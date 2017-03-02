₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,232 members, 3,394,915 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 11:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) (5566 Views)
Seun Egbegbe In A Police Cell In Lagos (Photos) / See What Actress Dayo Amusa Was Pictured Wearing On The Beach In Dubai / Flavour Pictured Wearing A King's Regalia Surrounded By Maidens (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by ovokooo: 8:30am
Nigerian musician looks good in a Nigerian police uniform. What do you think?
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/falz-wears-nigerian-police-uniform-pics/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Dosmay(m): 8:34am
so
1 Like
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by koolet: 8:35am
Ah swear This guy go stubborn when him small
Even as a grown up eno dey hear word
From law school to softwork'rapper then to mr soja to being mr president now police officer
Falana sef don frustrate
Observing you from the low places
Wehdon sir!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Iamdmentor1(m): 10:42am
This guy funny
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by LAFO(f): 10:42am
See as him look like those idiots wey dey always collect money for Offa Road in Ilorin.
10 Likes
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by awesome99(m): 10:42am
Reservation
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by cogbuagu: 10:42am
good one
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Chikelue2000(m): 10:43am
Him resemble correct Aboki
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Iamdmentor1(m): 10:43am
Dosmay:
You just wasted that ftc spot.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Rilwayne001: 10:43am
The guy is one goddamn funny clown
2 Likes
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by fryoobest(m): 10:43am
who he be?
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:43am
the guy lips thick gan
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Abudu2000(m): 10:44am
I just like this guy sha, aside the fact that we are age mates,he smokes my brand of cigarettes also...
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by NameChecker: 10:44am
Why won't people abuse the Police Uniform?
The force itself is an abused one by it members
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by osemoses1234(m): 10:44am
Who police uniform help
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Blurryface(m): 10:45am
Look at his lips blackened by heavy consumption of dry ijebu weed.
Very soon he go dey cry like papa sikiru below.
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by gabolz(m): 10:45am
ovokooo:
Nothing much, except the beards....
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Evergreen4(m): 10:45am
olokpa with plenty bear bear
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Yugosng(m): 10:45am
Lol
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:45am
Officer MuFu
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by eyinjuege: 10:46am
He has their looks sef. No joy at all
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by saaedlee: 10:46am
U lol
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by obembet(m): 10:46am
Thank God u don face ur carrer
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Ghostscript(m): 10:48am
hmm.... Badh Guy
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by superson001(m): 10:48am
fine boy police....LMAO
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Nma27(f): 10:48am
And so bladi what?? Like d picture will change our crippling economy. mtchhheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by naijafunds: 10:50am
Join our platform about to be launched in less than three hours, Donate N10,000 and Get N30,000 swiftly. The faster you join the faster you get matched. Visit NaijaFunds.com. Good Morning Nairalanders...
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by nikkypearl(f): 10:50am
LAFO:u mean offa garage?
chai...omo ilorin afonja..I hail o
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Smartplistivall: 10:51am
topcash.me
Hottest paying site now.
Get matched within hours
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by nkemdi89(f): 10:51am
Improper dressing, no uniform man grow beards and the cap is not properly worn because the crest supposed to be at middle of the head.
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by Magicdon(m): 10:52am
ovokooo:see as im wear d cap like yoruba cap
|Re: Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) by taiwo005(m): 10:52am
See his black lips.
Do You Know That Lemar Is A Nigerian? / [photos] Korede Bello Has Over 2000 Pair Of Shoes / Bimbo Akintola Shows Off Massive Breast
Viewing this topic: funken, GuyfawkesAB(m), pagorino(m), Debbime(f), Bulletproofgt, bash4us(m), adeyoung1(m), Hamard, caboltx(m), jobinfomania(m), ekenzy007, morningsta(m), Dreamwaker(m), FemiJoshua2000, Esseite, deeone10, pastie(m), chloedogie, epistleNow(m), kuzoma, Stevengerd(m), ponzihater, princeisah26(m), DONSMITH123(m), dopeboi142(m), mostHandsome01, qoudous(m), akhabbey(m), Inception(m), Nixiepie(f), dman4mdmoon(m), osumak2, knight05, olaskul(m), Bwoodlt, maddman, CodedPaded(m), Anuoluwapo23(f), feron17(m), TiiY, oribi(m), thinkdip(m), progress69, adenlemmanuel(m), bobdee05, Reediano(m), thonyrule(m), cupcake326(f), mcok28(m), veekid(m), orogodoganyin(m), techycontents, softMarket(m), MikeMicheal(m), Ahmeduana(m), edbor(m), collinsJn(m), smudge2079, Tokziby, EYIBLESSN(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30