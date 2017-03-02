₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by JosWatchDog(m): 10:47am
An eighty-five-year-old grandmother, Mrs. Bolaji Isaac, has cried out that she has nothing to live for and preferred death because all her five children rejected her and efforts to see them had been abortive.
Bolaji says anytime she dies, she will be going to the grave with sorrow and bitterness.
The Ikare, Ondo State indigene, said an apartment rented for her by a Pentecostal church in Lagos, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, had been forcefully taken by her second son, identified as
Sola, who chased her out.
The octogenarian told Punch Metro that she was in dire need of another accommodation, appealing to Nigerians to prevail on her children to meet with her before her death.
She said,
“I had 10 children. While five of them died, five survived. My husband died about 20 years ago and I started selling paper bags to hospitals and clinics. When I didn’t have money to continue the work, I stopped.
“I was formerly living in the Alagbado area of Lagos State, but my son, Sola, chased me out. He came from Ondo State to live with me.
“His wife called me that I should send him back, but I ignored her. Later, I agreed when the pressure became too much. When I asked him to return, he refused and started fighting me.”
She added that anytime she called her fourth child, Samuel, a lawyer, he always gave excuses of being in court, promising to call back, without doing so.
Bolaji, who explained that Samuel prevented her from knowing his address, said other children also gave excuses instead of catering to her.
When Punch asked about her siblings, she lamented that they had equally forsaken her.
“When I had money, my mother advised me to take care of them that they would help my children in the future. I sponsored their education, but now, they don’t care about me. I don’t know what I did to deserve the treatment. I want to die. This suffering is unbearable,” she added, as she burst into tears.
Bolaji said she later moved to the Ladipo area of Oshodi where an old friend, Mrs. Sadatu Ahmed, had been sheltering her for the past eight months.
Bolaji survived on a weekly N2,000 stipend she received from the MFM every Monday.
Her friend, Ahmed, who claimed to have known her for 25 years, said Bolaji used to visit her during their youthful days.
The 52-year-old added that she could not send her away when she came to her house.
“She was sleeping in the verandah of our compound, exposing herself to cold and mosquito bites. When I couldn’t bear it, I begged my son to allow us to accommodate her and he agreed.
“She cannot go to toilet on her own and she does not sleep well. I bathe her and keep vigils over her. She cries every day. She complains of pains in her legs, stomachs and other body parts. She is really suffering.
“Anytime I call any of her children, they do not pick the call. When they do, they are quick in cutting off the call. One said he was a family man and if he had to choose between his mother and wife, he would choose his wife.
“I am being forced to send her out of my house. My neighbours said if she died, I would be in trouble. I don’t want to go to jail for helping someone in need,” she added.
However, Samuel, on the telephone, said his mother was troublesome, adding that he kept her away from his family to avoid having issues with his marriage.
He said,
“She was formerly living with my elder brother, Tope. She was always quarrelling with his wife to the extent that they would engage in fisticuffs. And it was regular. I witnessed the fights while I was in the university and that was why I decided never to allow any family member live with me.
“She cannot live with any of her sons without having issues with their wives, so we are trying to make enquiries about old people’s home for her because that is the next step. Just last week, we all contributed N25,000 to give her; so I wonder where the issue of neglect is coming from.
“My wife and I are too busy and if she stays with us, she will still complain of neglect. It is not important that she knows where I stay; the most important thing is that she is taken care of.”
Samuel, who confirmed that Sola stayed with the mother at a time, said he could not say if he sent her out.
He said although he didn’t know who she stayed with in Lagos, he sometime sent her money through his wife.
https://www.punchng.com/i-want-to-die-85-year-old-woman-rejected-by-children-cries/amp/
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by saaedlee: 10:49am
Crazy World
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by AK6464(m): 10:57am
Something is missing in this story.
When I read the the first part, I was like end-time Children. When I finished reading I was like endtime mother.
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by VulgarLee(m): 11:02am
trust AFONJAS
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Jabioro: 11:07am
Honestly I don't know what to say.. better still she can be taken back to her village.. put some stipend amount in roll for her..
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by yanabasee(m): 11:09am
She's bubu's age mate oh!......
