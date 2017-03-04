₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Have U Ever Paid A Consulting Firm For Job They Posted? by ugreat(m): 5:00pm On Mar 03
A consulting firm that posted a job for a client online has a clause in their form to pay a certain percent of your first month salary to them. Is this right?
|Re: Have U Ever Paid A Consulting Firm For Job They Posted? by pxjosh(m): 7:32am
|Re: Have U Ever Paid A Consulting Firm For Job They Posted? by Emmaesty(f): 7:33am
I know of a couple of consultanting firms that do that
|Re: Have U Ever Paid A Consulting Firm For Job They Posted? by ib4real95(m): 7:34am
