Five suspected members of the gang were also arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.



see more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/policemen-shoot-sporadically-in-im-to.html 1 Like 2 Shares

Mk dem no kill another innocent soul join oooo.... 12 Likes 2 Shares

Wonder what some people gain from crime 13 Likes

That's good. Those guys are heartless. 1 Like

Just wondering what will happen if shekau finally get killed 7 Likes 1 Share

o thou vampire where is your arrogance? vampire where is your stingo thou vampire where is your arrogance? 12 Likes

the end of a bad life

Now that is been disgraced at death, the heavens had rejected him already while the hade of hell that awaiting him is hotter than King Nebuchadnezzar furnace ..the other should learn from this, renounce your membership... 12 Likes

That boy must very dangerous to warrant that kind of jubilations from the Nigeria police force. 7 Likes

onos1979:

That boy must very dangerous to warrant that kind of jubilations from the Nigeria police force.

But I keep wondering where they were when he was rescued at the court



But kudos for the job done by the police. But I keep wondering where they were when he was rescued at the courtBut kudos for the job done by the police. 4 Likes

Kudos to the Nigerian Police Force.

That guy must be a nightmare

Just like NEPA PHCN rejoicing that they just supplied Nigerians with electricity. Celebrating that they killed a criminal?Just likePHCN rejoicing that they just supplied Nigerians with electricity. 2 Likes

He still look mean and dangerous even in death 7 Likes

E be like say na beans i go tell Patience make she fry for me 5 Likes

See them, wasting our bullets

That vampire must have really terrorised the people.





Good he's gone 2 Likes

1 Like

This mutant is nothing like a vampire, vampires don't die from gunshot lol.

10 Likes 1 Share

Vicolan:

Mk dem no kill another innocent soul join oooo.... Abi ooooo Abi ooooo 1 Like

People better dodge before we hear of stray bullet

An illustrious son of biafra is gone and he is being celebrated 3 Likes

