http://punchng.com/nafdac-busts-forgery-syndicate-linked-to-indians-mexicans/





Published March 1, 2017



Anna Okon



The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control says it has arrested some members of a syndicate who specialise in the forgery of NAFDAC numbers, certificates and documents of other government agencies.



Disclosing this to the media in Lagos on Tuesday, the Acting Director-General, NAFDAC, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, who was represented by the Director of Enforcement, Mr. Kingsley Ejiofor, said among the documents recovered from the suspects were certificate of registration bearing forged signature of the acting DG of NAFDAC; documents from government agencies, including the Corporate Affairs Commission, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Federal Ministry of Justice and Federal High Court; as well as a payment verification form from a non-existent Barclays Bank.



Oni said the discovery was made after the agency investigated complaints from three countries about some Nigerians who posed as NAFDAC employees to process registration documents for intending importers of regulated products.



Complaints were received from the High Commission of Nigeria in New Delhi, India on behalf of a firm called Bharti Phosphates, a German manufacturer of pet food supplement and one Mr. Akeem from Tunisia, who wanted to confirm whether he should pay money to a company in Nigeria called Samjoe Ventures for the registration and shipment of 5,000 metric tonnes of calcium carbonate.



She said after investigation, it was discovered that the three cases were hatched and executed by an alleged international criminal group headed by Mr. Eze Okoronkwo, a resident of Aba, Abia State.



Oni said, “Okoronkwo had other Nigerian collaborators, Indian collaborators as well as nationals of Philippines, Tunisia, El-Salvador, the United States, Canada, Mauritania, Denmark, Mexico, Greece, Switzerland, Indonesia and Republic of South Korea, who all acted as brokers to the syndicate.



“The syndicate had collected the sum of $13,640, while there were plans to collect a further sum of $57,720.”



The NAFDAC DG added that the group sourced for brokers with dollar or euro account with a promise that the broker would be entitled to 30 per cent or 40 per cent of the proceeds of the venture.



“They contact the companies thereafter through their known websites. (E.g. European Union Distributors website). The victim is then gradually fleeced, while being presented with fake documents,” she added.



In a related development, the agency paraded a distributor of fake Peak Milk and a manufacturer of fake water used in mixing injections, while disclosing that it had raided the premises of one Mrs. Nkiru Okoro of Ezedams Nigeria Limited located along Kilometre 16, Badagry Expressway, Ojo, allegedly being used as a base for the production, distribution and sales of suspected counterfeit alcoholic beverages.



Oni added that on February 24, the Federal Task Force on Fake and Counterfeit Water Production arrested one Mr. Daniel Ezekwelu for allegedly producing fake water for injection in two compounds at Ojoto, a village near Nnewi in Anambra State.



She said, “During the raid, two under-aged girls were found filling and sealing the fake water for injection under Ezekwelu’s cover.



“Items recovered include plastic containers, gas cylinders and packs of the fake water for injection packed as 100 to 10m vials and labelled ‘sterilised water for injection BP’, with manufacturing date of 2015 and expiry date put at 2020, and said to be produced by Hossanna Laboratories Limited, Surrey.”



A transport vehicle containing several cartons of suspected counterfeit Peak Milk from the East was intercepted by the agency as it arrived Lagos by 4am on February 17, according to Oni, adding that the alleged owner, Onyekachi Ikegwonu, had been arrested.



All the cases, according to NAFDAC, will be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for prosecution. 1 Like

Lolz 1 Like

Pure evil. Counterfeiting/faking water used in mixing injections and producing fake peak milk?? These criminals are no different (if not worse) than Boko Haram. Imagine the number of lives that could be lost as a result of consuming such products?Pure evil. 7 Likes 1 Share





.... I no tell you "alleged international criminal group headed by Mr. Eze Okoronkwo, a resident of Aba, Abia State.".... I no tell you 6 Likes

Yoowah!... na dem dey give dis we country bad name. After dem go pack d moni go build mansion 4 village, callin demsef sef-employed businessman. WELDON SIR!





Afonjas cum see food.

The Indians are becoming a problem here

Onpe

Internationally based in Nigeria, funny crime is everywhere, it knows no boundary.

Which way to go 9ja...

No need to talk na their area of specialization b that ..





Them get degree for that kind skills... 1 Like

Our country is messed up as it is and these animals want to mess it up further. Idiotas! 2 Likes

adioolayi:

"alleged international criminal group headed by Mr. Eze Okoronkwo, a resident of Aba, Abia State."



.... I no tell you Buh why are these guys like this?? Buh why are these guys like this?? 1 Like

Let's start xenophobic violence on indians



No need to talk na their area of specialization b that ..





Which way to go 9ja...

This our eastern brothers are so mean, producing fake everything and killing people. I've never seen a people with such criminal mentality. God help us



But they're not alone, there are collaborators in that NAFDAC circle 4 Likes

Flat-heads re a curse upon Nigeria.





They should be allowed to have there Biafra so they can extinguish there existence on Earth. 2 Likes

Mouth sealed.

Let Nafdac go hard on them, these people are destroying our economy though with the connivance of some callous Nigerians



Big shame on citizens who pile up the problems of the country and are the first to shout on government.

A country where some will knowingly harm and kill their fellow brothers just to have their account pile up.

We, the citizens are our own problem, not Nigeria as a country. 1 Like





adioolayi:

"alleged international criminal group headed by Mr. Eze Okoronkwo, a resident of Aba, Abia State."



.... I no tell you Na Dem

Its very sad My people,My peopleIts very sad

Seriously.... Ayam not just understanding some certain pple....



What joy do u derive in committing crime.

A very big shame! Been meaning to write to Nafdac to investigate one big shop in Arena, Oshodi where one woman stock tons of fake mamalemon washing soaps. The thing peels my hand like kilode whenever I buy from her. It is well. 2 Likes

adioolayi:

"alleged international criminal group headed by Mr. Eze Okoronkwo, a resident of Aba, Abia State."



.... I no tell you Mumu boy must u tribalise evrything, btwn am yoruba Mumu boy must u tribalise evrything, btwn am yoruba

Hardworkers from the East. . . . .

How citizens and government allow these foreigners invade our land and perpetuate criminal acts aided by Nigerians is what I can't put my head on. Expose these expats! If you work in their companies don't fear expose them. They underpay Nigerians, treat them like slaves and intimidate them yet most people keep quiet. Use your camera phones or social media accounts if relevant authorities turn blind eye due to bribery.



Multiplication of evil schemes all in the bid to " Hammer" at all cost.

I knew Israelites will be there too.. Not just Indians and Mexicans

Our people be helping foreigners cheat us for money