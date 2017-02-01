₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by LivingHuman: 9:09pm
97 Nigerians have been deported from South Africa for committing various offences in the country.
The deportees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday night in a chartered aircraft with the registration number GBB710 from Johannesburg, the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports.
Confirming the report, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command explained that they were made up of 95 males and two females.
An immigration source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that six of the deportees were returned to the country for drug offences while 10 were arrested and deported for other criminal offences.
The others were said to have committed immigration offences in the Southern African country.
All the deportees were profiled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) while those deported for drug-related offences were handed over to the Police for further investigation.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/97-nigerians-deported-from-south-africa.html
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by annnikky(f): 9:15pm
Welcome home people
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Daree88(m): 9:17pm
Hmm, ur lives have bn saved in disguise!
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by luke55720: 9:17pm
is it that it only nigeria that do drug on SA?
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by ammyluv2002(f): 9:58pm
Daree88:Lol..abi
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by tinny898(m): 9:58pm
Welcum home bro...
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by kings09(m): 9:59pm
No name or region mentioned. Olaolulazio hw far
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by yaqq: 9:59pm
Police should arrest them all an jail all of them...... They re the ones making south Africans to attack the law abiding citizens there
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by MutantMetahuman: 9:59pm
Stop going to shitty hateful country of south africa
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Fabulosdave01: 9:59pm
If not for our stupid leaders now. Ordinary South Africa that we helped o. God will punish all those people who spoiled Nigeria even if my father is among.
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by WebSurfer(m): 10:00pm
Una wehdone ohh, all these people giving Nigeria bad names
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Ningi2020(m): 10:00pm
No place better than HOME, to d money mongers welcome back.
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:00pm
Better!
Honestly this is what I expect the S.A government to have done earlier on but for their corrupt operatives.
About 75% Nigerians in S.A are obnoxious, dubious and drug traffickers.
Inasmuch as this doesn't warrant killings, especially the innocent ones, I feel it about time the government sent the criminal ones packing!
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by sleeknick(m): 10:00pm
*in NAS voice * welcome back! Welcome back!! Welcome baaaaaacK!!!!!
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Chiscomax(m): 10:00pm
Welcome!!
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Barmmyshoes: 10:00pm
We at Barmmyshoes welcome you back home.
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by rozayx5(m): 10:00pm
its a shame
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by voicelez: 10:00pm
few years back it was Ghana must go
now it is Nigeria must go
welcome guys, let's fix the country or die in it
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by investoor: 10:00pm
We are in this recession together, welcome home
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by bekpo: 10:00pm
U can make it here in ur home country.
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Gistedge(f): 10:00pm
oga ooo, awon ti msanzi, awon ti pretoria.... welcome back home. make una help us manage our weather like that.
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by mayorvilla(m): 10:00pm
ekaaboo
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Dildo(m): 10:01pm
I dont think they even allowed them to carry their luggage.
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by niyifour(m): 10:01pm
Ha
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Evinsco(m): 10:01pm
nigerians makin waves internationally....by disgracin our beloved country
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Dildo(m): 10:01pm
bekpo:Ifa hearam.
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by ALAYORMII: 10:01pm
Why deport them back to Nigeria
The Nigerian government should immediately deport them too
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Opakan2: 10:01pm
Na Ipob go plenty pass..
Their yarnsh no fit stay one place
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Lilimax(f): 10:01pm
Una welcome! Make una come follow us enjoy the Change
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Mrcapability7(m): 10:02pm
I and awon goon will attack and destroy that ShopRite in Owerri tomorrow... xenophobia relaunch
|Re: 97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos by Lilimax(f): 10:02pm
Opakan2:Meaning
