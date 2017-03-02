₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,109 members, 3,394,515 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 08:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal (2170 Views)
NASS Collapses 2 Peace Corps Groups / Why We Collect N40k From Nigeria Peace Corps Applicants - National Commandant / How Reliable Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Job? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by mide8e(m): 8:49pm On Mar 01
The Nigeria Police on Wednesday provided reasons why it raided the headquarters of the Nigerian Peace Corps and arrested some officials.
The explanation comes a day after the police, in a combined operation with the State Security Services and the Nigerian Army, stormed the headquarters of the Peace Corps in Abuja, arresting its commandant and other national leaders.
At least two people were confirmed injured following the raid, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, witnesses said.
A statement signed by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said intelligence reports indicated that the Peace Corps and other similar groups “were acquiring weapons and conducting covert military training in different locations across the country.”
Mr. Moshood said such actions violated a 2013 gazette of the federal government that banned the groups and ordered them to cease operations.
The latest acrimony came weeks after the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives harmonised the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill to give the group, which had operated as a volunteer organisation for 18 years, government backing.
PREMIUM TIMES learnt the SSS and police submitted memoranda to the National Assembly against the establishment of the Peace Corps, but the lawmakers went ahead with the passage of the bill, anyway.
The bill is expected to be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent, although it is not clear if the president will support the creation of another paramilitary agency.
Read the full statement below:
1. The Nigeria Police Force in joint operations with the Personnel of the Military and Department of State Service commenced yesterday 28th February, 2017, operations to halt and rid the country of illegal/unlawful security outfits constituting National Security Threat and Threat to the protection of life and property of Nigerians across the country.
2. Credible intelligence reports at the disposal of the Force revealed that some of these illegal Security outfits have started acquiring weapons and conducting covert military training in different locations across the country.
3. It is evident that in 2013, Federal Republic of Nigeria official Gazette dissolved and proscribed illegal Security outfits such as Nigerian Maritime security Agency (NMSA), Nigerian Merchant Navy Corps and the Nigerian Merchant Navy Petroleum Security and Safety, Peace Corps of Nigeria and other quasi illegal security outfits.
4. However, it has been observed that Nigerian Maritime Security Agency NMSA, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Maritime Security Agency and National Task Force to Combat Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms and Ammunition, Light and Chemical/Weapons are still operating outside their mandates and purposes for which they were registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission.
5. For avoidance of doubt the Peace Corps of Nigeria under the leadership of one Akor Dickson was registered as an NGO but with brazen impunity, total disregard to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, opened illegal training camps in some States of the Country, where thousands of youths and other persons without proper background check and screening are receiving converts Military training.
6. It is consequent upon the above and the veracity of intelligence reports from reliable sources, indicating that subversive elements/groups and terrorist affiliates have infiltrated the Peace Corps of Nigeria secretly to ruin and destroy the existing peace currently being enjoyed in the country that the Peace Corps of Nigeria secret training camps were closed down in the FCT, Kwara and Niger States.
7. During the preliminary investigation into the activities of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, it was discovered that personnel of the Corps are extorting money from unwary youths throughout the Country under the guise of recruitment; amounts ranging from Fifty Thousand Naira (#50,000) to Hundreds of Thousands of Naira are being paid by innocent Nigerians to the Peace Corps of Nigeria. Once you paid the money you are automatically recruited. Anyone who must have paid money under any pretence to the Peace Corps of Nigeria should report their case at the nearest Police Station in where they are across the country.
8. The Peace Corps of Nigeria has unlawfully turned itself into a security outfit without authorization and establishment by the Federal Government of Nigeria, as such, have deviated from the purposes for which they were registered as a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) by the Corporate Affairs Commission.
9. The Corps has no legal authority to wear uniform, parade itself as Security outfit, post their personnel on guard duties, and use ranking, insignia, badges of rank which are semblance of that of the Police, Military and other paramilitary organizations without the approval of Federal Government of Nigeria.
10. The Nigeria Police Force and other Security Agencies will not fold their arms and allow lawlessness to be unleashed on the society.
11. It is in furtherance of the above that the Nigeria Police Force, the personnel of the Military, Department of State Service, had in a joint security operations swooped on the Head office of the Peace Corps of Nigeria on the 28th February, 2017 situated opposite Jabi Lake, Utako District, sealed off the building and effected the arrest of one Mr. Akor Dickson, the Leader of Peace Corps of Nigeria and Forty Nine (49) others (on the attached list) for investigation in the interest of public safety and security. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
12. This joint security operations will be implemented throughout the country to halt the illegal activities of all these proscribed illegal Security outfits such as Nigerian Maritime Security Agency (NMSA), Nigerian Merchant Navy Corps and the Nigerian Merchant Navy Petroleum Security and Safety, Peace Corps of Nigeria and other quasi illegal security groups.
13. Parents and Guardians are advised to prevail on their children and wards to return home from the illegal military camps opened in some states of the country by the Peace Corps of Nigeria as the activities of the Corps in totality is unlawful.
1 Like
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by Dmes(m): 9:31pm On Mar 01
I handover to u nxt person say something.
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by abnsugbe: 2:03am
This is internal battle...watched it on TV..... Simply invite the man instead of arresting him...
A robber has never been treated such...i tire for Nigeria Police.
