Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets
|Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by Driftingking(m): 5:15pm
It is not everyday we get to meet the angel of the lord in human form, it is not everyday we get to meet people who help others who are at the point of loosing it all, and it is not everyday people Come to the aid of people who are poor & dying.
The lord decided to bless two malnourished children who come from a family that find it hard to eat at least thrice in a week, when IMO state based Entrepreneur, Mr Collinx Ononiju randomly came to their aid.
As shared by him on Facebook, he wrote
"On my way driving across a village,
I saw two children suffering from mal-nutrition.
They don't seem to have eaten for months and after much inquiry, my friend and i learnt about the chronic poverty in that house.
We can not stop weeping having seen their condition and From the look of things, those children might give up in few days from now.
Anyway We quickly went to Market and bought some food items for them. Gave their mother some cash and also gave her more money for medical treatment because they need urgent medical attention.
This is a challenge to most wealthy men and women out there, please lets develop the spirit of helping one another especially those in need.
We will continue to visit this home until they are fully restored.
I hereby call for brethren out there to join us in prayers to save the lives of these helpless children, and as you do Almighty God will bless you IJNA.
People have trooped on Facebook to thank him for his humanitarian act towards the poor.
We say God bless you sir.
Photos below
http://otownloaded.com/humanitarian-man-comes-to-the-aid-of-malnourished-children/
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by Driftingking(m): 5:23pm
More
cc: Ishilove, mynd44, obinoscopy, lalasticlala, seun
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by okunfemm(m): 5:30pm
God bless a cheerful giver...... Give & it shall be given unto you
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by MuyiRano(m): 7:27pm
k
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by SexyNairalander: 7:27pm
booked
nice one
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by slurryeye: 7:27pm
Good
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by autotrader014(m): 7:27pm
Nice gesture. God bless you sir
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by Destinylink(m): 7:28pm
God bless him.
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by IranjeIdita: 7:28pm
.
And he had to take pictures of it and made news out of it?
SMH.
1 Like
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by ngmgeek(m): 7:28pm
God bless him. There are good people in this world. Thank God
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by ajuwarhodes(f): 7:28pm
Churchill is needed here too o
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by steppin: 7:28pm
Weldone.
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by Ijaya123: 7:28pm
And he has to go to social media to announce it? What happens to doing things discretely?
1 Like
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by ychris: 7:29pm
Nice gesture.
buh Btw , he should pls as a matter of fact adopts one of those kids when the need arises to *make that family great again * #MTFGA
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by Wondermumsy: 7:29pm
God bless you
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by grayht(m): 7:30pm
God bless u...
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by Queenbeee(f): 7:30pm
God bless him for helping them. But he should give the woman a source of income also."Don't just hive me fish, but teach me how to fish"
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by martyns303(m): 7:30pm
Welldone
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by NnaaGuy: 7:30pm
Beautiful
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by neonly: 7:31pm
Why is he posting it on net now now
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by emror4u(m): 7:31pm
Was about to type sh*t about cheap popularity stunts till I saw the pics of the malnourished.... May God bless you sir, we need to start showing love to the less privileged.... I'm so inspired by you
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by kimbra(f): 7:31pm
May God bless the man.
So kind of him.
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:32pm
.
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by ngolokante(m): 7:32pm
Weldone sir and God bless your beautiful soul...
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by WriteBoy: 7:32pm
If you feed the poor, you have done charity work. If you post it on social media -- you are feeding your ego.
It's a nice gesture but I don't know what happened to the maxim that says "Do not let your right hand know what your left hand is doing."
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by millyj(f): 7:32pm
The Bible says when you give with your right hand the left hand should not know about it
|Re: Man Gives Food Items & Money To Mum Of Malnourished Kids He Found On Streets by BillDesmond2much(m): 7:33pm
