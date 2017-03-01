₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by dainformant(m): 8:27pm
It was celebration galore in Imo state police command, as the corpse of notorious kidnap kingpin and armed robber, Henry Chibueze's a.k.a 'Vampire' arrived the police command. The policemen shot sporadically in the air to celebrate the great feat after the criminal was killed by the Police Special Forces, led by the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at 1 am today.
Five suspected members of the gang were also arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/policemen-shoot-sporadically-in-im-to.html
Watch Video Below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcmNItImlIg
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by dainformant(m): 8:27pm
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Vicolan: 8:28pm
Mk dem no kill another innocent soul join oooo....
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by cally45(m): 8:28pm
Wonder what some people gain from crime
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Nixiepie(f): 8:31pm
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by steppin: 8:34pm
That's good. Those guys are heartless.
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by DeAvenger: 8:34pm
Just wondering what will happen if shekau finally get killed
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by beetown(m): 8:34pm
vampire where is your sting o thou vampire where is your arrogance?
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by TheArticleNG(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Edwinmason(m): 8:41pm
the end of a bad life
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Jabioro: 8:52pm
Now that is been disgraced at death, the heavens had rejected him already while the hade of hell that awaiting him is hotter than King Nebuchadnezzar furnace ..the other should learn from this, renounce your membership...
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by onos1979(f): 8:53pm
That boy must very dangerous to warrant that kind of jubilations from the Nigeria police force.
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by decatalyst(m): 9:11pm
onos1979:
But I keep wondering where they were when he was rescued at the court
But kudos for the job done by the police.
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Flexherbal(m): 10:02pm
Kudos to the Nigerian Police Force.
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by freshness2020(m): 10:04pm
That guy must be a nightmare
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Samanza89(m): 10:04pm
Y
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Vickiweezy(m): 10:05pm
Celebrating that they killed a criminal?
Just like
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:05pm
He still look mean and dangerous even in death
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by dyabman(m): 10:06pm
E be like say na beans i go tell Patience make she fry for me
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Ikpewe(m): 10:06pm
naso naso
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by burkingx: 10:08pm
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by QuietHammer(m): 10:08pm
See them, wasting our bullets
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Jacksparr0w127: 10:09pm
That vampire must have really terrorised the people.
Good he's gone
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by burkingx: 10:09pm
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by JBoss25(m): 10:10pm
This mutant is nothing like a vampire, vampires don't die from gunshot lol.
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by moshav22: 10:10pm
them no dey shame
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by burkingx: 10:11pm
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Gbengjoe: 10:12pm
Vicolan:Abi ooooo
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by ALAYORMII: 10:14pm
People better dodge before we hear of stray bullet
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by Enemyofpeace: 10:14pm
An illustrious son of biafra is gone and he is being celebrated
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by pennytrate: 10:15pm
♣ • → vampire ni warewolf ko °°
|Re: Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of 'Vampire'. Photos/ Video by scholes23(m): 10:15pm
Ok
