Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings (8347 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Meanwhile, checkout photos of the fair skinned beauty with her mother and her siblings





http://fashionpheeva.com/bbnaija-gifty-displays-curves-in-sexy-new-photos/ Since leaving the BBNaija house, Gifty continues to be one of the most talked about evictees from the keenly contested reality show going on in South Africa.Meanwhile, checkout photos of the fair skinned beauty with her mother and her siblings 1 Like 1 Share

Please I need to buy like $10,000.00 anyone in the FX business with good rate?







I just knew this will make front page: Gifty is a hustler, Tboss is a confirmed ajebo

3 Likes





It seems she took after her dad's skin. Her mum na agbaya o! See poseIt seems she took after her dad's skin. 8 Likes 1 Share

see her mum sef; Olosho conglomeration 5 Likes

Ok

Seems the bro and sis are shy about something...





Upon all your gra gra you no win money come house 1 Like





The month of January 2017 was dedicated to Toyin Aimakhu and husband

The month of February 2017 was dedicated to Tonto Dike.

The month of March 2017 is now dedicated to Ms. Gifty Star

The month of April 2017 shall be dedicated to Bisola of BBNaija

The month of May 2017 shall be dedicated to ........



cc: Seun

Lalasticlala

Farano

Mynd44

Justwise

Mukina2

Obinoscopy

debosky

others Ok.The month of January 2017 was dedicated to Toyin Aimakhu and husbandThe month of February 2017 was dedicated to Tonto Dike.The month of March 2017 is now dedicated to Ms. Gifty StarThe month of April 2017 shall be dedicated to Bisola of BBNaijaThe month of May 2017 shall be dedicated to ........cc: SeunLalasticlalaFaranoMynd44JustwiseMukina2Obinoscopydeboskyothers 1 Like 1 Share

Someone help me with that 'Olosho' picture .. 2 Likes

She don't look like her mum at all, not even her siblings

Cute.. . Love that mama old school pose.. .

no be the same mom wey deceive her b dat 1 Like

she looks like her mum,though a lighter version 5 Likes

Cool

The look on her mum will tell you the kind if home she is from. 6 Likes

She is yellow while her mum and siblings are black. Is alright! 1 Like

Na really from different fathers oooo 8 Likes 1 Share

See mama, no wonder the daughter dey anyhow 2 Likes 1 Share

Odd one among them

OK











All from different fathers!





The mum tried and the daughter has started living the legacy





10 Likes

No resemblance amongstthem

why are the siblings so shy of the cam.nd y is the mum all abt stunt nd I dont giv a fuk face instead of all smiles? if all that is going has been good nd nice..

To all ma hommies out there hustlin day nd night may God giv us a wifey not a gifty.Amen. 6 Likes

































But what's my biz And she is the only light skinned person in her familyBut what's my biz

veekid:

see her mum sef; Olosho conglomeration Dats harsh bro Dats harsh bro 3 Likes

and this made fp, smh for una

Marty2020:

She don't look like her mum at all, not even her siblings

Maybe not in appearance. Maybe in behaviour Maybe not in appearance. Maybe in behaviour

shamecurls:









All from different fathers!



The mum tried and the daughter has started living the legacy



moommaa was a rolling stone..she never satisfied. moommaa was a rolling stone..she never satisfied. 1 Like

Gifty dis...Gifty dat.. Abegi enough of dis girl n her melodrama.

while this is the bitter truth 3 Likes

ogkrakkid:



moommaa was a rolling stone..she never satisfied.





