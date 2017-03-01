₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,854 members, 3,393,805 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 07:19 PM

Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere (5340 Views)

Dalung Set To Handover National Stadium Surulere To Lagos State Govt. / Decay State Of Lagos National Stadium (pictures) / Solomon Dalung Visits National Stadium Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by CEO1(m): 5:51pm
Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and other top officials today paid a visit to the failing National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

source: http://www.onenigeriablog.com/2017/03/ambode-dalung-and-other-top-officials.html

1 Like

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by CEO1(m): 5:54pm
More photos

1 Like

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by agbalej(m): 6:27pm
Nice one. I so love Gov Ambode ....... performing and not making noise about it. Second Term approved. FTC by the way.

10 Likes

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by berrystunn(m): 6:27pm
With time
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by swizken6(m): 6:27pm
Inspector General and his Red Barrett. . .

I dy suspect this dalung
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by teebaxy(m): 6:28pm
See cloth like peace corps uniform

1 Like

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by shammah1(m): 6:28pm
Mtcheeew! undecided
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by donfemo(m): 6:28pm
National Stadium Surulere is dead, what are they inspecting?

Our poor maintenance culture on everything, its just sad.
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by zlantanfan: 6:28pm
This dalung redefines incompetence and cluessness anyday

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Elcid1(m): 6:29pm
Oyah...here we go again
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by ALAYORMII: 6:29pm
Is this man not taking on too much at a time??


Is this Dalung guy sick in the head or what's with his dress sense??
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Memyselfu2009(m): 6:29pm
hmmmmmm i dont know what to say
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Segadem(m): 6:29pm
teebaxy:
See cloth like peace corps uniform
grin
hmmm, that guy has to be probed for his wardrobe allowance grin
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by ksstroud: 6:29pm
Good one
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Landmark445: 6:29pm
Dalung is always on Khaki, because he was once an officer of the Nigerian Prison Service in the 80s, and he is still in love with uniforms
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by kings09(m): 6:32pm
So far dalung is involved, dat ministry go still de clueless. Ambode shld just set him aside in any of his plans for dat stadium b4 he(dalung) infects him wit his cluelessness

2 Likes

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Aare2050(m): 6:32pm
I'm thinking of becoming Darlung's wardrobe manager
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by EmekaBlue(m): 6:32pm
We need to host something in Africa o...bin long
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by teebaxy(m): 6:33pm
All this our idiotic politician use to support atleast a club in premier league ooo..... Bolton Stadium that is in league 1 is better than all our stadium as a nation..... Can't they give us something nice?
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Bsmartt(m): 6:33pm
I trust the Lagos State Government will transform the stadium just like they did for the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Itesiwaju Eko lo je wa logun.

2 Likes

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by geebril(m): 6:33pm
Nice one...



I hope Yeye Belllo inspects our confluence stadium here in Kogi state
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by nerodenero: 6:34pm
The beret-wearing Northerner means every letter in the word "CLUELESS".

1 Like

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by anonimi: 6:35pm
agbalej:
nice one

What is nice about a state governor and a minister inspecting a stadium
No wonder we are so backward with this type of lackadaisical attitude towards our public servants. angry







4 Likes

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Kobicove(m): 6:37pm
This red beret man again! undecided
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by tribalistseun: 6:37pm
In a reasonable country dalung will be in jail

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by uniterry: 6:39pm
this dalung na cultist abeg

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by pauljumbo: 6:40pm
This is the best decision this government have taken so far

Let's give States facilities to competent administrators
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by Qmerit(m): 6:41pm
donfemo:
National Stadium Surulere is dead, what are they inspecting?

Our poor maintenance culture on everything, its just sad.

Federal govt is handing the stadium to Lagos state govt to manage.
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by prettyiliams(f): 6:41pm
swizken6:
Inspector General and his Red Barrett. . .

I dy suspect this dalung
its mutual
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by anonimi: 6:44pm
Landmark445:
Dalung is always on Khaki, because he was once an officer of the Nigerian Prison Service in the 80s, and he is still in love with uniforms

All the uniform and beret na decoy.
The guy is seriously doing chop and clean mouth of mega corruption.
Did the fake comrade uniform stop his ministry from owing the Falcons their allowances and bonus

Rad1cal:
The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung, on Thursday said the Federal Government did not expect the Super Falcons to win the just-concluded CAF African Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He said that was why the government was currently facing difficulties in paying the players’ entitlements.

Dalung spoke with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja amidst continued protests by members of the victorious Falcons over their unpaid allowances.

The players had seized the trophy they won at the competition and said they would hold on to the trophy until the authorities concerned offset the N238.05m accumulated bonuses which they are being owed.

They had threatened that if President Muhammadu Buhari refused to address their grievances at the Federal Executive Council’s meeting on Wednesday, they would embark on protest on the streets of Abuja.

But the minister said the situation could have been avoided if the Nigerian Football Federation had envisaged that the team would win and put in place the process of paying their entitlements.

He said, “Don’t forget that nobody even knew the team will emerge victorious.

“If we were confident they will emerge victorious, all the federation would have done is to plan for process of participation and entitlement.

“It is already established in sports tradition, when you win this is what you are entitled to.

“The situation is highly unfortunate and I don’t like it. These girls have given confidence to women who want to embrace sports, so this will go a long way in killing this laudable achievement. It is unfortunate but we will make sure the right thing is done.”

The minister said his position had always remained that the process of request for funds for sporting projects must come earlier to meet the objectives.

He said if the federation had requested for funds on time, the process of settling the players would have been easier.

The minister admitted that the matter was not handled properly, regretting that there are also issues of outstanding payment of coaches.

http://punchng.com/never-knew-falcons-will-win-awcon-says-minister/



2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by lilfreezy: 6:45pm
undecided
Re: Ambode, Dalung Inspect Facilities At National Stadium, Surulere by wolesmile(m): 6:49pm
zlantanfan:
This dalung redefines incompetence and clues ness cluelessness anyday

(0) (1) (Reply)

Europe's Best Penalty Takers In The World Of Football / 'Some Players Were Madly Jealous Of Yekini At USA 94' - Oliseh / Tennis: Australian Open 2011

Viewing this topic: senny4ril2424(m), EmmGee, Gbemmyxal(m), fyneguy, snazzy5050(m), Salym(m), Naijabams(m), Zamzamiu, lammie21(m), frednino, papaput2(m), Idolys(m), tee4all(m), alladinov, brainpulse, kbbanj10, idowuh98(m), Freshemzy(m), emmchi(m), erons20ddon(m), illuminated93(m), sshalom(m), Lanre4uonly(m), JBforreal, Whynow(m), mosisnho(m), Bigmas2525(m), olumajesty, davejavu, Neii, okochavictor(m), idnole4(m), Sphinx02(m), udifia4life, danwa25(m), softheart4love(m) and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.