According to SR, Bubu's 80+
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Factfinder1(f): 12:32pm
in cases like this there are always 2 stories .... Let's hear from her kids and family members before we pass judgements... I await the other side of this story
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by dadebayo1(m): 12:33pm
Sorry ma.. Take heart
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Tokziby: 12:34pm
How i wish these her children knew the magnitude of abandoning one's mother regardless of the situation.
An 85 years old woman with 5 kids and none of them bother to know her whereabouts or how she survives. karma is a beeping b*tch, by the time things start to crumble for them, they would think its one village super eagle that is worrying them. And if she finally gave up the ghost with sadness and unforgiveness in her heart, no pastor or alfa can deliver them from the wrath of God. They will be punished in this life and hereafter.
No matter how rich u are, u can never repay ur mother in manifolds. The nine month pain, the labor hour (that is tagged between life and death), the sleepless nite of upbringing, her endless daily work to ensure her kids become somebody in future and now they became successful, they thought its better to abandon her cos she's too troublesome. I cry for this people for they dont know what the future holds for them with this heart-wrenching act. May God never let me turn my back on my mother till her last breath regardless of what becomes of her tomorrow, may God grant me the patience and wealth to take care of her till her final days. Amin
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by DONSMITH123(m): 12:34pm
yanabasee:
see one of them
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Alitair(m): 12:34pm
AK6464:True talk sha.
Maybe mama was not so motherly somewhere in the middle
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by holuwatobhy(m): 12:34pm
Babylon at work
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Bumbae1(f): 12:34pm
Maybe they should have a home for older people if their family struggle to care for them at old age .
At least they can pay for services .. social care if it exist
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Pearly255(f): 12:35pm
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Homeboiy: 12:35pm
Go drink rat poison nah
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by ekems2017(f): 12:36pm
This is why our government have to show some love to this elderly people by establishing a home for the aged. This woman would have been taken there to be with her age mates And for the children; do unto others what you would want others to do to you. SIMPLE
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Barmmyshoes: 12:36pm
Hmmmm
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Landmark445: 12:36pm
D
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by SafeDavid(m): 12:37pm
Homeboiy:And you want to grow old?
I don't know why I love old people.
My grandma is like my best friend.
Same with my granddad before he passed.
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Rollsnjaguar(m): 12:38pm
If you refuse to take care of your aged parents don't worry your time will come.
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by martineverest(m): 12:38pm
when she dies,u will see her children sewing aso ebi and killing cows to celebrate her
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by DavidEsq(m): 12:38pm
holuwatobhy:SK at work
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by cruz419(m): 12:39pm
Somethinh is wrong some were for ur 5 abi 4 children to reject or neglect u but wat ever ot os i dong rhink dey are handling it d right way because she still remain dere mother!!!
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by crispyvick(f): 12:39pm
d truth is not far rm d story,smtin is amiss,i was beginning to blv d granny nt until i finished d whole story.bera still send her to old ppl's home.
so that they can carter for her since evribdy is claiming busy,my grandma wey we beg tire make she cum stay wid us she no agree till she went to her grave .life is such an irony sha,wat u want u dnt always get
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by ifyalways(f): 12:39pm
This is so sad.
The children have no excuse whatsoever. They are just mean, evil, tufia!
The could take her to the village, put her on monthly allowance of as small as 10,000 ngn each month (2K each as they are 5). Let the woman now fight with the villagers, as they've labelled her as troublesome.
The lawyer is shameless.! He does not know or care where his mother is currently living.
Tufia to the kwa! Ajo umu aka si Owerre ba nne ha afo.
Dem type full Lagos. Denge pose, popping champagne and living large while their folks at home no see garri drink. Evil generation.
Make she place better curse on their heads before she dies.
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by JohnXcel: 12:40pm
Why would ALL her children abandon her like that?
What did she do?
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by DavidEsq(m): 12:40pm
Rollsnjaguar:I think it's best to be constructive here. Just sample ur opinion as to how best the children shld handle the situation cos all dis poo u are spewing ain't working no more
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Billyonaire: 12:40pm
What kind of family is this ?
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by dalass(f): 12:41pm
Family matters
|Re: I Want To Die, 85-year-old Woman Rejected By Children Cries Out by Lunagirl(f): 12:41pm
It will shock you that children like this will be ready to fly their girlfriends to London and Dubai, but cannot provide accommodation, a caretaker, companionship and money for their mother.
Generation with heart of stone
