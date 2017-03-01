₦airaland Forum

The New BRT Fare Price by CEO1(m): 5:30pm
Here is the New BRT Fare price as announced by the Lagos state government... The price effect begins today

Re: The New BRT Fare Price by hopsydboi(m): 7:03pm
Ok
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by dunasy(f): 7:04pm
Hmmmmmmm
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 7:04pm
3rd position is not bad.

edo kopa
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by teecul: 7:04pm
For.... Oluwaseun
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by obasivic: 7:04pm
Ok finally ftc
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by DESTINY41(m): 7:04pm
THERE IS NO TIME IN THIS COUNTRY ,THINGS WILL ALWAYS BE CHEAP
EVERY HERE AND THERE , THINGS ARE ALWAYS ON THE HIGH


But mean while shebi dem talk say dollar don fall
Runna out a thread to check current exchange rate
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by mu2sa2: 7:04pm
With minimum wage of 18k you will have to pray, fast and keep vigil ad infinitum to survive in lasgidi.
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by NextGovernor(m): 7:05pm
Recession don reach government agencies.
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by budosky(m): 7:05pm
The change has come
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by anonimi: 7:05pm
When shall these Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC also publish the fares for the light rail and start moving people across the metropolis with them
Abi our tax money don enter voice mail with the $1 billion borrowed from the World Bank ni?


anonimi:



TTC in talks to sell old trains to Lagos. Are they safe enough?
AUGUST 10, 2011

As Toronto trainspotters gleefully take maiden rides on the TTC's Rocket, commuters in Lagos, Nigeria may be about to get some new trains of their own. Our old ones.

A TTC spokesperson has confirmed that the commission is negotiating with a private group to sell up to 260 used train cars to the West African megacity's new transit project.

"I can confirm that the TTC is in discussion with a third party that wants to purchase trains for Lagos," said commission spokesperson Brad Ross. "Over a period of time, they will be taken out of service and then transported over to Nigeria."

The cars being considered for sale are the TTC's old H-5 and H-6 models, which will be decommissioned as the TTC rolls out its new fleet of Rockets. Ross predicts the earliest they could be shipped to Nigeria is sometime in 2012.

Traffic snarls are already a major economic problem in the Nigerian capital, a booming city that will reach an estimated population of 25 million by 2015. A new above-ground rail system designed to carry 1.5 million people a day has already broken ground, and Lagos Governor Babtunde Fashola has said it "will be the most multi-dimensional and most impactful" of the government's efforts to reduce traffic congestion.

Fashola visited Toronto earlier this year to inspect the TTC trains.

The Lagos deal would be the first of its kind for the TTC. Decommissioned cars are usually sold for scrap metal and can fetch up to $1,500 dollar each. While Ross declined to discuss specific figures, he says the sticker price for Lagos is "significantly more" than scrap prices, putting the potential profits to the TTC in the millions of dollars.

It is not unusual for technology from western nations to end up in poorer countries. Marketplaces in Africa and Asia are flooded with North American clothes, computers, and even cars, but the purchase of larger technology like trains is rarer.

The cars will have to be significantly refurbished to fit existing infrastructure in Lagos, and some Nigerian media reports have lamented that the government appears to have settled on "tokundo," or used, trains instead of brand new vehicles.

Although half the cars are more than 30 years old, Ross is adamant they are perfectly safe and are only being decommissioned for capacity reasons. But he also admitted the TTC is not required to make sure the cars meet any safety standards before selling them.

"Once sold, it's up to the new operator to ensure they are in good working order," he said. "They do need to be maintained much more frequently than the new trains, simply because of their age. At some point they will run out their useful life."

Murtaza Haider, director of the Institute of Housing and Mobility at Ryerson University, said the age of the cars is definitely a cause for concern.

"We should be ensuring that there is some service life left in these vehicles and we're not going to be playing havoc with the lives of those who would ride these vehicles," Haider said. "There's metal fatigue, and that metal fatigue could result in dangerous conditions. I would be paying a close watch on this for the next ten years to see how many accidents do happen in Lagos."

He also warned that while rail systems are glamorous as far as transit infrastructure goes, they are not always as effective at reducing congestion as other options. Nevertheless, new rail systems are frequently preferred because governments can take advantage of kickbacks from large contracts.

According to media reports, the cost estimates for the Lagos rail project have varied wildly from $1.2 billion to $30 billion. In 2010, a Nigerian government watchdog accused Fashola's government of widespread corruption.

"More often than not, politicians favour rail transit because it is more expensive," Haider said. "It's almost useless in some cases, and less productive in most cases, than a bus system. But you can't buy busses for $30 billion. You can inflate prices and make a lot of money buying a rail system."

From: https://nowtoronto.com/news/next-stop-nigeria/
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by TINALETC3(f): 7:05pm
Change
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by ellechrystal(f): 7:05pm
Eko ni gba je o
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by NameChecker: 7:06pm
Continue to increase very soon una go pack that yeye thing commot for road
angry angry angry

Re: The New BRT Fare Price by harrysterol(m): 7:06pm
Are you kidding me shocked

Re: The New BRT Fare Price by mogboyelade(f): 7:06pm
Then, there should be increase in salary too.
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Ijaya123: 7:06pm
Why is the increament for Dopemu to Ikeja/Maryland that high?

Also ikorodu to Fadeyi. The price increament is too high. What rational did they use to arrive at the new cost?

This definetly isn't pro populace. There should be a downward review.

Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Lexsigno: 7:06pm
I don't bloody care. wetin concern me and Lagos
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by DIVFAVOR(m): 7:07pm
In this recession again, I pray they use the money for other developments in the state.
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by densiks(m): 7:07pm
Change is on the landscape and brt cannot be left untouched
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by princemillla(m): 7:08pm
Hmmm

Funny enuf brt blue bus don't ply most of this road listed above... Few lagbus does..

For me, the prices are fair (comfortability) but Lasg can do better.
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by rozayx5(m): 7:08pm
as long as its comfortable
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by loomer: 7:09pm
What is the fare if u stop in between?
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Klamour: 7:09pm
Thought this is a special intervention programs by the LASG to mitigate cost and time of transport in Lagos. Is it in the blood of APC everywhere to inflict more pains and hardship on the citizenry? What actually informed this price increase?

APC pity Nigerians naa. Na waoooo
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Memyselfu2009(m): 7:09pm
THEY ARE NOT HAPPY THAT THEY HAVE CUSTOMER PEOPLE NOW STAND ON THEIR BRT I KNOW USAGE WOULD REDUCE
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Ezionye(f): 7:10pm
Is d increase cos of the meals they intend to share to passengers or what?
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by fabfunmi(f): 7:10pm
Over 100 percent Increase some of these fares?too bad!!!!!

things are getting more difficult day by day!!
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:10pm
It is noted.
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by iamtewwy(m): 7:10pm
dopemu to ikeja 200? boda ambode why na? thats too much
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by ichommy(m): 7:11pm
Seen,
Re: The New BRT Fare Price by anonimi: 7:11pm
mogboyelade:
Then, there should be increase in salary too.

You go wait tire for that one. grin
Abi you be legisLOOTER ni
Salary increase alone is not the issue. The salary of politicians and their Aides must also be REDUCED to no more than 10 times the equivalent civil service level.







Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Dildo(m): 7:13pm
No be lagosian taxes ambode and tinubu take buy brt buses?These people wicked gan.

