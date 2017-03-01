Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / This 25-Year-Old Lady Declared Missing In Nasarawa State. Photos (3770 Views)

13-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kwara State. Photos / This Lady Has Been Declared Missing In Abuja Since Valentine's Day. Photos / 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/missing-person-alert-25-year-old.html Suzan Luka, a 25-year-old student of Nasarawa Polytechnic, Lafia has been reportedly missing since Friday, February 24th and hasn't been seen or heard from. See full details below;

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

ok

May she be found 2 Likes 1 Share

Why is it that only the young girls are always declared missing? 1 Like

The annoying thing about "Missing cases" in Nigeria is that they never tell us the full story......... 1 Like

Buhari! Buhari!! Buhari!!!





booked









































































meanwhile i have a land for sell

time for me to marry new boko haram recruitmeanwhile i have a land for selltime for me to marry

She is probably somewhere putting those pair of lips to better use. 1 Like

topcash.me

Hottest paying site now.

Get matched within hours

I refused to believe she is missing













Heartbroken I refused to believe she is missingHeartbroken

she has gone to visit buhari

The return of Suzan Luka is near 1 Like

My own Lafia?

Have they searched Emir of Katsina Palace? Just asking ni o 1 Like

Bobo001:

Have they searched Emir of Katsina Palace? Just asking ni o

You may search in the Emir's Palace. These days a lot of missing young ladies always seem to end up in various Emir's Palaces across the North. 1 Like

I may be wrong OooOOo, but has there been a time where useful information about missing person was ever given? Its not a bad idea though

May she be found. Amen!! 1 Like

She may be somewhere enjoying big cassava 1 Like

May the good lord return her to her ppl safely. As for those making useless jokes about this matter, is there no modicum of sence or humanity left in you ppl?

mumuface:

She may be somewhere enjoying big cassava your stupidity is nauseating. Grow up please your stupidity is nauseating. Grow up please