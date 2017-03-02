Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Falz Pictured Wearing A Police Unform (pics) (5566 Views)

Seun Egbegbe In A Police Cell In Lagos (Photos) / See What Actress Dayo Amusa Was Pictured Wearing On The Beach In Dubai / Flavour Pictured Wearing A King's Regalia Surrounded By Maidens (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: Nigerian musician looks good in a Nigerian police uniform. What do you think?Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/falz-wears-nigerian-police-uniform-pics/ 1 Like 1 Share

so 1 Like





Even as a grown up eno dey hear word

From law school to softwork'rapper then to mr soja to being mr president now police officer

Falana sef don frustrate



Observing you from the low places

Wehdon sir!! Ah swear This guy go stubborn when him smallEven as a grown up eno dey hear wordFrom law school to softwork'rapper then to mr soja to being mr president now police officerFalana sef don frustrateObserving you from the low placesWehdon sir!! 20 Likes 1 Share

This guy funny

See as him look like those idiots wey dey always collect money for Offa Road in Ilorin. 10 Likes

Reservation

good one

Him resemble correct Aboki

Dosmay:

so

You just wasted that ftc spot. You just wasted that ftc spot. 2 Likes 1 Share

The guy is one goddamn funny clown 2 Likes

who he be?

the guy lips thick gan

I just like this guy sha, aside the fact that we are age mates,he smokes my brand of cigarettes also...

Why won't people abuse the Police Uniform?

The force itself is an abused one by it members

Who police uniform help

Look at his lips blackened by heavy consumption of dry ijebu weed.



Very soon he go dey cry like papa sikiru below.

ovokooo:

Nigerian musician looks good in a Nigerian police uniform. What do you think?



Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/falz-wears-nigerian-police-uniform-pics/



Nothing much, except the beards.... Nothing much, except the beards....

olokpa with plenty bear bear

Lol

Officer MuFu

He has their looks sef. No joy at all

U lol

Thank God u don face ur carrer

hmm.... Badh Guy

fine boy police....LMAO

And so bladi what?? Like d picture will change our crippling economy. mtchhheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Join our platform about to be launched in less than three hours, Donate N10,000 and Get N30,000 swiftly. The faster you join the faster you get matched. Visit NaijaFunds.com. Good Morning Nairalanders...

LAFO:

See as him look like those idiots wey dey always collect money for Offa Road in Ilorin. u mean offa garage?

chai...omo ilorin afonja..I hail o u mean offa garage?chai...omo ilorin afonja..I hail o

topcash.me

Hottest paying site now.

Get matched within hours

Improper dressing, no uniform man grow beards and the cap is not properly worn because the crest supposed to be at middle of the head.

ovokooo:

Nigerian musician looks good in a Nigerian police uniform. What do you think?



Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/falz-wears-nigerian-police-uniform-pics/

see as im wear d cap like yoruba cap see as im wear d cap like yoruba cap