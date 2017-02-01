Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Chris Okotie Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Household Of God Church (Pics) (4187 Views)

See photos above





The Founder and General Overseer of the Household of God Church, Pastor Chris Okotie celebrated 30th anniversary of his church members. He anointed and bless his church members at the event.

congrats to him

god of men

this showman pastor

Happy anniversary pastor... Do you still see the vision of you becoming Nig president

Yahoo(G) boys with bible 1 Like

Congratulations pastor okotie



Swagman pastor



I have a family member that used to live in Oregun, according to him, he said Okotie has better interpersonal relationship with people than Oyakhilome

Happy Anniversary sir, more grammer to your dictionary

Hmmm I wan to talk but I will

Lalasticlala calm down na



You wan carry the whole threads way dey for NL put for front-page?

end time church...

anyways good 4 dem

30 years?



Happy Anniversary to him and the ministry.





This guy's business model is really working 30 years already?This guy's business model is really working

.....l love this man.....!

ok,pray for me sir,i need prayer o

Where is his wife?

no mind lala.....eim won quickly complete today's target so eim go get time for iya ekaete no mind lala.....eim won quickly complete today's target so eim go get time for iya ekaete

Cool.

Crooked pastor!

Blessed Man

That man you call crook is better than most pastors that act holy That man you call crook is better than most pastors that act holy

slurryeye:





That man you call crook is better than most pastors that act holy maybe but he is stll a crook infact they are all crooks. maybe but he is stll a crookinfact they are all crooks.

I don't doubt you bro. We need to emancipate ourselves from religion and mental slavery I don't doubt you bro. We need to emancipate ourselves from religion and mental slavery