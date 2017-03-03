₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by cheapgoal: 6:53pm
Sikiru Olatunbosun has won the CNN Goal of the Week taking after his heavenly goal against Rangers International of Enugu, becoming the first Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) player to win the award.
Olatubosun got heads turning when he marvelled with his superb strike against Enugu Rangers on Friday night at the Agege Stadium.
A nice backheel flick from MFM FC player puts the ball comfortable on his Olatunbosun comfortable feet, he wastes no time and gives it a chance to bounce once before flicking it over Rangers defender and afterwards rifling a long-run volley into the back of the net
Source:http://cheapgoals.com/mfm-fc-striker-olatunbosun-wins-cnn-goal-of-the-week
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by julietene(f): 9:54pm
Good for him
1 Like
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by iambabaG: 9:54pm
Very well deserved..
Even racism can't deny such beauty of a goal!!
1 Like
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by cloudyskygrind(m): 9:54pm
Great stuff
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Omudia: 9:54pm
I voted for him. Congrats to him.
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by holatimmy(f): 9:54pm
Repping Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries like Fire must fall and Power Must Change Hands....
Proudly Fire!!
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by 175(m): 9:55pm
So no YouTube video?
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by smartolala: 9:55pm
congrats boy
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Folksyharry(m): 9:55pm
Yes!!!!!!
My vote counted.
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by gulfer: 9:55pm
Kudos Olatubosun
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by maestrojay(m): 9:55pm
Wow.. Your ticket to europe boy..
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Tazdroid(m): 9:55pm
Nice, well deserved.
Truth be told, that goal was ghostly
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Damilare6293: 9:55pm
Afonja always representing....
1 Like
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:55pm
Wow....
This is the type of player arsenal needs to score 5 goals against Bayern
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Roland17(m): 9:55pm
Well deserved, hopefully it brings attention to the league, especially for skill identification and partnership purposes.
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Timoodi: 9:55pm
Nice one
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by davodguy: 9:56pm
Na so. God dey announce people.
The kind of popularity that this young man from a poor background has gathered within 7 days, some well to do haven't earned 1/4 of it.
That's how God works, he chooses to announce anyone he feels like.
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Horlawale1(m): 9:56pm
Congrat to him
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Rilwayne001: 9:56pm
Congrats to him. One day i will also play for Arsenal and will score fantabulous goals
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:56pm
Our brothers frm the west has done it again
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by darfay: 9:56pm
R
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by elvision1(m): 9:56pm
So CNN dey watch rangers??
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by SalamRushdie: 9:57pm
iambabaG:
Do you have a link to any video of the goal
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by isan(m): 9:57pm
good for the league
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by Generalyemi(m): 9:58pm
that is the best goal of the season so far
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by bignero: 9:58pm
na wetin wenger go like...
soon he will send scouts to mfm...cheap and unknown african players are his delight
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by chinex276(m): 9:59pm
I hope this propels him to a better place... maybe barca or Madrid
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by VanBommel(m): 9:59pm
175:go and check you tube na
|Re: Olatunbosun Wins CNN Goal Of The Week by iyke2ken(m): 9:59pm
please o, link.
