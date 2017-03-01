₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,232 members, 3,394,915 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 11:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos (3770 Views)
13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos / This Lady Has Been Declared Missing In Abuja Since Valentine's Day. Photos / 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:12am
Suzan Luka, a 25-year-old student of Nasarawa Polytechnic, Lafia has been reportedly missing since Friday, February 24th and hasn't been seen or heard from. See full details below;
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/missing-person-alert-25-year-old.html
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:13am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by adorablepepple(f): 9:13am
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by miqos02(m): 10:48am
ok
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by adadioranmah(f): 10:49am
May she be found
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by TURAKIN2019(f): 10:49am
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by brunofarad(m): 10:49am
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by timpaker(m): 10:50am
Why is it that only the young girls are always declared missing?
1 Like
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:50am
The annoying thing about "Missing cases" in Nigeria is that they never tell us the full story.........
1 Like
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Yugosng(m): 10:51am
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by NameChecker: 10:52am
Buhari! Buhari!! Buhari!!!
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by SexyNairalander: 10:52am
booked
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by VulgarLee(m): 10:52am
new boko haram recruit
meanwhile i have a land for sell
time for me to marry
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Blurryface(m): 10:53am
She is probably somewhere putting those pair of lips to better use.
1 Like
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Smartplistivall: 10:53am
topcash.me
Hottest paying site now.
Get matched within hours
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:54am
I refused to believe she is missing
Heartbroken
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Zaheertyler(m): 10:54am
she has gone to visit buhari
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:57am
The return of Suzan Luka is near
1 Like
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 11:00am
My own Lafia?
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Bobo001: 11:01am
Have they searched Emir of Katsina Palace? Just asking ni o
1 Like
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by SyberKate(f): 11:01am
Bobo001:
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by DirewolfofStark(m): 11:01am
You may search in the Emir's Palace. These days a lot of missing young ladies always seem to end up in various Emir's Palaces across the North.
1 Like
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by bid4rich(m): 11:03am
I may be wrong OooOOo, but has there been a time where useful information about missing person was ever given? Its not a bad idea though
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by Joettti: 11:04am
May she be found. Amen!!
1 Like
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by mumuface(m): 11:04am
She may be somewhere enjoying big cassava
1 Like
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by drmuri(m): 11:09am
May the good lord return her to her ppl safely. As for those making useless jokes about this matter, is there no modicum of sence or humanity left in you ppl?
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by drmuri(m): 11:12am
mumuface:your stupidity is nauseating. Grow up please
|Re: This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos by drmuri(m): 11:14am
Zaheertyler:Mumu na every single thing be joke ba?
(0) (Reply)
18-year-old Mother Of One, Jailed 6 Years For Burying Son Alive In Osogbo / Man Strangles Pregnant Fiancee, Two-yr-old Baby In Oyo State / Mr Jude The Agent
Viewing this topic: Armstrong34(m), samsof1, Demigods666, nwabudan25, mooretes, tripleaa, Trinity213, david52, elfico(m), jonnayo(m), Kingsley123(m), chidextec, figur, SayDeeJay, bobyemi(m), Damalex4luv(m), unclemide(m), nwagbunaese(f), lanrecious(m), AHMANI(m), arleck(m), Emeldyn(f), THEREALLIFE, lilmaam, isarumah(m), valoss, drmuri(m), rajioyebamiji77, fabrista(m), SIRKAY98(m), mexxy24, Pistolx(m), Kardinal001(m), obum042, titiakins and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18