Since leaving the BBNaija house, Gifty continues to be one of the most talked about evictees from the keenly contested reality show going on in South Africa.
Meanwhile, checkout photos of the fair skinned beauty with her mother and her siblings
http://fashionpheeva.com/bbnaija-gifty-displays-curves-in-sexy-new-photos/
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by MKO4ever(m): 10:23am
Please I need to buy like $10,000.00 anyone in the FX business with good rate?
I just knew this will make front page: Gifty is a hustler, Tboss is a confirmed ajebo
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by sinaj(f): 10:30am
Her mum na agbaya o! See pose
It seems she took after her dad's skin.
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by veekid(m): 10:33am
see her mum sef; Olosho conglomeration
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Daslim180(m): 10:33am
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by cycline404(m): 10:34am
Seems the bro and sis are shy about something...
Upon all your gra gra you no win money come house
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Keneking: 10:34am
Ok.
The month of January 2017 was dedicated to Toyin Aimakhu and husband
The month of February 2017 was dedicated to Tonto Dike.
The month of March 2017 is now dedicated to Ms. Gifty Star
The month of April 2017 shall be dedicated to Bisola of BBNaija
The month of May 2017 shall be dedicated to ........
cc: Seun
Lalasticlala
Farano
Mynd44
Justwise
Mukina2
Obinoscopy
debosky
others
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Psychodavidovic(m): 10:34am
Someone help me with that 'Olosho' picture ..
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Marty2020: 10:35am
She don't look like her mum at all, not even her siblings
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Ajimmyco(m): 10:35am
Cute.. . Love that mama old school pose.. .
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by nothingmega122(m): 10:35am
no be the same mom wey deceive her b dat
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by sexyjuly(f): 10:36am
she looks like her mum,though a lighter version
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Jay542(m): 10:36am
Cool
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by freshness2020(m): 10:36am
The look on her mum will tell you the kind if home she is from.
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by bestman09(m): 10:36am
She is yellow while her mum and siblings are black. Is alright!
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by mannyU: 10:36am
Na really from different fathers oooo
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by SURElee(f): 10:36am
See mama, no wonder the daughter dey anyhow
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:36am
Odd one among them
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Jane77(f): 10:37am
OK
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by shamecurls(m): 10:37am
All from different fathers!
The mum tried and the daughter has started living the legacy
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Chiomenwa: 10:38am
No resemblance amongstthem
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by ogkrakkid(m): 10:38am
why are the siblings so shy of the cam.nd y is the mum all abt stunt nd I dont giv a fuk face instead of all smiles? if all that is going has been good nd nice..
To all ma hommies out there hustlin day nd night may God giv us a wifey not a gifty.Amen.
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by mccoy47(m): 10:38am
And she is the only light skinned person in her family
But what's my biz
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by opara28(m): 10:38am
veekid:Dats harsh bro
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Wiseb(f): 10:39am
and this made fp, smh for una
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by blazer234: 10:39am
Marty2020:
Maybe not in appearance. Maybe in behaviour
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by ogkrakkid(m): 10:39am
shamecurls:moommaa was a rolling stone..she never satisfied.
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Harmony92(f): 10:40am
Gifty dis...Gifty dat.. Abegi enough of dis girl n her melodrama.
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Jane77(f): 10:40am
while this is the bitter truth
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by shamecurls(m): 10:40am
ogkrakkid:
|Re: Bbnaija: Gifty Pictured With Her Mother And Siblings by Lawlahdey(f): 10:41am
See the mummy seff... Now we know why she's like that.
