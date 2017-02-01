



The deportees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday night in a chartered aircraft with the registration number GBB710 from Johannesburg, the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports.



Confirming the report, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command explained that they were made up of 95 males and two females.



An immigration source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that six of the deportees were returned to the country for drug offences while 10 were arrested and deported for other criminal offences.



The others were said to have committed immigration offences in the Southern African country.



All the deportees were profiled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) while those deported for drug-related offences were handed over to the Police for further investigation.



