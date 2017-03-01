₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by temitofa(m): 3:22pm
Man awarded N530,000 against MTN by Federal High Court for unauthorized deduction for callertunez
http://www.tellforceblog.com/2017/03/man-awarded-n530000-against-mtn-by.html
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by Homeboiy: 3:23pm
if its true iam going to sue them
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by Keneking: 4:16pm
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
“I, hereby, award a cost of N500,000 for the damages suffered and another N30,000 as cost incurred during the court process.”
- Amazing decision
This is not a xenophobic attack oh
"The complainant, who is also stand in as counsel for himself in the case, had in 2016 filed a N10 million suit against the same telecom giant."
- Amazing one-man Counsel
Amazing movement to fp.
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by AngelicBeing: 4:19pm
Too small though, l wish it was 53,000 dollars, serves them right, useless communication operator ripping Nigerians off with epileptic supply, unwanted text messages, poor salaries to staff but repatriating billions back home since 1550 BC
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by salmonkay: 4:27pm
THIEFS
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by noetic5: 4:27pm
And am here wasting time.. Still looking for money
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by khalid6ix: 4:27pm
Bleep MTN [color=#000000][/color]
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by SWORD419: 4:28pm
Kei thank God, this recession will no longer be a threat to u, hope u'll spend it in the right way
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by henrystevo11(m): 4:29pm
ok
modified
First page for the first time amaxing things to come dis March
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by ngmgeek(m): 4:29pm
.
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by Unpredictableme(m): 4:29pm
Buhari is to blame
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by Ijaya123: 4:29pm
We need more cases like this to make the telcos sit up.
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by Chuknovski: 4:30pm
fawwwwk MTN
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by lawngmahan(m): 4:30pm
very good. make everybody dey carry dem go court, make we make small money outta the outrageous sim price they sold to us in the early days
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by Harmored(m): 4:30pm
when BASTARD AIRTEL deduct my 500 I call dem for two weeks dem no return am,later self dem no pick,I for get 5million now
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by prettyiliams(f): 4:30pm
this man don hammer.. time to sue them
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by henrystevo11(m): 4:31pm
ngmgeek:Wetin be "." the hustle for FP is real
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by miqos02(m): 4:31pm
ok
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by lilmax(m): 4:31pm
smh they can make that in a minute from 11000 subscribers if na 500m now I go understand
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by lonelydora(m): 4:31pm
Biko, the guy should give me some tutorials on how he did it. I need to follow suit immediately.
MTN see you in court soon.
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by nan1: 4:32pm
LOL OLODO MTN
ON MY WAY TO COURT TOO MTN SEE YOU IN COURT
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by seangy4konji: 4:32pm
Ohh boy this one na pepper soup ooooo
It be like like say Wetin I find go sokoto deh inside my sokoto oooo
Make I stop to deh find something weh nor loss and concentrate on my text messages regarding unlawful deductions.
Food don land be that if our judges nor go deh corrupt dem we need to start sueing them off.
This thieving bastards dont go to court for Their robbery of our hard earned coins so it don sweet them.
Things should change.
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by idrisalomagold(m): 4:32pm
I think this is one of the best way to start our own xenophobic attack till we squeeze them to death.
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by akheen: 4:32pm
naija... job don show oo
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by Vickiweezy(m): 4:32pm
Aargh!! I need a lawyer oo.
I need sue this empty-hen.
MTN sef don scam me tire.
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by smartjohn50: 4:32pm
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by dollaflow(m): 4:33pm
K
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by chimah3(m): 4:33pm
i need a lawyer!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by BlindAngel(m): 4:33pm
Jeez
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by 175(m): 4:33pm
See business opportunity for awon boys!
|Re: Man Awarded N530,000 Against MTN By Federal High Court For Callertunez Deduction by drinkgarri: 4:34pm
Most terrifying netwark
