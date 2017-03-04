₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Jajayi: 9:17pm On Mar 03
Two Big Celebs
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Jajayi: 9:17pm On Mar 03
Lalasticlala
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by crown08(m): 10:10pm On Mar 03
yea my man
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Tazdroid(m): 10:27pm On Mar 03
Mama G, I must confess I really missed her pre-born again self
But she's a different person now and one must accept that
8 Likes
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Kesmakveli(m): 10:28pm On Mar 03
Okay, next!!!
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by RadicallyBlunt: 10:28pm On Mar 03
Okon funny man with him big belle. Wetin happen to mamaG make up abi she wan dey rock d widows' swag now?
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by coolesmile: 10:28pm On Mar 03
I don't know what to say. Just wanted to type.
Okon don dey fat sha.
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by u11ae1013: 10:28pm On Mar 03
j
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by coolebux(m): 10:28pm On Mar 03
Mummy P
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by seunlly(m): 10:29pm On Mar 03
see this nonsense post wey hit front page within 2 mins.
admin dias God ooo
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by izenco2005: 10:29pm On Mar 03
Big mama.
As mama no agree give me Brest#
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by eshietIntrepid(m): 10:29pm On Mar 03
The lady behind is like " Okon pls can u take me out".
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Kennitrust: 10:29pm On Mar 03
Like him or hate him, we the Akwa Ibomites, we re proud of our product.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by prodiga: 10:29pm On Mar 03
okon why u nor sew material
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
K.. Okon don dey wear black glasses dey form badguy, after area don clean am here 4 warri... Lol, bros no level area still dey clean governor here, u should be feeling privilage to be clean by dem, shown that u r well recognize
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by chinex276(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
op funny sha... say Na two big celebs.... before nko
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by smark61: 10:30pm On Mar 03
I like him bcus he can look serious when he wants to and we will take him serious but I can't say the same about Mr ibu or Charles awurun cause dia looks alone na comedy
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by teganto(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
kemo lala c dem
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by engrnoble(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by engrnoble(m): 10:31pm On Mar 03
u11ae1013:\
J for Judas
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by praisekeyzz(m): 10:35pm On Mar 03
How I looked?
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by beetown(m): 10:37pm On Mar 03
this poo made FP?
lala really?
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by nairascores: 10:41pm On Mar 03
Miss Mama G.
Rip to the dead
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by shiki(m): 10:45pm On Mar 03
praisekeyzz:
Like UNLUCKY Yahoo dude
5 Likes
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Inspectorsuga: 10:51pm On Mar 03
praisekeyzz:Like a bleached chimp mehhhhnnn!!!
1 Like
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Nathan2016: 10:57pm On Mar 03
Like a low budget Drake
praisekeyzz:
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by MartinsIfeco1(m): 11:00pm On Mar 03
RadicallyBlunt:this is exactly what happens to one when he encounters jesus in his life.
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Pennyways: 11:06pm On Mar 03
Alright
That babe behind is something
She can easily get a man on at a spot
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Pennyways: 11:07pm On Mar 03
praisekeyzz:very bushy
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by Nizguy(m): 11:15pm On Mar 03
Inspectorsuga:hahaha
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by fredoricko: 11:16pm On Mar 03
praisekeyzz:
You LOOKED like you live in the past.
|Re: Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today by DollarAngel(m): 11:28pm On Mar 03
praisekeyzz:
So make we run?, looks don't pay bills Bro
