This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos

This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:12am
Suzan Luka, a 25-year-old student of Nasarawa Polytechnic, Lafia has been reportedly missing since Friday, February 24th and hasn't been seen or heard from. See full details below;

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/missing-person-alert-25-year-old.html

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:13am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by adorablepepple(f): 9:13am
sad
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by miqos02(m): 10:48am
ok
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by adadioranmah(f): 10:49am
May she be found

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by TURAKIN2019(f): 10:49am
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by brunofarad(m): 10:49am
shocked
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by timpaker(m): 10:50am
Why is it that only the young girls are always declared missing?

1 Like

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:50am
The annoying thing about "Missing cases" in Nigeria is that they never tell us the full story......... angry

1 Like

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Yugosng(m): 10:51am
lipsrsealed
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by NameChecker: 10:52am
Buhari! Buhari!! Buhari!!!

angry angry angry angry
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by SexyNairalander: 10:52am
booked
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by VulgarLee(m): 10:52am
new boko haram recruit grin grin grin



































meanwhile i have a land for sell
time for me to marry smiley
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Blurryface(m): 10:53am
She is probably somewhere putting those pair of lips to better use.

1 Like

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Smartplistivall: 10:53am
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:54am
angry I refused to believe she is missing
angry angry angry angry
angry angry angry
angry angry angry



Heartbroken cry cry
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Zaheertyler(m): 10:54am
she has gone to visit buhari
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:57am
The return of Suzan Luka is near

1 Like

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 11:00am
My own Lafia?
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Bobo001: 11:01am
Have they searched Emir of Katsina Palace? Just asking ni o

1 Like

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by SyberKate(f): 11:01am
Bobo001:
Have they searched Emir of Katsina Palace? Just asking ni o
grin grin grin

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by DirewolfofStark(m): 11:01am
You may search in the Emir's Palace. These days a lot of missing young ladies always seem to end up in various Emir's Palaces across the North.

1 Like

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by bid4rich(m): 11:03am
I may be wrong OooOOo, but has there been a time where useful information about missing person was ever given? Its not a bad idea though
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Joettti: 11:04am
May she be found. Amen!!

1 Like

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by mumuface(m): 11:04am
She may be somewhere enjoying big cassava grin grin

1 Like

Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by drmuri(m): 11:09am
May the good lord return her to her ppl safely. As for those making useless jokes about this matter, is there no modicum of sence or humanity left in you ppl?
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by drmuri(m): 11:12am
mumuface:
She may be somewhere enjoying big cassava grin grin
your stupidity is nauseating. Grow up please
Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by drmuri(m): 11:14am
Zaheertyler:
she has gone to visit buhari
Mumu na every single thing be joke ba?

