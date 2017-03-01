Nice one. I so love Gov Ambode ....... performing and not making noise about it. Second Term approved. FTC by the way.

Inspector General and his Red Barrett. . . I dy suspect this dalung

National Stadium Surulere is dead, what are they inspecting? Our poor maintenance culture on everything, its just sad.

Oyah...here we go again

Is this man not taking on too much at a time?? Is this Dalung guy sick in the head or what's with his dress sense??

hmmmmmm i dont know what to say

Dalung is always on Khaki, because he was once an officer of the Nigerian Prison Service in the 80s, and he is still in love with uniforms

So far dalung is involved, dat ministry go still de clueless. Ambode shld just set him aside in any of his plans for dat stadium b4 he(dalung) infects him wit his cluelessness

We need to host something in Africa o...bin long

All this our idiotic politician use to support atleast a club in premier league ooo..... Bolton Stadium that is in league 1 is better than all our stadium as a nation..... Can't they give us something nice?

I trust the Lagos State Government will transform the stadium just like they did for the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Itesiwaju Eko lo je wa logun.

Nice one... I hope Yeye Belllo inspects our confluence stadium here in Kogi state

The beret-wearing Northerner means every letter in the word "CLUELESS".

What is nice about a state governor and a minister inspecting a stadiumwith this type of lackadaisical attitude towards our public servants.

In a reasonable country dalung will be in jail

This is the best decision this government have taken so far Let's give States facilities to competent administrators

Federal govt is handing the stadium to Lagos state govt to manage.