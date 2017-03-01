Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Found Dead In A Bridge In Umuahia, Abia (Graphic Photo) (774 Views)

When contacted, the Abia state PPRO Ogbonnaya Geoffrey confirmed that police is aware of the development and that the Commissioner of Police Abia State CP Leye Oyebade is making effort to contact the authorities of community for the processes of removing the corpse.



According to the residents of the area, the body of the dead lady was discovered on Tuesday morning which signaled that the lady was killed on Monday night'





The dead body of a lady has been discovered at the Ihie Bridge through Isi court Amakama in Umuahia south LGA. It was alleged that the lady may have been raped by some hoodlums and killed.

When contacted, the Abia state PPRO Ogbonnaya Geoffrey confirmed that police is aware of the development and that the Commissioner of Police Abia State CP Leye Oyebade is making effort to contact the authorities of community for the processes of removing the corpse.

According to the residents of the area, the body of the dead lady was discovered on Tuesday morning which signaled that the lady was killed on Monday night





This smells of something else!



D perpetrators will never go unpunished. 1 Like

But why always from some particular parts of the country? why not be sensible for once. why not be sensible for once. 2 Likes

Believe me when I say my eyes have seen more than the earth since birth. But it seems this country is under a curse o? What's this one again now? 1 Like

OMG! wicked world

jeez

nawao

hmmm... this is really sad. May God protect us all and keep us away from evil

No rapist has the time to wear the pants of his victim...you pple shld tell us another lie

Such wickedness.

She is a lady like you. Be sympathetic. She is a lady like you. Be sympathetic.

umuahia is turning into something else o. I will relocate

RIP to dead

G

RIP

Men are wicked