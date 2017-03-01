₦airaland Forum

3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba - Crime - Nairaland

3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by NewsPoacher: 8:47am
CRIME GUARD

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The three-year-old girl kidnapped by her mother’s apprentice, Grace John, who had resumed five days earlier at their Alagbado shop in Lagos two months ago, was found in Abia State, weekend.

The little girl, as reliably gathered, had been sold to three different buyers in the eastern part of the country for prices ranging from N500,000 to N600,000.

Vanguard gathered that after her abduction, she was taken to the kidnappers’ den, a forest in Badagry area of Lagos, from where her abductors proceeded to Onitsha, Anambra State, where she was sold to a woman for N500,000.

Dissatisfied with the choice of a baby girl, the first buyer, with an undisclosed identity, was said to have sold the girl to another buyer for N500,000 in Awka, Anambra State capital. The second buyer, in turn, sold the child to another man in Umuahia, Abia State capital for N600,000.

The hunt

Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, Lagos State Police Command, traced Grace to Badagry area of Lagos, where she was arrested.

Her arrest led the operatives to the eastern part of the country, where the missing child was found on Sunday.

Vanguard gathered that some gunmen, who intended to sell the child to a fourth buyer, dropped her close to a Catholic Church, amidst gunshots, unknown to them that FSARS operatives had cordoned off the area.

However, the operatives, as gathered, could not respond for fear of hurting the toddler.

Police sources hinted that “we used Grace as bait to get the first buyer in Onitsha. She called the buyer on phone and told her that she had a ‘trouser,’ which is a codename for a male victim.

“The woman came to meet her at a bus stop, where she was apprehended. She led us to the second buyer, who in turn, led us to the third, who was also about to sell her. So far three persons have been arrested.”

Parents thank Vanguard, police

As at 5p.m. yesterday, the baby’s elated parents were still at the Abia State Police Command. Speaking with Vanguard, her father, Mr. Elesh Adebiyi, said: “We give God praise and also thank Vanguard for the assistance rendered.

“Our daughter is hale and hearty. We are grateful to FSARS and the Nigeria Police in general. This feat has further re-affirmed my confidence in the Force.”

Recall that the baby’s unsuspecting mother, Mrs Oluwatobiloba Adebiyi, allowed her daughter to follow Grace, who was going to buy snacks, after efforts to pacify the child, who was crying then, failed.

However, apprehension set in moments later, after an endless wait for Grace and the baby to return. Grace could not be reached on her phone as it was switched off.

Since her abduction, the parents were not contacted for any ransom, suggesting that it was not a case of kidnapping, until the arrest of Grace, who was said to be planning for another operation elsewhere.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/3-yr-old-kidnapped-lagos-sold-thrice-rescued-aba/

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by xstry: 8:48am
Pheww!

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Young03: 9:02am
too bad

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:08am
Jungle justice sure pass for all involved

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by dominique(f): 9:10am
I remember when the story first came out a couple of weeks ago, thank God the little girl was found safe and sound.
Imagine sellimg a human being like a tuber of yam. Wicked leaders are not the only problem with this country.

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Ifexxy(m): 9:20am
too bad
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by anonymuz(m): 9:41am
na phone the innocent child be? well this is the first time police officers go use their brain not counter shooting the bad guys.;->;->;->;->;->;->;->

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Aburi001: 12:14pm
Even when there was no recession, some dudes were just after cheap money.
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by dbam112: 12:14pm
Jesus came to her rescue

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by wolesmile(m): 12:15pm
God knows who the poor girl would have ended with.

I thank God for her parents o

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by orjikuramo(m): 12:15pm
Is that y her tailor wrote 3 on her cloth..
Just a thought.
Thank God she's been rescued

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Keneking: 12:15pm
Badagry forest in South Western Nigeria sef...I blame that forest seriously angry angry angry

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by WINDSOW(m): 12:16pm
Eleda Omo yen osun

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Xbee007(m): 12:17pm
Our blooders from the yeast again. Because of their actions Nigeria no get respect from the outside world. Ordinary lazy South Africans they disrespect us. Indians no trust us for one second. Indonesians see us as potential fertilizer.
Can we all just go our separate ways already!

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Vickiweezy(m): 12:17pm
Crime rate in Nigeria is something else nowadays.
And when these motherfvckers are caught, they be like...

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by link2ok22: 12:18pm
Our daughter is Hale and hearty.

Kudos to NPF
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by dreamworld: 12:20pm
grin
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by MrAwePresident: 12:22pm
dbam112:
Jesus came to her rescue
oh yes smiley wink[sup][/sup]

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by mamatayour(f): 12:22pm
Her head strong kiss
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by farouk0403(m): 12:23pm
she was taken to the eastern part of the country.
Like serious there is no safe zone in My country,

North na terrorism,

Southwest na ritualist full that place,


Southeast majority are cannibals and cultist


South south na Nigerdelta terrorist come full am.
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by DJInfluence: 12:24pm
Imagine the cruelty of humans. A child has turned to property you disposed of if you don´t like it and in the process recoup your initial cost or even make a profit from it (ala the 2nd buyer).

I hope they catch and lock all of the people involve for life because tomorrow, when this child becomes something else because of this trauma nobody will remember what she ordeal she sent through.

May sango,ifa, Amadioha, Oghene, oluwa, baba God fire all of them with sickness of leprosy and slow death.

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by micheal77766(m): 12:25pm
NewsPoacher:



people are very wicked
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by NotOfThis(f): 12:27pm
Na waaa ooo. So glad she has been rescued.
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by izzou(m): 12:33pm
Scammer

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by EgunMogaji(m): 12:35pm
Some Nigerians should be fed to lions live at the zoo and shown on national television.
Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by princeemmma(m): 12:44pm
aye le ooooooooooo

Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by AngelicBeing: 12:45pm
WINDSOW:
Eleda Omo yen osun
mamatayour:
Her head strong kiss
Gbam, the ororo / anointing oil on that girl is strong, they wouldnt have been able to do harm to the innocent child, all head are not equal, kudos to the police and may the kidnappers rot in jail cool

