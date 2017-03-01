Here is the New BRT Fare price as announced by the Lagos state government... The price effect begins today

3rd position is not bad. edo kopa

But mean while shebi dem talk say dollar don fallRunna out a thread to check current exchange rate

THERE IS NO TIME IN THIS COUNTRY ,THINGS WILL ALWAYS BE CHEAP EVERY HERE AND THERE , THINGS ARE ALWAYS ON THE HIGH

With minimum wage of 18k you will have to pray, fast and keep vigil ad infinitum to survive in lasgidi.

The change has come