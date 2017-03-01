₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by CEO1(m): 5:51pm
Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and other top officials today paid a visit to the failing National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
source: http://www.onenigeriablog.com/2017/03/ambode-dalung-and-other-top-officials.html
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by CEO1(m): 5:54pm
More photos
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by agbalej(m): 6:27pm
Nice one. I so love Gov Ambode ....... performing and not making noise about it. Second Term approved. FTC by the way.
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by berrystunn(m): 6:27pm
With time
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by swizken6(m): 6:27pm
Inspector General and his Red Barrett. . .
I dy suspect this dalung
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by teebaxy(m): 6:28pm
See cloth like peace corps uniform
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by shammah1(m): 6:28pm
Mtcheeew!
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by donfemo(m): 6:28pm
National Stadium Surulere is dead, what are they inspecting?
Our poor maintenance culture on everything, its just sad.
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by zlantanfan: 6:28pm
This dalung redefines incompetence and cluessness anyday
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Elcid1(m): 6:29pm
Oyah...here we go again
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by ALAYORMII: 6:29pm
Is this man not taking on too much at a time??
Is this Dalung guy sick in the head or what's with his dress sense??
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Memyselfu2009(m): 6:29pm
hmmmmmm i dont know what to say
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Segadem(m): 6:29pm
teebaxy:
hmmm, that guy has to be probed for his wardrobe allowance
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by ksstroud: 6:29pm
Good one
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Landmark445: 6:29pm
Dalung is always on Khaki, because he was once an officer of the Nigerian Prison Service in the 80s, and he is still in love with uniforms
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by kings09(m): 6:32pm
So far dalung is involved, dat ministry go still de clueless. Ambode shld just set him aside in any of his plans for dat stadium b4 he(dalung) infects him wit his cluelessness
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Aare2050(m): 6:32pm
I'm thinking of becoming Darlung's wardrobe manager
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by EmekaBlue(m): 6:32pm
We need to host something in Africa o...bin long
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by teebaxy(m): 6:33pm
All this our idiotic politician use to support atleast a club in premier league ooo..... Bolton Stadium that is in league 1 is better than all our stadium as a nation..... Can't they give us something nice?
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Bsmartt(m): 6:33pm
I trust the Lagos State Government will transform the stadium just like they did for the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Itesiwaju Eko lo je wa logun.
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by geebril(m): 6:33pm
Nice one...
I hope Yeye Belllo inspects our confluence stadium here in Kogi state
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by nerodenero: 6:34pm
The beret-wearing Northerner means every letter in the word "CLUELESS".
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by anonimi: 6:35pm
agbalej:
What is nice about a state governor and a minister inspecting a stadium
No wonder we are so backward with this type of lackadaisical attitude towards our public servants.
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Kobicove(m): 6:37pm
This red beret man again!
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by tribalistseun: 6:37pm
In a reasonable country dalung will be in jail
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by uniterry: 6:39pm
this dalung na cultist abeg
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by pauljumbo: 6:40pm
This is the best decision this government have taken so far
Let's give States facilities to competent administrators
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Qmerit(m): 6:41pm
donfemo:
Federal govt is handing the stadium to Lagos state govt to manage.
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by prettyiliams(f): 6:41pm
swizken6:its mutual
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by anonimi: 6:44pm
Landmark445:
All the uniform and beret na decoy.
The guy is seriously doing chop and clean mouth of mega corruption.
Did the fake comrade uniform stop his ministry from owing the Falcons their allowances and bonus
Rad1cal:
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by lilfreezy: 6:45pm
|Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by wolesmile(m): 6:49pm
zlantanfan:
