Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by stephenduru: 11:44am
'The dead body of a lady has been discovered at the Ihie Bridge through Isi court Amakama in Umuahia south LGA. It was alleged that the lady may have been raped by some hoodlums and killed.
When contacted, the Abia state PPRO Ogbonnaya Geoffrey confirmed that police is aware of the development and that the Commissioner of Police Abia State CP Leye Oyebade is making effort to contact the authorities of community for the processes of removing the corpse.
According to the residents of the area, the body of the dead lady was discovered on Tuesday morning which signaled that the lady was killed on Monday night'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/woman-found-dead-in-bridge-in-umuahia.html
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by softwerk(f): 11:50am
First they raped her, then killed her and still had the time to put her panties back on?!
This smells of something else!
But why always from some particular parts of the country?
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by pbethel: 12:00pm
D perpetrators will never go unpunished.
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by ethene(m): 12:13pm
softwerk:why not be sensible for once.
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by Mznaett(f): 12:33pm
Believe me when I say my eyes have seen more than the earth since birth. But it seems this country is under a curse o? What's this one again now?
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by noetic5: 1:12pm
OMG! wicked world
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by teamsynergy: 1:33pm
jeez
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 1:33pm
nawao
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by coalcoal1(m): 1:33pm
hmmm... this is really sad. May God protect us all and keep us away from evil
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by dacblogger(f): 1:34pm
No rapist has the time to wear the pants of his victim...you pple shld tell us another lie
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by NotOfThis(f): 1:34pm
Such wickedness.
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by nkwuocha1: 1:34pm
softwerk:
She is a lady like you. Be sympathetic.
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by PasD(m): 1:34pm
umuahia is turning into something else o. I will relocate
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by YourNemesis: 1:34pm
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by lastmaster(f): 1:34pm
RIP to dead
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 1:34pm
G
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by nairalandfreak: 1:34pm
RIP
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by mrphysics(m): 1:35pm
Men are wicked
|Re: Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) by Jodha(f): 1:35pm
Wickedness at it's peak..
Barbaric hooligans.. The perpetrators of this act should be appropriately brought to book..
