Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by dainformant(m): 8:27pm
It was celebration galore in Imo state police command, as the corpse of notorious kidnap kingpin and armed robber, Henry Chibueze's a.k.a 'Vampire' arrived the police command. The policemen shot sporadically in the air to celebrate the great feat after the criminal was killed by the Police Special Forces, led by the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at 1 am today.

Five suspected members of the gang were also arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/policemen-shoot-sporadically-in-im-to.html

Watch Video Below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcmNItImlIg

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by dainformant(m): 8:27pm
see more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/policemen-shoot-sporadically-in-im-to.html

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Vicolan: 8:28pm
Mk dem no kill another innocent soul join oooo....

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by cally45(m): 8:28pm
Wonder what some people gain from crime

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Nixiepie(f): 8:31pm
undecided
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by steppin: 8:34pm
That's good. Those guys are heartless.

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by DeAvenger: 8:34pm
Just wondering what will happen if shekau finally get killed

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by beetown(m): 8:34pm
vampire where is your sting o thou vampire where is your arrogance?

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by TheArticleNG(m): 8:38pm
grin
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Edwinmason(m): 8:41pm
the end of a bad life
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Jabioro: 8:52pm
Now that is been disgraced at death, the heavens had rejected him already while the hade of hell that awaiting him is hotter than King Nebuchadnezzar furnace ..the other should learn from this, renounce your membership...

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by onos1979(f): 8:53pm
That boy must very dangerous to warrant that kind of jubilations from the Nigeria police force.

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by decatalyst(m): 9:11pm
onos1979:
That boy must very dangerous to warrant that kind of jubilations from the Nigeria police force.

But I keep wondering where they were when he was rescued at the court undecided

But kudos for the job done by the police.

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Flexherbal(m): 10:02pm
Kudos to the Nigerian Police Force.
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by freshness2020(m): 10:04pm
That guy must be a nightmare
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Samanza89(m): 10:04pm
Y
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Vickiweezy(m): 10:05pm
Celebrating that they killed a criminal?
Just like NEPA PHCN rejoicing that they just supplied Nigerians with electricity. undecided

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:05pm
He still look mean and dangerous even in death

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by dyabman(m): 10:06pm
E be like say na beans i go tell Patience make she fry for me undecided

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Ikpewe(m): 10:06pm
naso naso
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by burkingx: 10:08pm
grin

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by QuietHammer(m): 10:08pm
See them, wasting our bullets
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Jacksparr0w127: 10:09pm
That vampire must have really terrorised the people.


Good he's gone

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by burkingx: 10:09pm
shocked

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by JBoss25(m): 10:10pm
This mutant is nothing like a vampire, vampires don't die from gunshot lol.
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by moshav22: 10:10pm
them no dey shame
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by burkingx: 10:11pm
grin

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Gbengjoe: 10:12pm
Vicolan:
Mk dem no kill another innocent soul join oooo....
Abi ooooo

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by ALAYORMII: 10:14pm
People better dodge before we hear of stray bullet
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Enemyofpeace: 10:14pm
An illustrious son of biafra is gone and he is being celebrated grin grin grin

Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by pennytrate: 10:15pm
♣ • → vampire ni warewolf ko undecided °°
Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by scholes23(m): 10:15pm
Ok

