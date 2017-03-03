The Top 10 Cities With The Most Internet Fraudsters “yahoo Yahoo” In Nigeria





Yahoo Yahoo Boys as they are referred to as in Nigeria are Internet Fraudsters and scammers who obtain money from unsuspecting victims under false pretense



In Nigeria today, The population of Yahoo Boys is way higher than that of the Graduates. Everybody is striving to reap where they did not sow. The frustration that goes through the mind of Salary Earners when they see this Fraudsters is quite disheartening.



The Scammers are on the Increase everyday by day.



Below are the top cities where you can find most of these con men in Nigeria.



10.Abuja

Yes, their are a good number of internet fraudsters in Abuja, a city known to be controlled by political money bags. These fraudsters who are seen as Abuja big boys by virtue of the fact that they are relatives of some big politicians or claim to work in one government ministry or the other, actually use those as a cover for their illegal activities.



9.Abeokuta, Ogun State

This is a town with a growing number of youth interest in online scam. These young men sometime in 2014 hacked into an Ogun state owned account and stole millions of Naira. This could anyway be attributed to poor security system with the bank in question.



8.Kaduna, Kaduna State

Kaduna is another town with a growing number of yahoo boys. There has even been reports of attempts to steal the identity of the new Governor Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.



7.Awka, Anambra State

The scammers here who are majorly undergraduate students appears to have been gradually deserting the town as security operative had busted them many times in the past and had continued to be on their trail.



6.Enugu, Enugu State

Enugu is a place where yahoo boys are growing in their number as the city has quiet estates and accommodations where these young men hide away to carry out their illegal jobs without easily getting noticed.



5.Owerri, Imo State

A large number of Yahoo boys can be found in Owerri. They are well known in major hotel within the city where they go to squander their money on women. They also ride flashy cars around the city with people usually hailing them.



4.Warri, Delta State

Internet scam is so popular among the youths in Warri, Asaba, and other major towns in Delta state that they even impersonate their state governor without fear.



3.Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Port Harcourt is a place where internet scam is fast becoming a hobby. You will hardly see a young boy who doesn’t know someone involved in this ugly activity. Even with the increase in the number of people captured by the EFCC there, they appear not to be perturbed.



2.Benin City, Edo State

Benin is a known hotspot for the so-called Yahoo guys. Young boys of different age groups here engaged in online dating of foreigners particularly widows. They use different pseudo names and pictures to deceive their prospective victims. They also believe in charm helping them to hit their “maga” easily.



1.Lagos



Lagos is the headquarters of Internet Fraudsters in Nigeria. Virtually every corner of Lagos, from Lekki to the mainlands, has these con men who refer to themselves as “Gee Boys” meaning guys with swags and knows what’s up. The biggest amongst them own houses and live very expensive lifestyles in Lagos.



