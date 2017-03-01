



Read what was shared by a Facebook User IG Wala



A friend, Ayuba Pam Dangwong ran into young Abubakar Aliyu, the Pure Water Vendor around Tipper Garage at Mararraba/Nyanya. He is known as Chairman or Young Barrister because of how he dignify his micro business. As you can see from the photos, Chairman is neatly dressed in white and his pen properly fixed in his pocket and his ID Card well displayed.



This young man will surely remind many of us "the good old days in school". Abubakar is an indigene of Sokoto State and he is out of school because he could not pay his school fees.



HE IS VENDORING PURE WATER TO ENABLE HIM PAY HIS SCHOOL FEES. HOW CAN THIS YOUNG MAN BENEFIT FROM THE FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR LOAN HIS STATE (SOKOTO) IS COLLECTING FROM WORLD BANK?



