|The New BRT Fare Price by CEO1(m): 5:30pm
Here is the New BRT Fare price as announced by the Lagos state government... The price effect begins today
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by hopsydboi(m): 7:03pm
Ok
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by dunasy(f): 7:04pm
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 7:04pm
3rd position is not bad.
edo kopa
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by teecul: 7:04pm
For.... Oluwaseun
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by obasivic: 7:04pm
Ok finally ftc
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by DESTINY41(m): 7:04pm
THERE IS NO TIME IN THIS COUNTRY ,THINGS WILL ALWAYS BE CHEAP
EVERY HERE AND THERE , THINGS ARE ALWAYS ON THE HIGH
But mean while shebi dem talk say dollar don fall
Runna out a thread to check current exchange rate
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by mu2sa2: 7:04pm
With minimum wage of 18k you will have to pray, fast and keep vigil ad infinitum to survive in lasgidi.
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by NextGovernor(m): 7:05pm
Recession don reach government agencies.
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by budosky(m): 7:05pm
The change has come
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by anonimi: 7:05pm
When shall these Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC also publish the fares for the light rail and start moving people across the metropolis with them
Abi our tax money don enter voice mail with the $1 billion borrowed from the World Bank ni?
anonimi:
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by TINALETC3(f): 7:05pm
Change
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by ellechrystal(f): 7:05pm
Eko ni gba je o
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by NameChecker: 7:06pm
Continue to increase very soon una go pack that yeye thing commot for road
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by harrysterol(m): 7:06pm
Are you kidding me
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by mogboyelade(f): 7:06pm
Then, there should be increase in salary too.
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Ijaya123: 7:06pm
Why is the increament for Dopemu to Ikeja/Maryland that high?
Also ikorodu to Fadeyi. The price increament is too high. What rational did they use to arrive at the new cost?
This definetly isn't pro populace. There should be a downward review.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Lexsigno: 7:06pm
I don't bloody care. wetin concern me and Lagos
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by DIVFAVOR(m): 7:07pm
In this recession again, I pray they use the money for other developments in the state.
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by densiks(m): 7:07pm
Change is on the landscape and brt cannot be left untouched
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by princemillla(m): 7:08pm
Hmmm
Funny enuf brt blue bus don't ply most of this road listed above... Few lagbus does..
For me, the prices are fair (comfortability) but Lasg can do better.
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by rozayx5(m): 7:08pm
as long as its comfortable
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by loomer: 7:09pm
What is the fare if u stop in between?
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Klamour: 7:09pm
Thought this is a special intervention programs by the LASG to mitigate cost and time of transport in Lagos. Is it in the blood of APC everywhere to inflict more pains and hardship on the citizenry? What actually informed this price increase?
APC pity Nigerians naa. Na waoooo
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Memyselfu2009(m): 7:09pm
THEY ARE NOT HAPPY THAT THEY HAVE CUSTOMER PEOPLE NOW STAND ON THEIR BRT I KNOW USAGE WOULD REDUCE
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Ezionye(f): 7:10pm
Is d increase cos of the meals they intend to share to passengers or what?
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by fabfunmi(f): 7:10pm
Over 100 percent Increase some of these fares?too bad!!!!!
things are getting more difficult day by day!!
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:10pm
It is noted.
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by iamtewwy(m): 7:10pm
dopemu to ikeja 200? boda ambode why na? thats too much
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by ichommy(m): 7:11pm
Seen,
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by anonimi: 7:11pm
mogboyelade:
You go wait tire for that one.
Abi you be legisLOOTER ni
Salary increase alone is not the issue. The salary of politicians and their Aides must also be REDUCED to no more than 10 times the equivalent civil service level.
|Re: The New BRT Fare Price by Dildo(m): 7:13pm
No be lagosian taxes ambode and tinubu take buy brt buses?These people wicked gan.