2 Likes
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by akp202(m): 6:31am
Let's watch n c
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by uboma(m): 7:14am
Where are the strong supporters of Peace Corps who wanted my head simply because I reported that it was all a scam?
1 Like
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by R3B3L(m): 7:34am
abnsugbe:ok. . So go to another country na... shey na only Nigeria own u dey c.. other countries equally make arrests after evidence have been found. Dnt b constantly quick to trump ur country even when dey are trying to be proactive.
3 Likes
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by R3B3L(m): 7:37am
About damn time. I'll b in town and c strange uniforms of so called peace corps already acting out paramilitary functions at strategic locations. Bill is yet to be assented to the president so why no chill from dem. Strongly support this move by other forces to shut dem down for now at least. They were unlawful in their activities.
2 Likes
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by dabwan123(m): 7:50am
Ok
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by veekid(m): 7:51am
Not illegal but one chance
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by Fesisko(m): 7:51am
peace corp was never a legal entity .It was Established primarily as Non governmental organization, not as paramilitary .Nah one chance. they are actually feeding fat from innocent and unwary citizens.Their own worse pass MMM, cos you can't GH. my elder brother was also a victim to a similar paramilitary outfit called Merchant Navy, despite several warning.
1 Like
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by yomalex(m): 7:51am
not assented to yet by Mr President I think
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by EmekaBlue(m): 7:52am
I dunno
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by afuye(m): 7:52am
TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by babyfaceafrica: 7:52am
Nice one from the government
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by SuperSuave(m): 7:53am
the 40-40k wey dem don collect nko? Guys don enter one chance.
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by ajalawole(m): 7:54am
Why would peace corps carry guns self.... With all those small small boys they employed
1 Like
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by Sisqoman(m): 7:54am
Yeh! MMM second, my 45k
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by Realdeals(m): 7:54am
illegal for now but do not think it will be legalized.
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:56am
I don't knw if ds is Legal or illegal but frm my own view is smell ENVY.......
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by pweshboi(m): 7:56am
The truth is the acquisition on weapons without being backed by the law of the country to operate yet is a threat to the national security in a way... The arrest of the commandant of peace Corp isn't a bad thing I must say. I can equally decide to start training people in a military style equally and have like up-to 3million people I've trained "military style" and I now tell the federal government to pass it into law that the people I've trained should be employed. While waiting for the approval I starts acquiring ammunitions. That's illegal let's call a spade a spade and not always be sentimental in this country.
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by Arewa12: 7:56am
Hmmm
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by Samanza89(m): 7:58am
Y
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by PRINCEWAHAB88(m): 7:59am
Its not ilegal, the senate nd house of representative have already pass d bill only waiting for mr. President to append his signature.
We should also not forget that this was exactly wat transpired during d creation of NSCDC.
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:02am
I smell jealousy here
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by zicoraads(m): 8:02am
PRINCEWAHAB88:This one might not end up the way NSCDC did.
|Re: Is Peace Corps Of Nigeria Now Illegal by obembet(m): 8:03am
After I paid 75k
(0) (Reply)
Paying Work At Home Job / Travel To Study In Europe! ( In Less Than 4 Weeks ) / Free Sms Web
Viewing this topic: ollah1, nunamyeong(m), Ebao2(m), Amoto111, Dc4life(m), Akinife(m), smokes(m), damlawrence101, ednut1(m), nazzyon(m), ozonaija(m), olamikhx, Durang(m), carowhite, MutantMetahuman, Jezyfreezman(m), haryorbarmie83(m), themmydhayhor(m), attehwole, abdul4new, damoneymag(m), donestk(m), AODT(m), Beehshorp(m), naptu2, heysquare(m), uzoizuce00898, uruuru, Adonkia(m), yomi007k(m), abnsugbe, kenx1(m), Noblechykk(m), idnole4(m), marcusaurelio(m), badruf(m), maakano(m), youngchopper(m), Apelex(m), Firefire(m), MAXIMAL123(m), Lincoln275(m), Musampa73(m), sheunsheun(m), monievecakes(f), Agbgift(f), linusbnn(m), Fesisko(m), zebra, apholabicole1, Mitchely, profjendor(m), Dexpro, teebaxy(m), FagsamPHP(m), dejisky(m), SirAweezy(m), Leopantro, tsephanyah(f), Samanza89(m), ITbomb(m), 3verblazing(m), Danhumprey, edlion57(m), kenny1313(m), kennyosein(m), feldido(m), Getrich47(m), Babangida70(m), Omoakinsuyi(m), sotall(m), Costello559(m), guru01(m), zicoraads(m), Alexrayz(m), princetigris(m), BOJO123(m), Phoenix619, Ebay14(m), Nerica(m), adelcole(m), samkleen(m), Oche211(m), plegion19, stepo707, DeBlessedOne(m), Easybab4life, Peppermum(m), sirscripture, Gbengadaniel12, parzdor(m), Sisqoman(m), Greatbeard(m), Luciferdevil(m), ebecode(m), make9jagr8, Forta(m), obembet(m), Strength1(m), Vikhac(m), alsudaes1(m), Judithume(f), westwood55(m), Ahmadgani(m), ojun50(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Mrukk(f), onlineprof89, ekwuemendinso(m), Akorkor(f), euthanasia, Taqsit(f), XJAYCEEU4K, toluwatos(m), felixomor and 184 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6