It is not everyday we get to meet the angel of the lord in human form, it is not everyday we get to meet people who help others who are at the point of loosing it all, and it is not everyday people Come to the aid of people who are poor & dying.





The lord decided to bless two malnourished children who come from a family that find it hard to eat at least thrice in a week, when IMO state based Entrepreneur, Mr Collinx Ononiju randomly came to their aid.







As shared by him on Facebook, he wrote



"On my way driving across a village,

I saw two children suffering from mal-nutrition.

They don't seem to have eaten for months and after much inquiry, my friend and i learnt about the chronic poverty in that house.









We can not stop weeping having seen their condition and From the look of things, those children might give up in few days from now.

Anyway We quickly went to Market and bought some food items for them. Gave their mother some cash and also gave her more money for medical treatment because they need urgent medical attention.











This is a challenge to most wealthy men and women out there, please lets develop the spirit of helping one another especially those in need.



We will continue to visit this home until they are fully restored.

I hereby call for brethren out there to join us in prayers to save the lives of these helpless children, and as you do Almighty God will bless you IJNA.











People have trooped on Facebook to thank him for his humanitarian act towards the poor.



We say God bless you sir.



Photos below



http://otownloaded.com/humanitarian-man-comes-to-the-aid-of-malnourished-children/ The lord decided to bless two malnourished children who come from a family that find it hard to eat at least thrice in a week, when IMO state based Entrepreneur, Mr Collinx Ononiju randomly came to their aid.As shared by him on Facebook, he wrotePeople have trooped on Facebook to thank him for his humanitarian act towards the poor.We say God bless you sir.Photos below