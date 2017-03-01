₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Yarnvibes(f): 10:49pm On Mar 01
A 38- year -old tenant, Genesis Genius, on Wednesday, told a Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Nasarawa State, that his landlord, Manzo Hassan, is owing him for the beer he drank in his beer parlour.
Genesis, a resident of Masaka, was taken to court by Hassan for owing him N120,000 rent arrears.
Genesis agreed to pay the arrears, but insisted that his landlord should pay him his beer money first, in order for him to add to pay the rent arrears.
“My landlord always come to my beer parlour to drink, after drinking, he will not pay me, I am sure he is using it to replace the money I am owing him.
“He has been doing it, the money he is owing me amounted to a huge sum, he should pay me, so that I can pay him as well,’’ the tenant said.
The defendant told the court that his landlord has locked up the beer parlour, adding that he even chased his sales girls and bar men away.
Hassan, in his response, told the court that of truth, he drank beer in his tenant’s beer parlour, and deliberately refused to pay because of the rent arrears.
“As I discovered that he was not making efforts to pay me my money, I started drinking beer on credit in his beer parlour to cover up the money he is owing.
“I have not taken up to the amount he is owing me, if that is the case, he should deduct the beer money from the rent arrears and pay me my balance, Hassan said.
The Magistrate, Mr. Victor Manga, in his ruling, told the landlord to do check and balance with his tenant, since he did not object to the allegation.
Manga added jokingly that, probably his tenant was giving him beer to replace the rent arrears.
He asked the court bailiff, Sule Ishaku to supervise the discussion between the landlord and the tenant in sorting out their disputes.
The magistrate ordered the landlord to unlock the beer parlor, stressing that he has no right to lock up the place.
He gave the tenant one month to vacate the place after the check and balance.
After the checks, the landlord drank beer worth N45,000.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/my-landlord-drank-beer-worth-n45000-in.html
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Cutehector(m): 10:49pm On Mar 01
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Cadamlk: 11:05pm On Mar 01
My guy,nothing goes for nothing. Pay your rent or i drink beer . Infact Shayo na bastard.
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Fesisko(m): 11:35pm On Mar 01
Shayo master.
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by dabwan123(m): 7:36am
End time landlord.. End time drinking
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by obembet(m): 7:36am
Good News
For those of u that are looking for our president
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by whizqueen(f): 7:37am
Omu ti jati jati
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by yomi007k(m): 7:37am
I like dt landlord n d tenant.
I hope dey become pals.
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Grafixnuel(m): 7:38am
thought Northerners doesn't shayo? Ndi ara
meanwhile
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Hades2016(m): 7:38am
Drunkard landlord
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by yomi007k(m): 7:39am
whizqueen:
Boo...gbagbe iyen oo.
Tenant neva show u pepper abi.....I don knw wetin I go dey do tenant now
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by gbaskiboy(m): 7:39am
Omo this one na soft work I swear
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by ipobbigot7: 7:39am
I swear that tenant is an Igbo man.
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by rman: 7:39am
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Day11(m): 7:41am
Sharp landlord
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by adeadeyera(m): 7:44am
Wetin person no go see for this country
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by StainlessH(m): 7:44am
That can cause flood.
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Bobulopsy(m): 7:45am
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by yungengr(m): 7:45am
de man like beer pass money, c wickedness
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Solmax(m): 7:46am
The Landlord is also a Beer Lord hehehe
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by TinaAnita(f): 7:46am
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by Adesiji77: 7:47am
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by money121(m): 7:48am
hahaha yeye people
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by MutantMetahuman: 7:54am
ipobbigot7:lol
Yeah. Ipob people are the hardest people to have as tenant in your house.
They will bring 20 people from village to small room you rented to them and they will never pay rent.
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by akigbemaru: 7:55am
No wonder Hausas loathe at drinking beers in their society!
|Re: My Landlord Drank Beer Worth N45,000 In My Beer Parlour, Tenant Tells Court by belovedkonsult: 7:57am
