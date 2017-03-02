₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,232 members, 3,394,915 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 11:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found (8483 Views)
Missing "Call To Bar" Certificate Found In A Taxi / Nysc: Discharge Certificate Found / Education Beyond Certificate (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by KMoutlaw(m): 11:07pm On Mar 01
It was a lost and found certificate, we want people to circulate the information to reach the owner.
2 Shares
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by beetown(m): 11:19pm On Mar 01
eyah....fine certificate and a wonderful grade.
Lemme celebrate my first FTC on nairaland.
I wonna give a shalat to my family,especially my mum for always believing in me. Mummy God bless you.
MTN this would be impossible without you.
I also want to thank myself for being so jobless
And for the ones who're yet to get FTC please never give up, if I can make it then you can too, your time is coming
4 Likes
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by DozieInc(m): 11:22pm On Mar 01
OP should drop contact info.
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by KMoutlaw(m): 11:35pm On Mar 01
08106929688
08090647079
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Gurumaharaji(m): 12:01am
good result from a prestigious school...I pray d owner get it and enjoy his hardwork
1 Like
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by gudnex22(m): 6:52am
Lost but found, careless owner.........
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by miqos02(m): 10:04am
coming
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by elganzar(m): 10:05am
Please shift Please shift
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by dannythethug: 10:05am
It belongs to Adewale. .
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by richardjemedafe1(m): 10:05am
carelessness
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Chikelue2000(m): 10:06am
Get d name, search for it on google n facebook
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Keneking: 10:06am
Nice but not transferable sha
Check facebook & twitter & google & travel to UI to Eco dept & advertise in Punch/Guardian/Daily Trust & send to Channels TV (Sunrise show) or Kaakaki on AIT or send to Chris Ngige (for employment).
Must be carelessness sha
We have to restrict the search to South West states such as Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and even Ekiti. Names sounds Ibadan sha
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by ollaxworld: 10:06am
I am the owner, maybe
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Judithjovial(f): 10:07am
yea frm my village, he better forget that paper cus it will fetch him nothing Naija is all but gone.
http://www.naijxclusive.com/nigeria-this-is-our-life-now-what-nigeria-has-turned-into/#
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by fryoobest(m): 10:07am
Eeeeiyaaa!!!, Maybe na Baba Bubu's forged & lost certificate be that ooh
1 Like
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by izzou(m): 10:08am
Lost but found
Careless owner, stupid finder
Who remembers this song?
1 Like
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Mopolchi: 10:08am
Okay
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by holluphemydavid(m): 10:09am
i pray the owner get it back
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Yugosng(m): 10:09am
Wow
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by OLUWAFUNMISE(f): 10:09am
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by ginajet(f): 10:09am
Issorite
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Demonicide: 10:10am
all the lost certificate displayed on NL is always from OAU or UI. Is it that this peeps were not taught how to take care of there personal belongings or what? or they are just trying to let the whole world know they graduated with with a 2.1 Honors.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Franchise21(m): 10:11am
Itz PMB's lost certificate
1 Like
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Lisaint(m): 10:13am
Search for is name on fb
Post it to ui fb group
1 Like
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by itech2015itech: 10:13am
Ya i know
http://sexydam.com
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by deelummy: 10:14am
I smell something-oluwole, that matric number seems too ancient for a 2009 certificate.
It should read at least 12**** (6 figures with 12 or 13), don't quote me if you didn't gradute from my Alma mata.
For EX UItes you know nah.
2 Likes
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Justicealh3(m): 10:14am
Don't be fool, just directly tell us this is your Certificate with second class upper.
2 Likes
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Lanretoye(m): 10:14am
some ppl can misplace their glory self.
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by SuperBlack: 10:17am
It's Buhari's Own.
1 Like
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by tayour917i(m): 10:17am
Chikelue2000:
My brother, this one that people are writing "Adebayo" as "Hardeybaryour" on social Media.
1 Like
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by anny268(f): 10:19am
beetown:Your matter tire me
|Re: Adetona Adewale Ishola's Lost Certificate, Found by Drsheddy(m): 10:19am
A F O N J A & carelessness' are like
pls someone should epp me with that Jacob Zuma pics
1 Like
Yabatech Merit List / Nairaland Interschool Debate:Elimination stage -Winner 2: Abu Zaria / Kaduna Poly Admission List For 2010/2011
Viewing this topic: Vickky55(f), KhadLokun, Franktmubarak1(m), swazpedro(m), pinkcottoncandy, Olabamijie(m), iyaski, bmxshop, serendipityF, Olujames77, happy662, Greenbuoy(m), LordTrezy, mekybabe1, Blessmira, sammyj49, ChemicalReaction(f), Chidizman(m), NE555, mhk043(m), papoose999(m), littlecherry40, pskillzz(m), Olubukola16(f), stiggymode(m), Toonice(m), Moahmed, iykebest1(m), Och77(m), sod09(m), DieDiamant, larrrymore(m), baby8ace, oyeb15, sammyboywonder, swedbase(m), frisky2good(m), EFGH, afrosolomon(m), oseka101(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4