|The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by Thatyorubadude(m): 5:39pm On Mar 02
The Top 10 Cities With The Most Internet Fraudsters “yahoo Yahoo” In Nigeria
Written by Thatyorubdude
Yahoo Yahoo Boys as they are referred to as in Nigeria are Internet Fraudsters and scammers who obtain money from unsuspecting victims under false pretense
In Nigeria today, The population of Yahoo Boys is way higher than that of the Graduates. Everybody is striving to reap where they did not sow. The frustration that goes through the mind of Salary Earners when they see this Fraudsters is quite disheartening.
The Scammers are on the Increase everyday by day.
Below are the top cities where you can find most of these con men in Nigeria.
10.Abuja
Yes, their are a good number of internet fraudsters in Abuja, a city known to be controlled by political money bags. These fraudsters who are seen as Abuja big boys by virtue of the fact that they are relatives of some big politicians or claim to work in one government ministry or the other, actually use those as a cover for their illegal activities.
9.Abeokuta, Ogun State
This is a town with a growing number of youth interest in online scam. These young men sometime in 2014 hacked into an Ogun state owned account and stole millions of Naira. This could anyway be attributed to poor security system with the bank in question.
8.Kaduna, Kaduna State
Kaduna is another town with a growing number of yahoo boys. There has even been reports of attempts to steal the identity of the new Governor Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.
7.Awka, Anambra State
The scammers here who are majorly undergraduate students appears to have been gradually deserting the town as security operative had busted them many times in the past and had continued to be on their trail.
6.Enugu, Enugu State
Enugu is a place where yahoo boys are growing in their number as the city has quiet estates and accommodations where these young men hide away to carry out their illegal jobs without easily getting noticed.
5.Owerri, Imo State
A large number of Yahoo boys can be found in Owerri. They are well known in major hotel within the city where they go to squander their money on women. They also ride flashy cars around the city with people usually hailing them.
4.Warri, Delta State
Internet scam is so popular among the youths in Warri, Asaba, and other major towns in Delta state that they even impersonate their state governor without fear.
3.Port Harcourt, Rivers State
Port Harcourt is a place where internet scam is fast becoming a hobby. You will hardly see a young boy who doesn’t know someone involved in this ugly activity. Even with the increase in the number of people captured by the EFCC there, they appear not to be perturbed.
2.Benin City, Edo State
Benin is a known hotspot for the so-called Yahoo guys. Young boys of different age groups here engaged in online dating of foreigners particularly widows. They use different pseudo names and pictures to deceive their prospective victims. They also believe in charm helping them to hit their “maga” easily.
1.Lagos
Lagos is the headquarters of Internet Fraudsters in Nigeria. Virtually every corner of Lagos, from Lekki to the mainlands, has these con men who refer to themselves as “Gee Boys” meaning guys with swags and knows what’s up. The biggest amongst them own houses and live very expensive lifestyles in Lagos.
What do you think guys?
Which City in Nigeria do you think is missing on this List?
For Me => Osogbo is also loaded with Yahoo boys but did not make this list because their number is low compare to that of the Other Top 10 Cities listed above.
Drop your comment
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by REIIGN(m): 5:41pm On Mar 02
Owerri should be number 2
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by Thatyorubadude(m): 5:42pm On Mar 02
REIIGN:
For where??
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:42pm On Mar 02
Oh thank goodness PH wasn't there..
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by KnightRod(m): 5:42pm On Mar 02
Port Harcourt, especially Uniport.
Almost every male there na g-boy
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by KnightRod(m): 5:43pm On Mar 02
QueenSuccubus:check number 3
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by whitley(m): 5:44pm On Mar 02
QueenSuccubus:. It's just sitting @ number 3 buh Donno how this research was carried out
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by kimbra(f): 5:44pm On Mar 02
Owerri, should top your list.
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by REIIGN(m): 5:48pm On Mar 02
Thatyorubadude:
There are 5 higher institutions in that small city, bruh, FIVE. Owerri is known as the city with a shitload of young car owners. Guess what raked in the income for all dem young niggaz driving upandan in the latest cars?
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by Amarabae(f): 5:49pm On Mar 02
Yahoo-Yahoo biz is a LIE. They are ritualists using yahoo-yahoo to cover up.
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by Apple1992(m): 5:55pm On Mar 02
QueenSuccubus:
Girl you need eye google to see that ph was No 3.
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by VulgarLee(m): 6:20pm On Mar 02
REIIGN:my broda you dey on point
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by darbeelicous(f): 6:22pm On Mar 02
oga op, owerri should be numba 1...... Reshuffle ur list Asap!
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by Kentura(m): 6:43pm On Mar 02
For me its;
1- Lagos
2- Imo esp IMSU
3- Porthacourt
4- Benin
5- Abuja
6- Warri
7- Enugu
8- Anambra
9- Ogun
10- Ibadan
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by mazizitonene(m): 6:48pm On Mar 02
KnightRod:such falsehood
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by ovadozes(m): 6:51pm On Mar 02
KnightRod:Graduated from there not a g-boy
Fallacy of generalisation
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by Nick4life: 7:00pm On Mar 02
No ibadan
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by bizzy500(m): 7:10pm On Mar 02
op where ondo dey
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by RasTafariI: 7:12pm On Mar 02
Where's Osun, Osogbo?
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by nelsonebby(m): 7:12pm On Mar 02
Amarabae:foolish
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by iamkingzlee(m): 7:13pm On Mar 02
And Ibadan?
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by InvestinOwerri(m): 7:25pm On Mar 02
REIIGN:Possibly, They have taken over the city, the recession has even made it worse to law abiding guys who grovel for peanuts only to see kids of high school and university age cruising around town with the latest range rovers and G-wagons with girls flocking around them like bees to nectar. A couple of them (believed to be from Malaysia) went to a hotel in Owerri & blew over 7million in just one night!
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by REIIGN(m): 7:29pm On Mar 02
InvestinOwerri:
I hope the OP can see this.
Save for the fact that Lagos is populated, Owerri should be number 1!
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by KnightRod(m): 7:30pm On Mar 02
ovadozes:
Do you know what "almost" means?
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by REIIGN(m): 7:34pm On Mar 02
Kentura:An acceptable list.
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by PROWESX(m): 7:38pm On Mar 02
Amarabae:until u gam one
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by Beemhan(m): 8:45pm On Mar 02
Benin should be number one oh! OP needs to come to Benin and 'smell' things for himself. Even the air we breath here reeks of internet fraud. No go phok oh!
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by mojeed4(m): 10:26pm On Mar 02
Chai. See as people are suggesting which state should be number 1 as if na good thing. Nigeria is doomed
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by alexov(m): 10:42pm On Mar 02
kimbra:Omo tell them o! It's crazy over there. But since i haven't been to most of the states on the list i can't really be sure. But ph definitely no reach owerri.
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by Maxi112: 10:45pm On Mar 02
KnightRod:
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by ToriBlue(f): 10:52pm On Mar 02
Owerri should be number 1, even primary school students are yahoo boys!
|Re: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude by UnknownT: 11:21pm On Mar 02
I stopped going to Owerri cos of these guys intimidation . Here in Warri, don't get to see them much
