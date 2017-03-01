₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by NewsPoacher: 7:15am
Published March 1, 2017
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by babyfaceafrica: 7:16am
Lolz
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by afroniger: 7:22am
Counterfeiting/faking water used in mixing injections and producing fake peak milk?? These criminals are no different (if not worse) than Boko Haram. Imagine the number of lives that could be lost as a result of consuming such products? Pure evil.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by adioolayi(m): 7:23am
"alleged international criminal group headed by Mr. Eze Okoronkwo, a resident of Aba, Abia State."
.... I no tell you
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by Swaggzkid: 7:24am
Yoowah!... na dem dey give dis we country bad name. After dem go pack d moni go build mansion 4 village, callin demsef sef-employed businessman. WELDON SIR!
Afonjas cum see food.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by dgr8truth(m): 7:35am
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by Thisis2raw(m): 8:04am
The Indians are becoming a problem here
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by Donald7610: 8:04am
Onpe
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by hopeforcharles(m): 8:07am
, Internationally based in Nigeria, funny crime is everywhere, it knows no boundary.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by goryorhal(m): 8:09am
Which way to go 9ja...
No need to talk na their area of specialization b that ..
Them get degree for that kind skills...
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by Tazmode(m): 8:10am
Our country is messed up as it is and these animals want to mess it up further. Idiotas!
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by sakalisis(m): 8:10am
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by TimoTee1: 8:10am
adioolayi:Buh why are these guys like this??
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by mccoy47(m): 8:10am
Let's start xenophobic violence on indians
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by goryorhal(m): 8:12am
Which way to go 9ja...
No need to talk na their area of specialization b that ..
Them get degree for that kind skills...
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:12am
This our eastern brothers are so mean, producing fake everything and killing people. I've never seen a people with such criminal mentality. God help us
But they're not alone, there are collaborators in that NAFDAC circle
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by shamecurls(m): 8:13am
Flat-heads re a curse upon Nigeria.
They should be allowed to have there Biafra so they can extinguish there existence on Earth.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by madridguy(m): 8:13am
Mouth sealed.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:14am
Let Nafdac go hard on them, these people are destroying our economy though with the connivance of some callous Nigerians
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by jeffizy(m): 8:15am
Big shame on citizens who pile up the problems of the country and are the first to shout on government.
A country where some will knowingly harm and kill their fellow brothers just to have their account pile up.
We, the citizens are our own problem, not Nigeria as a country.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by Laden02(m): 8:15am
Na Dem
adioolayi:
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by UnknownT: 8:16am
My people,My people Its very sad
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by Rich4god(m): 8:16am
Seriously.... Ayam not just understanding some certain pple....
What joy do u derive in committing crime.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by sisisioge: 8:29am
A very big shame! Been meaning to write to Nafdac to investigate one big shop in Arena, Oshodi where one woman stock tons of fake mamalemon washing soaps. The thing peels my hand like kilode whenever I buy from her. It is well.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by lekbel09: 8:31am
adioolayi:Mumu boy must u tribalise evrything, btwn am yoruba
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by ziddy(m): 8:31am
Hardworkers from the East. . . . .
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by CellTabRepairs: 8:32am
How citizens and government allow these foreigners invade our land and perpetuate criminal acts aided by Nigerians is what I can't put my head on. Expose these expats! If you work in their companies don't fear expose them. They underpay Nigerians, treat them like slaves and intimidate them yet most people keep quiet. Use your camera phones or social media accounts if relevant authorities turn blind eye due to bribery.
**Click & View That Resource You Need!**
Don't wait in perpetuity for job invitations after applying! March is here already! The thief you harbour is PROCRASTINATION! Are you still waiting for the whole year to run out?
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by DeRay98(m): 8:35am
Multiplication of evil schemes all in the bid to " Hammer" at all cost.
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by blessedvisky(m): 8:42am
I knew Israelites will be there too.. Not just Indians and Mexicans
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by tammie24: 8:45am
Our people be helping foreigners cheat us for money
|Re: NAFDAC Busts Forgery Syndicate Linked To Indians, Mexicans - Punch by TonySpike: 8:45am
She said after investigation, it was discovered that the three cases were hatched and executed by an alleged international criminal group headed by Mr. Eze Okoronkwo , a resident of Aba, Abia State.
Case closed!
