I will
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by jejemanito: 4:13pm
Lalasticlala calm down na
You wan carry the whole threads way dey for NL put for front-page?
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by julybaba(m): 4:13pm
Check out this ANDROID Job App --It provides information on vacancies and jobs opportunities. --It also provides information on existing scholarship opportunities. --You can also post new jobs and scholarship opportunities. Download this app from: http://julisunkan.ga To ask any question, send me an email at: julisunkan@julisunkan.ga Share with friends
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by Ogashub(m): 4:14pm
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by sam4noow(m): 4:15pm
end time church...
anyways good 4 dem
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by Ijaya123: 4:16pm
30 years?
Happy Anniversary to him and the ministry.
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by Kobicove(m): 4:16pm
30 years already?
This guy's business model is really working
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by monerozi5590(m): 4:18pm
.....l love this man.....!
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by Abalado: 4:22pm
ok,pray for me sir,i need prayer o
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by Idydarling(f): 4:25pm
Where is his wife?
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by ikorodureporta: 4:28pm
jejemanito:
no mind lala.....eim won quickly complete today's target so eim go get time for iya ekaete
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by OCTAVO: 4:30pm
Cool.
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by gypsey(m): 4:48pm
Crooked pastor!
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by niceprof: 4:50pm
Blessed Man
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by slurryeye: 4:57pm
gypsey:
That man you call crook is better than most pastors that act holy
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by gypsey(m): 5:00pm
slurryeye:maybe but he is stll a crook infact they are all crooks.
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by slurryeye: 5:04pm
gypsey:
I don't doubt you bro. We need to emancipate ourselves from religion and mental slavery
|Re: Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) by gypsey(m): 5:07pm
slurryeye:Absolutely!
(0) (Reply)
A New Spiritual Way To Be Free From Financial Stagnation / Why Do Christians Like To Lie All The Time To Spread Their Faith / IMOPOLY HND Admission List 2014/2015 Is Out, For Assistance Call: 07035122359
Viewing this topic: phemocheee(m), Joshchi(m), Abudu2000(m), kelsgal(f), myners007, BulletThaDon, slurryeye, smith54321, DonLo, ehissi(m), nubianchio(m), osariemenk(m), delemay2004yah, euchariadavid(f), silent10(m), temi1526, Adunn1ade(f), Epraize(m), bidexolumanish(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21