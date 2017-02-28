Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours (3481 Views)

See Universities That Will Consider Awaiting Result This Year. / No Admission For Awaiting Result Candidates This Year / JAMB Has Embarrassed Education Minister, Adamu - Official (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The said rumour or information was actually by top Nigerian Newspaper website The NationNews and PremiumTimesng, after misunderstanding the information given by the examination body.



The Joint Admission Matriculation Board hereby informs students that it has not scrapped Awaiting result for prospective candidates for the forthcoming exam.





Candidates with Awaiting results can apply , But they must have gotten their results at the point of admission into their institution, But If you must apply with Awaiting Result at the point of registration, your result must be available while u go for screening for admission.





JAMB will not deny any Candidate the right to quality education. Please don't be misguided. Part of the press statement was misunderstood

That is why during registration those with results will be uploading their results,while Awaiting Result candidates will not upload anything



Source===>>

http://solutionclass.com/forum2_theme_112374197.xhtml?tema=311 The Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] wishes to inform the general the public and all 2017 UTME Prospective candidates that the use of awaiting results during registration has not been scrapped.The said rumour or information was actually by top Nigerian Newspaper website The NationNews and PremiumTimesng, after misunderstanding the information given by the examination body.The Joint Admission Matriculation Board hereby informs students that it has not scrapped Awaiting result for prospective candidates for the forthcoming exam.Candidates with Awaiting results can apply , But they must have gotten their results at the point of admission into their institution, But If you must apply with Awaiting Result at the point of registration, your result must be available while u go for screening for admission.JAMB will not deny any Candidate the right to quality education. Please don't be misguided. Part of the press statement was misunderstoodThat is why during registration those with results will be uploading their results,while Awaiting Result candidates will not upload anythingSource===>> 2 Likes

OK now we nose

Lalasticlala

3rd to comment..i will be there,it's just a matter of time. Back to the topic...i have never been in support of awaiting result before.

Yesterday they scrapped it, today they scrapped it not...

Today dollar 445, tomorrow dollar 509



Today bubu on vacation, tomorrow he was actually on a medical leave...



The kin news we hear in Nigeria sef...



But on a serious note though... 9 Likes 2 Shares

Okay Apc govt we have heard 2 Likes

E be like say this jamb people don dey confused sef,na so so yeye story dem dey give everyday,when is the form release date gangangan na??abi which kind country person con land for like dz,and Luxembourg dey ther oo,

Na to port like Bobby Taylor remain like this o

That's it

confused set of ppu.

I would have loved it scrapped tho

Confused lots! 1 Like



Who's reporting? And whose report do we believe?

Who carried the false news before

ALAYORMII:

Who carried the false news before

It was Ipob bloggers.





In other news the news was very bad. They said because Jamb doesn't want join children to be in the universities.

So when other countries are carrying youngest professors Nigeria is regretting it.

.

.

Like I said the info was bad because many people couldn't enter last year because of waec.

They took the Shame of taking a waec form and and a jamb form this year with the hope to pass and jamb is now saying No to them.

.

.

.

People that waec pushed wouldn't have had any hope of this info was true.

.

.

.



Ipobexposed 1 Like

BreezyRita:



Who's reporting? And whose report do we believe?

what madness,i jst saw on silver bird news now dat it has been scrapped. pls y all dis confusion haba what demented ppl do we av in the educational sector.

JAMB hasten your new regularisation process jor.....service Don dey reach

The form done come out?

e Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] wishes to inform the general the public and all 2017 UTME Prospective candidates that the use of awaiting results during registration has not been scrapped.



The said rumour or information was actually by top Nigerian Newspaper website The NationNews and PremiumTimesng, after misunderstanding the information given by the examination body.



The Joint Admission Matriculation Board hereby informs students that it has not scrapped Awaiting result for prospective candidates for the forthcoming exam.





Candidates with Awaiting results can apply , But they must have gotten their results at the point of admission into their institution, But If you must apply with Awaiting Result at the point of registration, your result must be available while u go for screening for admission.





JAMB will not deny any Candidate the right to quality education. Please don't be misguided. Part of the press statement was misunderstood

That is why during registration those with results will be uploading their results,while Awaiting Result candidates will not upload anything



Source===>>

[/quote] [Scrapping of awaiting results is not an issue at this time... The main issue is... Is Jamb gonna be written this year again... If yes.. Why hasn't the forms been re]the Threleasede Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] wishes to inform the general the public and all 2017 UTME Prospective candidates that the use of awaiting results during registration has not been scrapped.The said rumour or information was actually by top Nigerian Newspaper website The NationNews and PremiumTimesng, after misunderstanding the information given by the examination body.The Joint Admission Matriculation Board hereby informs students that it has not scrapped Awaiting result for prospective candidates for the forthcoming exam.Candidates with Awaiting results can apply , But they must have gotten their results at the point of admission into their institution, But If you must apply with Awaiting Result at the point of registration, your result must be available while u go for screening for admission.JAMB will not deny any Candidate the right to quality education. Please don't be misguided. Part of the press statement was misunderstoodThat is why during registration those with results will be uploading their results,while Awaiting Result candidates will not upload anythingSource===>> http://solutionclass.com/forum2_theme_112374197.xhtml?tema=311 [/quote]

Badgers14:

Yesterday they scrapped it, today they scrapped it not...

Today dollar 445, tomorrow dollar 509



Today bubu on vacation, tomorrow he was actually on a medical leave...



The kin news we hear in Nigeria sef... i tire o.i jst tire.i dnt even knw if d name Nigeria is even a lie i tire o.i jst tire.i dnt even knw if d name Nigeria is even a lie

always saying one thng 2day, and saying anoda tin 2morow... Lord have mercy....

Hmmm

IpobExposed:





It was Ipob bloggers.





In other news the news was very bad. They said because Jamb doesn't want join children to be in the universities.

So when other countries are carrying youngest professors Nigeria is regretting it.

.

.

Like I said the info was bad because many people couldn't enter last year because of waec.

They took the Shame of taking a waec form and and a jamb form this year with the hope to pass and jamb is now saying No to them.

.

.

.

People that waec pushed wouldn't have had any hope of this info was true.

.

.

.



Ipobexposed



What do you guys gain from this Ipob/Afonja nonsense?? What do you guys gain from this Ipob/Afonja nonsense?? 4 Likes

who cares

Shey na JAMB. They've obviously calculated their loses.

denial government When they ask u to stay, pls run, when they ask u to come pls run, when they ask u to run pls wait. These people are worser than chameleondenial government

ok.. thats good before naija students go state their own problem

crispyvick:

what madness,i jst saw on silver bird news now dat it has been scrapped. pls y all dis confusion haba what demented ppl do we av in the educational sector.

Jamb said it was a misrepresentation by some news agency. Jamb said it was a misrepresentation by some news agency.

Confused Elements

Journalism in Nigeria is in a sorry state, what happened to asking the JAMB Registrar before going all out to publish the story. JAMB too will be dishing out important information on Twitter like a bird, what happen to press briefing.



Well, na them sabi. See how various teams will fare in the Champions league to qualify for the next round.



Teams that need to qualify for the next round of UCL



*Napoli* : needs two goals to nil



*Leicester*: needs one goal to nil



*Dortmund*: needs two goals to nil



*Barcelona* : have strong faith ..



*Arsenal* : Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Arabic: ﺇﻧﺎ ﻟﻠﻪ ﻭﺇﻧـﺎ ﺇﻟﻴﻪ ) It means, "From Allah we come, and to him we shall return"