Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by informant001: 7:09pm
Photos of this young man Abubakar Aliyu has been trending on Facebook due to how he packages his Pure Water business. The guy who is known as chairman or young barrister because of his packaging -dresses neatly in white with his pen properly fixed in his pocket and his ID Card well displayed.
Read what was shared by a Facebook User IG Wala
A friend, Ayuba Pam Dangwong ran into young Abubakar Aliyu, the Pure Water Vendor around Tipper Garage at Mararraba/Nyanya. He is known as Chairman or Young Barrister because of how he dignify his micro business. As you can see from the photos, Chairman is neatly dressed in white and his pen properly fixed in his pocket and his ID Card well displayed.
This young man will surely remind many of us "the good old days in school". Abubakar is an indigene of Sokoto State and he is out of school because he could not pay his school fees.
HE IS VENDORING PURE WATER TO ENABLE HIM PAY HIS SCHOOL FEES. HOW CAN THIS YOUNG MAN BENEFIT FROM THE FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR LOAN HIS STATE (SOKOTO) IS COLLECTING FROM WORLD BANK?
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-young-barrister-who-sells-pure.html
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by informant001: 7:10pm
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by yomi007k(m): 7:10pm
God, help me to help people.
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by himkers2: 7:10pm
Sarrki since APC stopped paying their pay-per-post allowance
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by BIDOO(m): 7:11pm
life is unfair i must confess !
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by bantudra: 7:22pm
what the hell is a barrister...??...??...
sounds like a pastor to me..
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by mannyU: 8:45pm
this one na Dr. Pure water.
The street na him lab
Who else thinks he was born to be a doc but some how missed direction
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Onyenna(m): 8:45pm
Wow!
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by itsik(m): 8:45pm
Hmmmm.
.
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Lilnikee(m): 8:45pm
lol
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Donald7610: 8:45pm
Cool
The rule of my life is to make business a pleasure, and pleasure my business
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by afoltundeseun(m): 8:46pm
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Mopolchi: 8:46pm
Dem don post this thing before. Anyway sha see packaging.
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Sisqoman(m): 8:46pm
Who he Hep
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by freshness2020(m): 8:46pm
Very impressive...
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by MARKone(m): 8:46pm
I wont even buy from him, he looks "fishy".
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by prettyboi1989(m): 8:46pm
Man has to survive
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by lordcornel(m): 8:46pm
Is all about packaging. He might just turn a celeb with this news.
Very motivating.
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by datola: 8:47pm
How can an able bodied man like this be selling poor water. There are a lot better things to do than this, for his age.
Hope it is not one of the publicity stuns.
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Dablack1: 8:47pm
and he thinks he will make heaven
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by moses320(m): 8:47pm
May God help us,
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Misbliss1: 8:47pm
inside hot sun, God make me financially buoyant enough to be able to help people
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Endtimesmith: 8:47pm
Business is all about showmanship and packaging completely.
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Nma27(f): 8:47pm
Plus ID Card? wow! I pray d lord changes his story for d best
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by u11ae1013: 8:48pm
madness
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:48pm
Na him calling!
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by Thisis2raw(m): 8:48pm
All I have to is.. . God bless his hustle
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by pweetixandy: 8:48pm
liars.
since the days of the dapper windscreen cleaner, we have seen the indomie seller I'm suit, bread seller in bikini, akara seller in heels, armed robber in pata, lawma worker in asoebi.
bloody liar, who dash pure water seller money to dey buy hypo to wash white.
Re: Man Dressed In White Selling Pure Water In Abuja. Photos by happney65: 8:48pm
The Guy in this pix is no.other than omolola15 Hehehhehehhehhehe..Freeezzz come and see our Guy..Lol
