Man awarded N530,000 against MTN by Federal High Court for unauthorized deduction for callertunez

TellforceblogThe Federal High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 has awarded N530,000 to one Oluwole Aluko for unauthorised deduction from his lines by MTN Nigeria.



Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel who passed the judgement, held that MTN had found itself guilty by not challenging the suit.



In his Judgement, he stated: “The plaintiff has the right to allow or reject the use of a caller tune. MTN cannot force the use of any caller tune on him or anybody because it is unlawful.



“Though the plaintiff sought N10 million as damages, but I hold that any damage suffered must be commensurate with the claim.



“I, hereby, award a cost of N500,000 for the damages suffered and another N30,000 as cost incurred during the court process.”



The complainant, who is also stand in as counsel for himself in the case, had in 2016 filed a N10 million suit against the same telecom giant.



He claimed that MTN Nigeria had unlawfully made series of deductions from three of his MTN lines for caller tunes which he did not subscribe to.



However, in another twist, Mr Fatiullah Tiamiyu who the defence counsel has claimed that MTN is not aware of any court process.



He said: “That is the reason the company has not been represented in any previous sitting.”



http://www.tellforceblog.com/2017/03/man-awarded-n530000-against-mtn-by.html 3 Likes

Too small though, l wish it was 53,000 dollars, serves them right, useless communication operator ripping Nigerians off with epileptic supply, unwanted text messages, poor salaries to staff but repatriating billions back home since 1550 BC 13 Likes

We need more cases like this to make the telcos sit up.

very good. make everybody dey carry dem go court, make we make small money outta the outrageous sim price they sold to us in the early days

MTN see you in court soon.

I think this is one of the best way to start our own xenophobic attack till we squeeze them to death.

MTN sef don scam me tire. 5 Likes 1 Share

