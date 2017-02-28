₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Dapromzy333(m): 8:58pm
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] wishes to inform the general the public and all 2017 UTME Prospective candidates that the use of awaiting results during registration has not been scrapped.
The said rumour or information was actually by top Nigerian Newspaper website The NationNews and PremiumTimesng, after misunderstanding the information given by the examination body.
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board hereby informs students that it has not scrapped Awaiting result for prospective candidates for the forthcoming exam.
Candidates with Awaiting results can apply , But they must have gotten their results at the point of admission into their institution, But If you must apply with Awaiting Result at the point of registration, your result must be available while u go for screening for admission.
JAMB will not deny any Candidate the right to quality education. Please don't be misguided. Part of the press statement was misunderstood
That is why during registration those with results will be uploading their results,while Awaiting Result candidates will not upload anything
Source===>>
http://solutionclass.com/forum2_theme_112374197.xhtml?tema=311
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by jamex93(m): 8:59pm
OK now we nose
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Dapromzy333(m): 9:17pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by dguizman: 10:27pm
3rd to comment..i will be there,it's just a matter of time. Back to the topic...i have never been in support of awaiting result before.
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Badgers14: 10:27pm
Yesterday they scrapped it, today they scrapped it not...
Today dollar 445, tomorrow dollar 509
Today bubu on vacation, tomorrow he was actually on a medical leave...
The kin news we hear in Nigeria sef...
But on a serious note though...
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Mopolchi: 10:28pm
Okay Apc govt we have heard
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by banjeezay(m): 10:28pm
E be like say this jamb people don dey confused sef,na so so yeye story dem dey give everyday,when is the form release date gangangan na??abi which kind country person con land for like dz,and Luxembourg dey ther oo,
Na to port like Bobby Taylor remain like this o
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by abiala2015: 10:28pm
That's it
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by TreasuredLeidy(f): 10:28pm
confused set of ppu.
I would have loved it scrapped tho
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by DonCortino: 10:28pm
Confused lots!
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by BreezyRita(f): 10:30pm
Who's reporting? And whose report do we believe?
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by ALAYORMII: 10:31pm
Who carried the false news before
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by IpobExposed: 10:31pm
ALAYORMII:
It was Ipob bloggers.
In other news the news was very bad. They said because Jamb doesn't want join children to be in the universities.
So when other countries are carrying youngest professors Nigeria is regretting it.
.
.
Like I said the info was bad because many people couldn't enter last year because of waec.
They took the Shame of taking a waec form and and a jamb form this year with the hope to pass and jamb is now saying No to them.
.
.
.
People that waec pushed wouldn't have had any hope of this info was true.
.
.
.
Ipobexposed
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by dorry62(f): 10:31pm
BreezyRita:
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by crispyvick(f): 10:32pm
what madness,i jst saw on silver bird news now dat it has been scrapped. pls y all dis confusion haba what demented ppl do we av in the educational sector.
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by mazizitonene(m): 10:32pm
JAMB hasten your new regularisation process jor.....service Don dey reach
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Godlovesme521: 10:33pm
The form done come out?
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Jerryman94(m): 10:33pm
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by crispyvick(f): 10:34pm
Badgers14:i tire o.i jst tire.i dnt even knw if d name Nigeria is even a lie
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by saffharoun(m): 10:37pm
always saying one thng 2day, and saying anoda tin 2morow... Lord have mercy....
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Kenneth205(m): 10:39pm
Hmmm
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by bazzyblings: 10:39pm
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by ALAYORMII: 10:40pm
IpobExposed:
What do you guys gain from this Ipob/Afonja nonsense??
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by seunlly(m): 10:41pm
who cares
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by jericco1(m): 10:42pm
Shey na JAMB. They've obviously calculated their loses.
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by canalily(m): 10:44pm
When they ask u to stay, pls run, when they ask u to come pls run, when they ask u to run pls wait. These people are worser than chameleon denial government
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by kingvectorv(m): 10:53pm
ok.. thats good before naija students go state their own problem
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by originalKsp(m): 10:57pm
crispyvick:
Jamb said it was a misrepresentation by some news agency.
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Destinylink(m): 11:01pm
Confused Elements
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Horlawoomey(m): 11:07pm
Journalism in Nigeria is in a sorry state, what happened to asking the JAMB Registrar before going all out to publish the story. JAMB too will be dishing out important information on Twitter like a bird, what happen to press briefing.
|Re: JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME- Ignore Rumours by Talkwell: 11:11pm
and some old men and women(2 years and still writing jamb) were already rejoicing saying it was a welcomed development.
hopeless dumb heads.
