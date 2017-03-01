₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,654 members, 3,393,175 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 01:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba (6793 Views)
Girl Kidnapped In Kaduna For Being Beautiful (Photos) / 15-year-old Girl Kidnapped In Abuja & Converted To Islam Rescued In Katsina / 11-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped By Herbalist For Sex Slave Returns After 5 Years (1) (2) (3) (4)
|3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by NewsPoacher: 8:47am
CRIME GUARD
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/3-yr-old-kidnapped-lagos-sold-thrice-rescued-aba/
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by xstry: 8:48am
Pheww!
4 Likes
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Young03: 9:02am
too bad
1 Like
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:08am
Jungle justice sure pass for all involved
2 Likes
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by dominique(f): 9:10am
I remember when the story first came out a couple of weeks ago, thank God the little girl was found safe and sound.
Imagine sellimg a human being like a tuber of yam. Wicked leaders are not the only problem with this country.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Ifexxy(m): 9:20am
too bad
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by anonymuz(m): 9:41am
na phone the innocent child be? well this is the first time police officers go use their brain not counter shooting the bad guys.;->;->;->;->;->;->;->
1 Like
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Aburi001: 12:14pm
Even when there was no recession, some dudes were just after cheap money.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by dbam112: 12:14pm
Jesus came to her rescue
4 Likes
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by wolesmile(m): 12:15pm
God knows who the poor girl would have ended with.
I thank God for her parents o
1 Like
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by orjikuramo(m): 12:15pm
Is that y her tailor wrote 3 on her cloth..
Just a thought.
Thank God she's been rescued
2 Likes
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Keneking: 12:15pm
Badagry forest in South Western Nigeria sef...I blame that forest seriously
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by WINDSOW(m): 12:16pm
Eleda Omo yen osun
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Xbee007(m): 12:17pm
Our blooders from the yeast again. Because of their actions Nigeria no get respect from the outside world. Ordinary lazy South Africans they disrespect us. Indians no trust us for one second. Indonesians see us as potential fertilizer.
Can we all just go our separate ways already!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by Vickiweezy(m): 12:17pm
Crime rate in Nigeria is something else nowadays.
And when these motherfvckers are caught, they be like...
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by link2ok22: 12:18pm
Our daughter is Hale and hearty.
Kudos to NPF
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by dreamworld: 12:20pm
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by MrAwePresident: 12:22pm
dbam112:oh yes [sup][/sup]
1 Like
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by mamatayour(f): 12:22pm
Her head strong
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by farouk0403(m): 12:23pm
she was taken to the eastern part of the country.
Like serious there is no safe zone in My country,
North na terrorism,
Southwest na ritualist full that place,
Southeast majority are cannibals and cultist
South south na Nigerdelta terrorist come full am.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by DJInfluence: 12:24pm
Imagine the cruelty of humans. A child has turned to property you disposed of if you don´t like it and in the process recoup your initial cost or even make a profit from it (ala the 2nd buyer).
I hope they catch and lock all of the people involve for life because tomorrow, when this child becomes something else because of this trauma nobody will remember what she ordeal she sent through.
May sango,ifa, Amadioha, Oghene, oluwa, baba God fire all of them with sickness of leprosy and slow death.
1 Like
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by micheal77766(m): 12:25pm
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by NotOfThis(f): 12:27pm
Na waaa ooo. So glad she has been rescued.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by izzou(m): 12:33pm
tweakm54142iik:Scammer
1 Like
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by EgunMogaji(m): 12:35pm
Some Nigerians should be fed to lions live at the zoo and shown on national television.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by princeemmma(m): 12:44pm
aye le ooooooooooo
|Re: 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Lagos, Sold Thrice, Rescued In Aba by AngelicBeing: 12:45pm
WINDSOW:
mamatayour:Gbam, the ororo / anointing oil on that girl is strong, they wouldnt have been able to do harm to the innocent child, all head are not equal, kudos to the police and may the kidnappers rot in jail
1 Like
PHOTO: Lagos Driver Has Sex With Polytechnic Student, Posts Unclad Photos Online / Jihad, Terrorism And Suicide Bombing: The Classical Islamic Perspective / Drunk Police Kills 3 In Delta State
Viewing this topic: kodix, layzie, Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), THEREALLIFE, victorjoe(m), mikaelangelov, grandeoj09(m), wonder10, banksnature, tosan200(m), cupid0(f), perp(f), phaniyi7, chidimmaesther(f), jenna2, Akataka, Adiwana, timbs001(m), Emempaul, yankison(m), stockbear, baroncy, Chyko4spe(m), Pawoks(m), dallyemmy, princesweetman2(m), surelove(f), a4jasper(m), buchai, smartmachine(m), YomiYarzo, gdonj1(m), freshkid007, hycebee(m), bayusman, sammycuts, Piroo, Olukologia(m), samolu1, klobman, Skyloloprince(m), misscjkeyz(f), tiamiyukunle69(m) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18